Leading U.S. Health & Benefits Advocacy Group Honors HII with 2026 Best Employers Award for Excellence in Health Care Value

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), the nation’s largest military shipbuilder with 44,000 employees, recently received the Business Group on Health’s top honor: the prestigious Best Employers Award for Excellence in Health Care Value. HII was selected as the sole recipient of the award for having an innovative, evidence-based benefits package design that focuses on prevention, clinical outcomes and long-term savings.

Business Group on Health, dedicated to addressing modern health care issues and sharing best practices among the majority of Fortune 100 companies — which together provide health coverage for 60 million workers, retirees, and their families in 200 countries and territories — presented the honor at its annual conference in New Orleans. HII also was one of 56 companies honored with Business Group on Health’s Best Employers Award: Excellence in Health & Well-being, and received an additional commendation for Excellence in Mental Health. This is the third year in a row HII is recognized as one of the top companies in the country for its exemplary commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/leading-us-health-benefits-advocacy-group-honors-hii-with-2026-best-employers-award-for-excellence-in-health-care-value/.

“We are very proud to be recognized year after year for the benefits we provide our employees to ensure they can build a career, and that they and their families can live their best lives,” said Edmond Hughes, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “This year, being recognized with the Health Care Value award highlights our steadfast commitment to provide meaningful best-in-class benefits and well-being programs that our employees and their families deserve — we can’t succeed without them.”

These awards reflect HII’s strategic approach to putting the HII workforce and their families first. HII is committed to the health, resilience and overall experience of its workforce, and demonstrates that commitment by delivering high-quality, cost-effective care that strengthens employees and the business.

Ellen Kelsay, president and CEO of Business Group on Health, said, “The Business Group has honored HII because of its ability to advance health care value through the cumulative impact of its initiatives. From its sharp focus on on-site Advanced Primary Care, resulting in reduced emergency room visits and disability costs, to exemplary partnerships to provide virtual specialty care, which has boosted access and outcomes, especially in care deserts, HII has shown that deliberate and strategic approaches yield increased value and improved health.”

The Best Employers Award: Excellence in Health Care Value celebrates those employers that exemplify leadership in pursuing value and quality in health care, delivering a comprehensive, innovative program and purchasing strategy, and using health resources efficiently and cost-effectively.

Previous winners of the Excellence in Health Care Value award include Costco, Dell Technologies, General Motors, State Farm, The Walt Disney Company, United Airlines, and Walmart, among others.

To learn more about HII benefits visit: https://www.hiibewell.com/can-index.html.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the leading non-profit organization representing employers’ perspectives on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions and on health policy issues. The Business Group keeps its membership informed of leading-edge thinking and action on health care cost and delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members include the majority of Fortune 100 companies as well as large public-sector employers, who collectively provide health and well-being programs for more than 60 million individuals in 200 countries. For more information, visit: Business Group on Health

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@hii-co.com

202-264-7143

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75212ee2-8c56-4924-840e-72fc2462672c