ESFI Praises McElhattan Foundation’s Zero Electrocution Challenge Endeavor

ARLINGTON, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) celebrates National Electrical Safety Month (NESM) throughout May, ESFI also applauds the efforts of the McElhattan Foundation through their Zero Electrocution Challenge. This challenge “seeks breakthrough solutions to eliminate life-threatening tasks that lead to fatal electrocution on the job, while increasing enterprise profitability and productivity.” Given the strong alignment on goals to eliminate workplace electrical injuries and deaths, ESFI is proud to work with the McElhattan Foundation to spotlight this extraordinary opportunity. The challenge will award two winners up to $1 million each.

“The exceptional commitment the McElhattan Foundation has made to eliminating workplace electrical fatalities is an inspiration. My colleague, Daniel Majano, and I are honored to serve on the Zero Electrocution Challenge Selection Committee, and we look forward to engaging in this process,” said ESFI Executive Director Jennifer LeFevre, adding, “This effort will no doubt stimulate a great deal of innovation and creativity that only a revolutionary initiative like this one can create.”

“McElhattan Foundation is committed to ensuring that every worker can return home safely at the end of the day. We are proud to collaborate with ESFI through the Zero Electrocution Challenge to identify bold new solutions that can make fatal electrical contact a thing of the past,” said McElhattan Foundation Executive Director Jocelyn Horner Kelly.

Applications for the Zero Electrocution Challenge will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Registration is required to submit an application. For more information on the McElhattan Foundation, please visit mcelhattan.org.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI’s work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

evan.jones@esfi.org