Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, and Say on Pay

 | Source: Fortis Inc. Fortis Inc.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors, and approving the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee# Votes For% Votes For
# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Pierre J. Blouin296,260,16598.444,680,1311.56
Lawrence T. Borgard299,865,10199.641,075,1950.36
Maura J. Clark297,628,39298.903,311,9051.10
Margarita K. Dilley298,968,75799.341,971,5390.66
Julie A. Dobson290,443,33896.5110,496,9583.49
Lisa L. Durocher298,867,19099.312,073,1060.69
Mary C. Hemmingsen300,559,98899.87380,3080.13
David G. Hutchens299,974,47699.68965,8200.32
Gregory E. Knight299,255,04999.441,685,2470.56
Gianna M. Manes292,480,05697.198,460,2402.81
Don R. Marchand299,278,75299.451,661,5440.55
Jo Mark Zurel295,531,43698.205,408,8601.80


Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Withheld% Votes Withheld
306,408,82299.78677,3110.22


Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation (“Say on Pay”).

# Votes For% Votes For# Votes Against% Votes Against
286,352,99995.1514,587,2924.85


About Fortis
Fortis is a diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2025 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $77 billion as at March 31, 2026. The Corporation's 9,900 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and the Cayman Islands.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedarplus.ca, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0b4136f-576c-4377-b10b-b6b45a93290b

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com		Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Government Relations
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com



Attachments

FTS-NR-2026 Voting Results FINAL
GlobeNewswire

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