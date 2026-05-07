DP World’s San Antonio Terminal Hits 491,000 Cruise Visitors

SAN ANTONIO, Chile , May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has concluded the 2025–26 cruise season at its San Antonio terminal, welcoming more than 58,000 passengers and crew across 14 vessel calls. During the season, the terminal marked a cumulative milestone of 491,000 visitors across 157 ships since operations began in 2017.

The milestone highlights San Antonio’s growing role as a key cruise gateway in central Chile and across the South Pacific, supported by DP World’s continued investment in terminal infrastructure, digital systems, and passenger operations.

Chile’s tourism sector remains a major economic driver, contributing US$9.3 billion directly to GDP and US$28.1 billion overall – representing 10% of the national economy and 1 million jobs. Cruise activity plays an important role in this ecosystem, with ports such as San Antonio supporting regional tourism, local businesses, and seasonal employment. Against this backdrop, the continued growth of cruise activity in San Antonio underscores the port’s contribution to both regional development and the broader tourism industry.

Chile’s recognition as the World’s Leading Cruise Destination by the World Travel Awards — an accolade widely regarded as the “Oscars” of the tourism industry — further reflects sustained investment in port infrastructure and strong public-private collaboration. San Antonio ranks among Chile’s top three cruise ports, alongside Patagonia and Puerto Montt.

Since receiving its first cruise vessel in April 2017, the San Antonio terminal has played a key role in expanding Chile’s cruise sector, supporting steady increases in both visitor numbers and vessel calls.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: “This season’s performance reflects the strength of collaboration across the port community and the consistent delivery of safe, efficient, and high-quality operations. Reaching nearly half a million visitors since 2017 demonstrates Chile’s growing appeal as a destination and the importance of reliable, well-coordinated port infrastructure in supporting tourism and economic development. At DP World, we remain focused on strengthening our integrated logistics capabilities while working closely with partners to enhance connectivity, service standards, and long-term value creation.”

Strengthening Global Connectivity Through Collaboration

The season builds on DP World’s broader efforts to enhance Chile’s global connectivity, supported by modern terminal infrastructure, digital systems, and close coordination with port authorities, government agencies, and local stakeholders.

DP World continues to position San Antonio as a strategic hub within its global network, combining the sustainable growth of cruise tourism while delivering economic value to local communities.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com .

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Melina Vissat

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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