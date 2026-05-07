First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 705,755,150 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.60% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 7, 2026 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.



NAME



NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD Alison C. Beckett 695,405,033 7,179,209 98.98% 1.02% Peter Buzzi 699,291,375 3,292,867 99.53% 0.47% Geoff Chater 686,653,834 15,930,408 97.73% 2.27% Kathleen A. Hogenson 692,023,720 10,560,522 98.50% 1.50% C. Kevin McArthur 692,670,837 9,913,405 98.59% 1.41% Juanita Montalvo 700,644,342 1,939,900 99.72% 0.28% Brian Nichols 695,391,310 7,192,932 98.98% 1.02% A. Tristan Pascall 700,728,564 1,855,678 99.74% 0.26% Simon J. Scott 699,585,739 1,903,762 99.73% 0.27% Hanjun (Kevin) Xia 700,680,500 1,903,742 99.73% 0.27%



About First Quantum

First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia and Mauritania. The Company’s Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company’s Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring the La Granja and Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Investor Relations:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400

Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com

Media Relations:

James Devas, Manager, Corporate Affairs

+44 207 291 6630

E-Mail: james.devas@fqml.com