STV Launches Power Practice

New York, NY, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STV today announced the launch of a Power practice to help public agencies, utilities and private owners respond to accelerating demand for reliable, resilient power across the nation’s infrastructure. The Power practice is a priority under STV’s 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, which emphasizes focused growth, strengthening the expertise behind the firm’s work and stronger outcomes for clients and communities.

Power becomes STV’s fourth infrastructure vertical, alongside Transportation, Buildings and Water, reflecting the firm’s strategic focus on long-term trends driving infrastructure investment. Demand from electrified mobility, data centers and modern facilities is already changing how transportation systems, buildings and water infrastructure are planned, designed, built and delivered.

"Power demand is fundamentally reshaping every part of the infrastructure ecosystem,” said Greg Kelly, CEO at STV. “Our Power practice reflects how we’re scaling our capabilities to help clients meet urgent energy needs across transportation, buildings, water systems and industrial facilities.”

STV’s power capabilities span front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter infrastructure, including utility-coordinated grid and substation upgrades; traction power systems for transit; and resilient facility and campus power solutions. The firm applies a practical approach shaped by how power systems are built, maintained and operated in live environments where continuity of service, safety and scalability are essential.

STV’s power work includes substation and grid infrastructure upgrades for Con Edison in New York, where the firm is helping prevent oil spills while keeping substations running reliably, as well as leading the replacement of aging traction power substations along TriMet’s MAX Blue Line in Portland. STV has also supported traction power improvements for Bay Area Rapid Transit, strengthening system reliability across one of the nation’s largest transit networks, and delivered data center power replacement services at Fairfax County’s Operations Center in Virginia, supporting continuous, mission critical operations.

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About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 65 offices and 3,300 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.