Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, and Say on Pay

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors, and approving the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 12 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For

# Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Pierre J. Blouin 296,260,165 98.44 4,680,131 1.56 Lawrence T. Borgard 299,865,101 99.64 1,075,195 0.36 Maura J. Clark 297,628,392 98.90 3,311,905 1.10 Margarita K. Dilley 298,968,757 99.34 1,971,539 0.66 Julie A. Dobson 290,443,338 96.51 10,496,958 3.49 Lisa L. Durocher 298,867,190 99.31 2,073,106 0.69 Mary C. Hemmingsen 300,559,988 99.87 380,308 0.13 David G. Hutchens 299,974,476 99.68 965,820 0.32 Gregory E. Knight 299,255,049 99.44 1,685,247 0.56 Gianna M. Manes 292,480,056 97.19 8,460,240 2.81 Don R. Marchand 299,278,752 99.45 1,661,544 0.55 Jo Mark Zurel 295,531,436 98.20 5,408,860 1.80



Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 306,408,822 99.78 677,311 0.22



Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation (“Say on Pay”).

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 286,352,999 95.15 14,587,292 4.85



About Fortis

Fortis is a diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2025 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $77 billion as at March 31, 2026. The Corporation's 9,900 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and the Cayman Islands.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedarplus.ca , or www.sec.gov .

A .pdf version of this press release is available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0b4136f-576c-4377-b10b-b6b45a93290b

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

248.946.3572

investorrelations@fortisinc.com Media Enquiries:

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Government Relations

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com



