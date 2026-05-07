Chester County Bamboo Removal Just Got Serious: Scavo Solutions Expands Services With Heavy Equipment, Hands-On Experience, and a Process Built to Actually Work

Aston, PA , May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scavo Solutions, a specialized bamboo removal, remediation, and management company serving the greater Mid-Atlantic region, has announced a formal expansion of its Chester County bamboo removal services — bringing professional-grade excavation equipment, deep land clearing expertise, and a proven remediation process to one of southeastern Pennsylvania’s most persistent and underestimated property challenges.

The expansion comes in direct response to growing demand from Chester County homeowners, farmers, and commercial property owners dealing with invasive running bamboo that has spread beyond its original planting — threatening property lines, neighboring parcels, drainage systems, and in some cases, structural foundations





Scavo Solutions

A Rural Landscape With a Growing Problem

Chester County is defined by its landscape. Rolling hills, historic farmsteads, expansive rural lots, and wooded corridors that stretch between some of the most desirable residential communities in Pennsylvania. It’s the kind of countryside people move to specifically because of the open space, the mature trees, and the natural buffer between properties.

That same landscape, however, has made Chester County particularly vulnerable to the unchecked spread of invasive bamboo. What often begins as a single privacy planting along a fence line — sometimes placed there years or even decades ago — can quietly colonize hundreds of square feet of land through underground rhizome systems that travel far beyond what’s visible on the surface. On larger rural lots, the problem can go undetected for years until it has fundamentally altered the land.





Scavo Solutions

For neighboring properties, the situation can escalate quickly. Chester County’s combination of residential developments, active farmland, and preserved open space means that invasive bamboo on one parcel rarely stays on one parcel for long.

Scavo Solutions: Built on Heavy Equipment and Hard Work

Scavo Solutions was not founded in a greenhouse or a garden center. Owner Anthony Scavo grew up in New Jersey running heavy equipment — excavators, skid steers, track loaders — and spent years in general contracting, demolition, and land clearing before eventually relocating to Pennsylvania. After a successful run operating a pressure washing company, Anthony returned to what he knew best: solving serious property problems with the right machinery and the right approach.



Scavo Solutions

That background — not a landscaping certification — shaped how Scavo Solutions approaches bamboo. Where others see a plant, Anthony sees a land clearing problem. One that requires real equipment, a methodical excavation process, and the kind of experience that only comes from years of working with heavy machinery and difficult terrain.

“People call us after they’ve already tried everything else. They’ve rented tillers. They’ve tried herbicide. They’ve had a landscaper come out and cut it back. And every spring, it comes back worse. Bamboo is not a gardening problem — it’s a structural, subsurface problem. You need equipment that can get into the root system, extract the rhizomes, and do it in a way that actually prevents regrowth. That’s what we do. We’re not here to make your yard look nice. We’re here to solve the problem.”

— Anthony Scavo, Founder & Owner, Scavo Solutions

What Chester County Property Owners Need to Know

Running bamboo — the invasive variety responsible for the overwhelming majority of removal calls — spreads through a network of underground rhizomes that can extend 15 to 20 feet or more beyond the visible grove. Left unmanaged, a single planting can overtake thousands of square feet within just a few growing seasons. In Chester County’s rural and semi-rural settings, where lot sizes are larger and overgrowth can go unnoticed, the damage is often far more extensive by the time a professional is called.

The benefits of professional bamboo removal extend well beyond aesthetics. Proper remediation restores usable land, eliminates encroachment disputes between neighbors, protects fencing and hardscape structures from rhizome damage, and prevents the kind of aggressive root growth that can compromise drainage and soil integrity over time. For property owners looking to sell, lease, or develop land, unmanaged bamboo is an increasingly recognized liability. If you are interested in learning how to remove bamboo to add value to your property, contact Scarvo Solutions today.

Scavo Solutions offers three core service tracks for Chester County property owners:

Service

Description

Full Bamboo Removal

Complete excavation and extraction of the bamboo grove and its root system, including rhizome removal to prevent regrowth.

Bamboo Remediation

Targeted intervention for partial infestations or properties where bamboo has migrated from a neighboring parcel.

Ongoing Bamboo Management

Scheduled maintenance programs for properties where containment and monitoring are the appropriate long-term strategy.



All services are performed using professional-grade excavation and land clearing equipment, operated by a crew with direct field experience — not subcontracted out, not improvised with residential-grade tools.

Serving Chester County and the Surrounding Region

If you are looking for bamboo removal near me, Scavo Solutions currently serves residential, agricultural, and commercial clients across Chester County, Pennsylvania, as well as neighboring counties throughout southeastern PA, southern New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Free on-site assessments are available for Chester County property owners, with honest evaluations of the scope of work and clear, straightforward pricing.

“Chester County has some of the most beautiful land in the state. The last thing any property owner wants is to watch invasive bamboo quietly take it over. We’ve seen what happens when this gets ignored for too long — and we’ve also seen what a property looks like after we’re done with it. The difference is significant.”

— Anthony Scavo, Founder & Owner, Scavo Solutions

Contact Scavo Solutions for a Free Assessment

Scavo Solutions

96 Seward Lane

Aston, PA 19014

610-357-8096

office@scavosolutions.com



Serving Chester County, PA and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic region

Scavo Solutions is a bamboo removal, remediation, and management company specializing in invasive bamboo control for residential, agricultural, and commercial properties. The company is not a general landscaping or landscape design firm.

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