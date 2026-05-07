Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Collection Coming Soon to Lakewood Ranch, Florida

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Monterey at Lakewood Ranch - Egret Collection, is coming soon to Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Scheduled to open in summer 2026, this highly anticipated community will feature elegant single-family homes on oversized 90-foot-wide home sites and an exceptional array of amenities.





Monterey at Lakewood Ranch - Egret Collection will offer expansive one- and two-story home designs ranging from 4,320 to over 5,800 square feet, featuring 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Home shoppers will enjoy oversized home sites with spectacular preserve and lakefront views, all within the prestigious Lakewood Ranch communities. Homes in the Egret Collection are anticipated to be priced starting from $1.4 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Monterey at Lakewood Ranch will enjoy exclusive access to a future amenity center featuring a resort-style swimming pool, cabanas, fitness center, yoga room, golf simulator, playground, and much more. The community also includes tennis and pickleball courts, as well as walking trails and serene green spaces. Conveniently situated near vibrant shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and local parks, the community offers unparalleled access to the amenities of the Lakewood Ranch master plan.

"We are thrilled to introduce Monterey at Lakewood Ranch - Egret Collection, where home shoppers will find stunning homes, spectacular views, and an incredible Florida lifestyle," said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa/Sarasota. "This community truly exemplifies the luxury and quality for which Toll Brothers is known."





The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 2637 Waterfront Cir in Lakewood Ranch. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Monterey at Lakewood Ranch - Egret Collection, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

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