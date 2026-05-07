Oatey Co. Presents Michael McLeod, Principal at Harry Warren of Georgia Manufacturer Representative Agency, with Bob Bender Legacy Award

CLEVELAND, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, proudly announces that Michael McLeod, Principal at Harry Warren of Georgia Manufacturer Representative Agency, has been named the fifth annual recipient of the Bob Bender Legacy Award.

The award recognizes an exceptional manufacturer representative who demonstrates the customer-first mindset, integrity and commitment to excellence exemplified by the late Bob Bender, a respected Oatey sales leader who dedicated more than four decades to the company.

McLeod is honored for his strong advocacy of the Oatey brand, dedication to customer success and meaningful contributions to the plumbing industry throughout his career. As Principal at Harry Warren of Georgia, he has built a reputation for fostering trusted partnerships, delivering consistent results and supporting customers with a high level of responsiveness and expertise. His commitment to integrity, service and relationships exemplifies Oatey’s values and the spirit of the Bob Bender Legacy Award.

“Michael truly embodies the spirit of the Bob Bender Legacy Award,” said Peter McMillan, Oatey’s Senior Vice President of Wholesale Sales. “He is an outstanding ambassador for the Oatey brand, and his passion for building deep, lasting relationships with both customers and end users is evident in everything he does. Michael’s commitment to service, partnership and people is a testament to the values Bob stood for.”

Harry Warren of Georgia is a best-in-class manufacturer’s representative agency serving Georgia and the Southeast region with a strong commitment to integrity, superior service and value-driven relationships. Guided by a customer-first mindset, the agency is known for pairing deep industry expertise with responsive support that helps manufacturers, wholesalers, contractors and end users succeed. Under McLeod’s leadership, the agency continues to build on this foundation, representing its partners with professionalism and excellence.

“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor,” said McLeod. “Bob’s impact on this industry and the relationships he built continue to set the standard for all of us. I’ve always believed that success is rooted in trust, service and doing right by your customers and partners. This recognition reflects the incredible team I work alongside every day and the strong partnerships we’ve built together.”

McMillan, Tim Nichols and Bryan Pinder, leaders within Oatey’s Wholesale Sales organization, presented McLeod with the award during a celebratory gathering, where he accepted the honor surrounded by his family and close colleagues.

With this honor, McLeod’s name was added to the Bob Bender Legacy Cup, which commemorates past recipients, joining Chase Freeman of Spirit Group, the inaugural honoree in 2022; Skipper Joyce, founder of The Joyce Agency and 2023 recipient; Rick Portt, owner of New Century Sales and 2024 honoree; and Sheryl Sabin of Northeast Sales Associates, the 2025 recipient.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O’Reilley

Greenhouse Digital + PR

madelyn@greenhousedigitalpr.com

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com

708.428.6385

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