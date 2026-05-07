Domtar Recognized by Sustainable Forestry Initiative® with 2026 SFI Leadership in Conservation Award

MONTRÉAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) has named Domtar the recipient of its 2026 SFI Leadership in Conservation Award, recognizing the company’s conservation collaborations and forest management and fiber sourcing practices across North America.

“Domtar exemplifies the type of leadership that is helping shape the future of conservation in North American forests,” says Lauren T. Cooper, chief conservation officer at SFI. “Their dedication to conservation spans partnerships with researchers, field implementation and regional collaboration. In these ways, Domtar continues to play a key role in helping SFI bring our conservation vision to life.”

SFI selected Domtar for deep and sustained engagement with the SFI Climate Smart Forestry Initiative and contributions to field-level research. For example, Domtar is a central partner in Silva21, a research program that brings together a variety of stakeholders to improve the resilience of Canadian forests. Regional leadership and specific conservation projects with other certified organizations related to habitat and biodiversity also played a role in the selection.

“Forest certification is of significant importance to us. It supports Domtar’s commitment to operational excellence. Our team’s daily forest management operations are verified through government oversight and certification to independent third-party standards such as SFI’s,” says Étienne Vézina, vice president of forestry and certification at Domtar. “That external validation helps ensure we meet certification standards and stay at the forefront of what forestry will look like tomorrow.”

SFI is an independent, globally recognized certification framework, providing Domtar’s customers with the assurance that the company adheres to rigorous responsible forest management and chain of custody standards. Organizations certified to SFI standards must undergo rigorous third‑party audits conducted by accredited, independent certification bodies, providing credibility and transparency for certified organizations and their customers.

"Our leadership defines ambitious sustainability goals, but real impact happens in the forests, where our field teams advance climate-smart practices and protect biodiversity every day,” says Samuel Bourque, certification manager at Domtar. “This award recognizes the alignment between our commitments and the work being done on the ground.”

Since 2004, Domtar and SFI have partnered across forestry operations, certification, sustainability and innovation. 100% of Domtar’s manufacturing facilities and forest operations are certified to SFI standards. In addition, Domtar’s owned and managed lands in Canada are certified to SFI standards. Today, Domtar is the world’s largest holder of SFI Forest Management certificates.

Sustainability leadership is a priority for Domtar’s owner, Jackson Wijaya, who supports the company’s 2030 sustainability strategy. It includes related objectives and targets to source 100% of wood and fiber from responsibly managed forests, collaborate with landowners, customers, academia and non-governmental organizations and advance critical habitat protection for threatened species.



About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of nearly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 7.2 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and has an annual production capacity of about 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Domtar is owned by investor Jackson Wijaya.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

Media Contact:

Seth Kursman

Vice President, Public Affairs and Global External Communications

514-826-5040

seth.kursman@domtar.com

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