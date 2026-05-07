Zoth Enters into Strategic Partnership MOU with Bakkt to Enable Compliant Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments Across South Asia and MENA, Scaling its Total Payments Volume to $1 Billion Annually

Singapore , May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoth, the privacy-first stablecoin neobank purpose-built for the Global South & the Agentic Economy, and Bakkt, Inc., a regulated digital asset infrastructure company, have signed an MOU establishing the framework for a strategic partnership. Bakkt’s participation runs through its licensed subsidiary Bakkt Financial Solutions I, LLC, which holds pan-US money transmitter licenses.

The partnership was previewed at Bakkt's Investor Day on March 17, 2026 — marking the first public signal of the collaboration. Bakkt brings the regulatory and licensing infrastructure that enterprise clients demand.

Zoth brings the payment corridors, on-the-ground market operations, and compliant last-mile infrastructure across high-growth emerging markets. Together, they will form a full-stack solution for compliant, institutional-grade cross-border payments at scale.

The Compliance Advantage other Payment Infrastructures cannot Replicate

The stablecoin infrastructure for cross-border payments exists. The demand from financial institutions and money transfer operators (MTOs) is real. The blocker has always been regulatory compliance.

Large MTOs and regulated financial institutions need global coverage.Most operators in this space have not solved this.

By securing a US-licensed counterparty through Bakkt's regulatory framework, Zoth will hold a structural compliance advantage that competing payment infrastructure providers cannot easily replicate.

Under the partnership, Zoth will operate as an Authorized Agent within Bakkt Financial Solutions I, LLC's licensing structure, giving Zoth's enterprise MTO pipeline the US-licensed counterparty they need to clear compliance gates and close deals.

Bakkt: The Complete US Licensing Stack in Digital Assets

Choosing a licensing partner is not just a compliance decision. It is a trust signal that determines whether enterprise deals get signed or stall. Bakkt Financial Solutions I, LLC's credentials speak directly to what Zoth's institutional partners require.

Money Transmitter Licenses held by Bakkt Financial Solutions I, LLC across the US

New York BitLicense, the most stringent and comprehensive digital asset licensing regime in the United States

FinCEN MSB Registration, federal registration under the Bank Secrecy Act

For Zoth's enterprise partners, this is not a licensing workaround. It is the credential stack that closes deals.

Zoth: The Operator Built for the Global South

Bakkt brings the regulatory stack. Zoth brings the network.

Zoth has built the operational depth, local partnerships, and platform infrastructure needed to move money efficiently and compliantly across markets that traditional financial infrastructure has consistently underserved.

Strategic Partnerships:

Intellistake- Canadian Stock Exchange-listed company supporting compliant, institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure.

Olea (Standard Chartered)- Trade finance platform making global trade faster, simpler, and more accessible.

Chainlink- Leading infrastructure provider for cross-chain interoperability and on-chain connectivity.

Product Offerings:

Zoth Vaults - Sustainable Yield via DeFi & RWA Strategies

- Sustainable Yield via DeFi & RWA Strategies Zoth Regulated Funds - Yield for Institutional Treasuries

- Yield for Institutional Treasuries Zoth Payments - Cross-Border Payment Orchestration with Licensed Partners

- Cross-Border Payment Orchestration with Licensed Partners Zoth Agentic Payments- AI Agent-Enabled Payments for Autonomous Finance

Backed by leading investors including SOSV, Taisu Ventures, Borderless Capital, and Blockchain Founders Fund, and with over $75M in yield products already sold and has a $300 million annualized TPV, Zoth enters this partnership as a proven operator with the market infrastructure, enterprise relationships, and regulatory groundwork already in place.

Pritam Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoth, said, "Stablecoin infrastructure is ready. What large institutions have been waiting for is the regulatory configuration that gives them confidence to sign. By combining Bakkt's US licensing stack with Zoth's payment infrastructure and on-the-ground market operations, we are creating a template for how cross-border payments in the Global South move from pilots to production at scale. This partnership does not just benefit Zoth. It benefits every enterprise partner that has been waiting for a compliant, credentialed solution built to operate."

The Corridors: Where the Volume Lives

The remittance corridors that Zoth operates in are not niche markets. They represent some of the highest-volume payment flows in the world. For Bakkt, this partnership extends its licensed US infrastructure into the world's fastest-growing emerging market corridors.

For Zoth, it unlocks the US-licensed counterparty that enterprise clients across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia require before signing.

Together, they cover both ends of the world's most valuable remittance flows:

USA to South Asia: the single largest remittance corridor in the world, consistently ranking as the highest-volume US outbound payment flow globally and a primary growth market for US-licensed payment operators

the single largest remittance corridor in the world, consistently ranking as the highest-volume US outbound payment flow globally and a primary growth market for US-licensed payment operators USA to Philippines and Nigeria: among the highest-volume US outbound corridors globally, now accessible with full compliance infrastructure in place

among the highest-volume US outbound corridors globally, now accessible with full compliance infrastructure in place USA to Middle East: a high-growth corridor serving the GCC's large expatriate workforce base

a high-growth corridor serving the GCC's large expatriate workforce base UAE to South Asia: the largest remittance corridor in the entire Middle East

the largest remittance corridor in the entire Middle East Sub-Saharan Africa: Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa

Zoth brings to this partnership what takes most operators years to build: active payment corridors across high-growth emerging markets, on-the-ground operations and local banking relationships across the GCC, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, and in-country payment infrastructure that connects institutional payment flows to the end beneficiary. This is not theoretical market access. It is a live, operational network.

For US-based MTOs, this partnership offers something rare: a fully licensed, end-to-end payment infrastructure that covers the entire US to Global South corridor stack with compliance built in from both ends.

Zoth is in partnership with major MTOs across the GCC — enterprise operators with multi-branch footprints and Central Bank licenses. With the coming partnership, the Bakkt partnership scales Zoth’s infrastructure across the North American markets.

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