Planet Fitness, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT). The investigation focuses on Planet Fitness’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Planet Fitness securities?

If you purchased Planet Fitness securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed that system-wide same club sales increased 3.5% and that Planet Fitness ended the quarter with total membership of approximately 21.5 million.

However, Planet Fitness also disclosed that “2026 is off to a slower than expected start from a net member growth perspective” as the Company faced “internal and external headwinds during our peak sign-up period.” The Company further disclosed that it was pausing its planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review.

In addition, Planet Fitness stated that, based on “lower net joins than planned in the first quarter” and the decision to pause the Black Card price increase, it was reducing several of its 2026 growth expectations. The Company lowered expected system-wide same club sales growth to approximately 1%, compared to its prior guidance of 4% to 5%; revenue growth to approximately 7%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 9%; adjusted EBITDA growth to approximately 6%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 10%; adjusted net income to a decrease of approximately 2%, compared to prior guidance of 4% to 5% growth; and adjusted diluted EPS growth to approximately 4%, compared to prior guidance of 9% to 10%.

Following this disclosure, Planet Fitness’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Planet Fitness complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Planet Fitness stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com