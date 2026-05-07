Pace-O-Matic Honors Amusement Industry Legend Marty Glazman with Signature Integrity Award

Duluth, GA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic and its founder, Michael Pace, have presented Marty Glazman, well-known and influential amusement industry legend, with a Pace-O-Matic Integrity Award.

With over 50 years in the coin-op business, Marty “the amusement guy” Glazman is widely recognized as a veteran staple of the amusement industry. Long before his path crossed with Michael Pace at Digital Controls, Marty was busy learning every facet of the amusement business. Glazman started as an operator running a route of arcades, then got into distribution, worked in sales and marketing, and eventually moved into management and executive roles at some of the major amusement brands. While Marty moved up in his career, one thing about him remained consistent – his integrity.

“When thinking about who to honor with this award, it would be too simple to say that Marty immediately came to mind. The fact of the matter is, people like Marty are the very reason this award exists,” said Michael Pace, founder of Pace-O-Matic. “When you think of the coin-op business and particularly the heyday of arcades and pinball, you can’t do it without thinking of Marty. He has always acted with loyalty, humility, and honesty – foundations of integrity that have become increasingly rare in both business and in life.”

The Integrity Award recognizes individuals in the amusement industry or related fields who exemplify the highest standards of integrity. Recipients are those who consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness, and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors. The mission of this award is to recognize not just what one achieves but how they achieve it. It honors those whose actions reflect a deep commitment to doing what is right, even when faced with challenges or when it might not be the easiest path forward.



“I want to thank Michael and Karmin Pace and the Pace-O-Matic team for honoring me with this award and for organizing this beautiful evening,” said Marty Glazman. “Always tell the truth, even when it is painful – these are important words to live by. When I look back at my career, I often think that even when I had nothing, I had integrity. Telling the truth, being honest, is what got me through some of the hardest times.”

The award was presented to Glazman at a private dinner in Las Vegas during the Amusement Expo International trade show. This is the fourth Integrity Award that has been presented by the company. Previous recipients include Larry Hilimire of Stanton Automatics in New York, The Honorable Tom Walters, former legislator in Wyoming, and Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic.

Mark Twain once famously said, “Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest.” The Integrity Award is intended to celebrate those who live by this example. The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art, featuring a clear, luminous structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two are alike.

About Pace-O-Matic

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of skill games in the United States. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company has been innovating in the gaming industry since 2000, delivering engaging and legally compliant entertainment solutions for bars, restaurants, fraternal clubs, and small businesses. With a focus on skill, technology, and integrity, Pace-O-Matic continues to set the standard for skill games, recently launching its Integrity Award and “Winning Integrity” campaigns. For more information, visit www.paceomatic.com.

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