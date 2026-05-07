



NACON CONNECT 2026: ALL THE ANNOUNCEMENTS

FROM THE CONFERENCE

Lesquin, May 7, 2026 - For the seventh consecutive year, NACON's annual conference delivered on all its promises. Marked by game reveals and exclusive gameplay premieres, the event highlighted NACON's ability to offer a rich and diverse catalog to the most passionate gamers.

Watch the NACON Connect replay here: https://youtu.be/K5FZJ0gHG8k

New Games Unveiled

The NACON Connect featured the announcement of games that will thrill gamers seeking strong sensations and dark universes

Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish : The famous supernatural creature-hunting franchise from the World of Darkness ™ returns to video games with a first-person action-RPG. Announced at the opening of the latest Xbox Partner Preview, the game invites players to hunt down evil beings in an open and immersive New York City, where every clue recovered brings them closer to their prey. The game is developed by Teyon, the studio behind the critically acclaimed RoboCop: Rogue City .





: The famous supernatural creature-hunting franchise from the ™ returns to video games with a first-person action-RPG. Announced at the opening of the latest Xbox Partner Preview, the game invites players to hunt down evil beings in an open and immersive New York City, where every clue recovered brings them closer to their prey. The game is developed by Teyon, the studio behind the critically acclaimed . Dracula: The Disciple : Cyanide studio reveals a new puzzle game concept that reinterprets the Dracula myth. The player embodies an archivist with an incurable disease in search of a cure. Only mastery of the occult arts and esoteric instruments forgotten in Dracula's castle could save them, or even grant them eternal life…





: Cyanide studio reveals a new puzzle game concept that reinterprets the Dracula myth. The player embodies an archivist with an incurable disease in search of a cure. Only mastery of the occult arts and esoteric instruments forgotten in Dracula's castle could save them, or even grant them eternal life… Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn: Based on the famous World of Darkness™ universe, this top-down metroidvania promises players the ability to switch between 3 forms (human, wolf, and werewolf) to lead the fight against the mega-corporation Pentex. The game is being developed by Crea-ture, a Montreal-based studio of the NACON group, and will be released in 2027.





A Prestigious Collaboration

Revosim, NACON's premium steering wheel brand, has announced a major collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team for the creation of a wheel bearing the brand's image. It is available today on nacongaming.com.

NACON also took advantage of the event to present new footage of numerous games and accessories planned for 2026:

Revo Range : NACON is innovating and announcing the arrival of a range of controllers including 3 models, under official Xbox license or PC compatible. Named Revo, Revo Pro and Revo Max , each offers the best technologies for gamers, ranging from Hall Effect and programmable buttons to a joystick tension adjustment system. The Revo Max will be available at the start of the 2026 school year, with the other models to follow at a later date.





: NACON is innovating and announcing the arrival of a range of controllers including 3 models, under official Xbox license or PC compatible. Named and , each offers the best technologies for gamers, ranging from and programmable buttons to a joystick tension adjustment system. The will be available at the start of the 2026 school year, with the other models to follow at a later date. The Mound: Omen Of Cthulhu : ACE Team presented a commented gameplay video of their new cooperative game that immerses players in a cursed jungle during the time of the conquistadors. In this Lovecraft-inspired universe, surviving madness and creatures of unspeakable horror will require coordination and communication, starting July 15, 2026.





: ACE Team presented a commented gameplay video of their new cooperative game that immerses players in a cursed jungle during the time of the conquistadors. In this Lovecraft-inspired universe, surviving madness and creatures of unspeakable horror will require coordination and communication, starting July 15, 2026. Edge of Memories : Midgar Studio takes players into a world of spectacular beauty but transformed by the Corrosion. The story of Eline, a nomadic healer, is told in a new trailer. Edge of Memories will be released in 2026.





: Midgar Studio takes players into a world of spectacular beauty but transformed by the Corrosion. The story of Eline, a nomadic healer, is told in a new trailer. will be released in 2026. GreedFall: The Dying World : Two months after the game's release, players have the opportunity to continue their adventure on the continent of Gacane with the arrival of the long-awaited additional quest on Péren. It is included in the Black Mass DLC pack and available for free to owners of the Deluxe edition.





: Two months after the game's release, players have the opportunity to continue their adventure on the continent of Gacane with the arrival of the long-awaited additional quest on Péren. It is included in the Black Mass DLC pack and available for free to owners of the Deluxe edition. Hell is Us : After a notable release in 2025, NACON and Rogue Factor invite players to join Hadéa on Nintendo Switch™ 2 starting September 24, 2026. Caught between civil war and a supernatural calamity, no marker guides the player and no map betrays the world's secrets. Armed with their sword and guided by curiosity, they must uncover the mysteries of their past.





After a notable release in 2025, NACON and Rogue Factor invite players to join Hadéa on Nintendo Switch™ 2 starting September 24, 2026. Caught between civil war and a supernatural calamity, no marker guides the player and no map betrays the world's secrets. Armed with their sword and guided by curiosity, they must uncover the mysteries of their past. Ravenswatch : Three years after its early access debut and with over 1.5 million players, Passtech Games studio continues to treat roguelike fans with a new free update titled Songs of Thieves , available on May 27. On the agenda: new enemies and activities, innovative ways to strengthen your heroes, and a release on Nintendo Switch™ 2 in the fall.





: Three years after its early access debut and with over 1.5 million players, Passtech Games studio continues to treat roguelike fans with a new free update titled , available on May 27. On the agenda: new enemies and activities, innovative ways to strengthen your heroes, and a release on Nintendo Switch™ 2 in the fall. Endurance Motorsport Series : Speed enthusiasts were able to discover a new circuit located in Brazil. Named Galeao, this exclusive track for Endurance Motorsport Series was designed by the KT Racing teams, promising intense and memorable races starting in the summer of 2026.





: Speed enthusiasts were able to discover a new circuit located in Brazil. Named Galeao, this exclusive track for was designed by the KT Racing teams, promising intense and memorable races starting in the summer of 2026. Tour de France 2026 : The cycling simulation is back this year, still powered by Unreal Engine 5 for more realism. In addition to updated teams and routes, this edition brings climate changes that impact race management, to be discovered on PC and consoles starting June 4, 2026.





: The cycling simulation is back this year, still powered by Unreal Engine 5 for more realism. In addition to updated teams and routes, this edition brings climate changes that impact race management, to be discovered on PC and consoles starting June 4, 2026. Hunting Simulator 3: NACON Studio Ghent unveils new images of the game and offers a more detailed glimpse of its content: open-world hunting in the vast lands of Colorado and Texas with a canine companion and an arsenal of officially licensed weapons and accessories make Hunting Simulator 3 the most complete new hunting experience, available this fall on PC and consoles.





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Watch the NACON Connect 2026 replay here https://youtu.be/K5FZJ0gHG8k

More content for each of the games at NACON Connect can be found on nacongaming.com

Find all NACON games and accessories at nacongaming.com

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimize its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified center of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. www.corporate.nacongaming.com

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