Team Pegine Inc Unveils Report on Hidden Costs in Critical Infrastructure Leadership

Jacksonville, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Pegine Inc, under the leadership of Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP, has released a groundbreaking report titled "Leadership Under Pressure: Women Leaders in Transportation and Infrastructure Systems." This report sheds light on the significant yet often overlooked costs associated with leadership presence breakdowns in some of the nation's most complex organizations.

The report, authored by Pegine Echevarria, a renowned Leadership Influence and Performance Strategist, highlights how misalignment and communication breakdowns are silently eroding performance, slowing execution, and increasing talent loss. These issues are particularly prevalent among women leaders in high-impact operational roles within transportation, logistics, and public systems.

"This is not a pipeline issue. This is a performance issue," said Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP. "Organizations are already staffed with highly capable women leaders who are holding operations together—yet they are often underutilized at the strategic level. That gap is costing organizations speed, trust, and millions in lost opportunity."

Key findings from the report include delayed decision-making due to misaligned leadership communication, increased turnover costs tied to disengagement in high-pressure environments, and reduced cross-functional execution speed impacting operational outcomes. Additionally, the erosion of internal trust is affecting culture and long-term performance, while leadership talent within mission-critical departments remains under-leveraged.

The report emphasizes the importance of industries where execution and public trust are non-negotiable, such as transportation authorities, logistics networks, utilities, and infrastructure systems. In these environments, women leaders are often responsible for maintaining operational continuity but are not consistently positioned or supported to influence enterprise-level strategy.

Organizations that strengthen leadership presence and strategic alignment across teams can expect faster execution cycles, higher retention of key talent, stronger cross-functional collaboration, improved organizational trust and stability, and measurable gains in productivity and performance.

The report introduces a structured leadership and culture transformation approach designed to address these gaps by aligning, clarifying communication, and demonstrating leadership under pressure. The full report is available for executives, board members, and leadership teams seeking to strengthen performance in complex systems.

For more information, download the report at: https://www.pegine.com/leadership-under-pressure

About Team Pegine Inc

Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP, is an internationally recognized keynote speaker, leadership strategist, culture transformation expert, and CEO of Team Pegine Inc. https://www.teampegine.com. A Hall of Fame speaker and one of only a small percentage of speakers worldwide to earn the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation, Pegine is known for helping leaders communicate with confidence, strengthen executive presence, and create high-performing workplace cultures. For more than three decades, Pegine has worked with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, military organizations, transportation and infrastructure systems, healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, and associations worldwide. Her expertise focuses on leadership influence, strategic communication, women’s leadership advancement, employee engagement, and culture transformation in high-pressure environments. Pegine is a recipient of the Small Business Administration’s Women in Business Champion of the Year for Florida and was named one of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s fastest-growing privately owned company leaders. She has been featured in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, HR Magazine, and other national media outlets. For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or leadership consulting, visit www.Pegine.com

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Pegine Echevarria

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