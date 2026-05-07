New Jersey Air Filtration Company Brookaire Educates on Carbon Pleated Air Filters - Helps Facility Managers and Homeowners Tackle Indoor Air Quality and Odor Problems

Fair Lawn, NJ, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor air quality has become a front-and-center concern for building owners, facility managers, and homeowners across the United States. Cooking odors, volatile organic compounds, chemical fumes from cleaning products, and cigarette smoke are among the most common complaints in residential and commercial buildings alike. Standard HVAC filters trap dust and particulates, but they do nothing for the gases and odors that pass straight through. Brookaire, a third-generation family-operated HVAC filter manufacturer and distributor in business since 1974, has expanded its carbon pleated air filter line to meet rising demand for odor control in both commercial buildings and homes. The full range of MERV 8 odor-reducing carbon filters is now available in 18 standard sizes with same-day and next-day shipping from Brookaire's Fair Lawn, New Jersey; York, Pennsylvania; and Lakeville, Minnesota facilities.

The full product line is available at: https://www.brookaire.com/products/air-filters/carbon-pleated-air-filter?page=1

Why Standard Air Filters Are Not Enough for Odor and Gas Removal

Most HVAC systems in commercial and residential buildings run standard pleated air filters rated at MERV 8 or higher. These filters do a good job of capturing dust, pollen, mold spores, and other airborne particles. What they cannot do is remove gaseous pollutants. Cooking odors, tobacco smoke, paint fumes, cleaning chemical vapors, and volatile organic compounds are all gas-phase contaminants that pass through standard filter media as if they were not there.

Carbon air filtration works differently. Activated carbon has a porous molecular structure that traps gas molecules through a process called adsorption. When air passes through a carbon-impregnated filter, odor-causing gases bond to the surface of the carbon particles and are held there rather than recirculating through the HVAC system. The result is cleaner, better-smelling air without any modification to the existing HVAC equipment. The filter drops into the same frame as any standard pleated filter.

Brookaire's MERV 8 Odor-Reducing Carbon Pleated Filter Line

Carbon filtration is designed for gas-phase contaminants. It does not replace mechanical filtration. It does not remove viruses. It does not capture particulate pollution. Our new guide explains: What Do Carbon Air Filters Remove?

The carbon pleated air filter line from Brookaire includes 18 standard sizes covering the most common commercial and industrial HVAC configurations. Filter depths range from one inch to four inches, and all models carry a MERV 8 rating for particulate filtration in addition to the activated carbon layer for odor and gas removal. Pricing starts at $13.63 for a standard 16x20x1 filter and runs up to $55.13 for a 24x24x4 unit, making carbon filtration accessible for everything from a small structure to a mid-rise office building.

For buildings that require sizes outside the standard 18, Brookaire manufactures custom-sized carbon pleated filters with a 48-hour turnaround. There is no minimum order quantity. That flexibility has made Brookaire the go-to supplier for HVAC contractors and facility managers who deal with older buildings, nonstandard ductwork, or specialized air handling units that do not accept off-the-shelf sizes.

Who Needs Carbon Air Filters and Why Demand Is Growing

The demand for odor-reducing air filtration has grown steadily over the past several years, driven by a few converging trends. Post-pandemic awareness of indoor air quality is one factor. Building owners and tenants who never thought about their HVAC filtration before 2020 are now asking questions about what their systems actually filter out. At the same time, tighter building envelopes designed to improve energy efficiency have reduced natural ventilation, which means odors and gaseous pollutants that used to dissipate on their own now linger inside the building longer.

The applications are broad. Restaurants and commercial kitchens use carbon filters to control cooking odors that migrate into dining areas and adjacent tenant spaces. Property managers in multi-tenant buildings install them to address complaints about cigarette smoke, pet odors, and cooking smells traveling between units. Schools and daycare centers use them to reduce the impact of cleaning chemical fumes. Veterinary clinics, nail salons, printing shops, and auto body facilities all generate airborne chemicals that standard filters cannot capture.

Anyone dealing with persistent cooking odors, musty smells from basements or crawl spaces, pet odor, or off-gassing from new furniture and flooring can see a real improvement by swapping their standard pleated filter for a carbon-impregnated one. It is the simplest upgrade available because it requires no new equipment and no service call. You pull out the old filter and slide in the new one.

What Carbon Pleated Filters Actually Remove from Indoor Air

Carbon air filtration targets a different class of contaminants than standard particulate filters. The activated carbon in Brookaire's odor-reducing filters adsorbs volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are gases released by paints, adhesives, cleaning supplies, building materials, and dozens of everyday household and commercial products. It also captures tobacco and cannabis smoke odors, cooking fumes, pet-related gases, and chemical vapors from industrial and commercial processes. At the same time, the MERV 8 pleated media handles the particulate side, trapping dust, pollen, dust mites, and mold spores.

The combination gives building operators a dual-function filter in a single frame. Instead of running separate stages of particulate and gas-phase filtration, which requires more equipment and more maintenance, a carbon pleated filter handles both jobs in the footprint of a standard replacement filter.

Same-Day Shipping, Job Site Delivery, and No Minimum Orders

Brookaire operates distribution facilities in Fair Lawn, New Jersey; York, Pennsylvania; and Lakeville, Minnesota and carries what it calls one of the largest inventories of HVAC filters in the United States. Standard orders ship the same day or next day. The company also offers scheduled job site delivery, where filters arrive directly at the building or construction site on a recurring schedule, labeled and tagged by location so maintenance teams do not have to sort through boxes to figure out which filter goes where.

There are no minimum order requirements. A company ordering a single filter for their furnace gets the same shipping speed as a property management company ordering filters for 50 buildings. That policy has been in place since the company was founded in 1974, and according to Brookaire, it is one of the main reasons their customer retention rate is as high as it is.

A Family Business Built Over 50 Years on Repeat Customers

Brookaire is now in its third generation of family ownership. The company was founded in 1974 and has spent the past five decades building a customer base of HVAC contractors, facility managers, property management firms, schools, hospitals, and commercial building operators across the country. The business has grown almost entirely on word of mouth and repeat orders. Customer reviews consistently point to the same things: fast response times, accurate orders, personal attention from account managers, and delivery that shows up when it is expected.

The carbon pleated filter expansion reflects the same approach Brookaire has taken for 50 years: listen to what customers are asking for, manufacture it at a competitive price, stock it deep so it ships fast, and back it with the kind of personal service that a family-run operation can deliver.

For more information about Brookaire's full line of carbon pleated air filters, or to place an order, visit brookaire.com or call the sales team directly.

About Brookaire



Brookaire Corporation

Brookaire is a third-generation family-operated manufacturer and distributor of HVAC air filters, V-belts, and maintenance supplies based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, with additional distribution from York, Pennsylvania and Lakeville, Minnesota. Founded in 1974, the company carries one of the largest HVAC filter inventories in the United States, including standard pleated filters, carbon odor-reducing filters, HEPA filters, bag filters, V-bank filters, and custom-sized filters manufactured with a 48-hour turnaround. Brookaire serves HVAC contractors, facility managers, property management companies, healthcare, pharma, schools, and data centers across the nation. No minimum orders. Same-day and next-day shipping available.

Media Contact

Lynne Laake

lynne.laake@brookaire.com

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