enGene Therapeutics Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of enGene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ENGN). The investigation focuses on enGene’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased enGene securities?

If you purchased enGene securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On May 7, 2026, enGene announced updated interim results from the pivotal cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 LEGEND trial of detalimogene voraplasmid in patients with high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Among other things, enGene disclosed that patients treated with detalimogene achieved a 54% complete response rate at any time and a 43% complete response rate at six months.

However, enGene also disclosed that the Kaplan-Meier estimate of 12-month duration of response was 25%. In addition, the Company stated that “durability outcomes to date are not what we hoped.”

enGene further disclosed that, among the 32 patients who had their first disease assessment after the Company’s last data analysis, complete response rates were lower than previously reported results. For those patients, the complete response rate at any time was 39%, and the complete response rate at six months was 32%.

Following this disclosure, enGene’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether enGene complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in enGene stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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