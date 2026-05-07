PDF Solutions® Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights of First Quarter 2026

● Quarterly total revenues of $60.1 million, up 26% over last year’s comparable quarter ● GAAP gross margin of 72% and non-GAAP gross margin of 76% ● GAAP operating margin of 10% and non-GAAP operating margin of 25% ● GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.31 ● Ending backlog of $246.4 million

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $60.1 million, compared to $62.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $47.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 72%, compared to 73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 73% for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 76%, compared to 77% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 77% for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 10%, compared to 6% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and (7%) for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 25%, compared to 24% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 18% for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $48 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net loss of $3.0 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $12.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and non-GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Outlook

“We are proud to report another strong quarter,” said John Kibarian, PDF Solutions’ President and CEO. He continued, “In December 2025, at the latest PDF Solutions Analyst Day, we stated that PDF Solutions is instrumental in addressing research and development and manufacturing challenges of today’s semiconductor industry. This quarter’s results demonstrate the value of this strategy with a large fabless customer renewing its commitment to Exensio, a large semiconductor IDM developing its next generation test solution with us, and another eProbe tool shipped to an existing customer that is a leading-edge semiconductor company. We believe this continued market adoption reflects the market’s perception of the value our existing and new applications. With a strong product portfolio and momentum, we reaffirm our 20% annual revenue growth prior guidance for this year. We continue to make progress towards our long-term model target margins of 77% for gross margin and 27% for operating margin.”

Conference Call

As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1d55d4e14ae24f1194fc1069723cc6a1. We encourage participants to dial into the call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time. The teleconference will also be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available after the call on the Company’s investor relations website. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at http://www.pdf.com/press-releases on and following the date of this release.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s first quarter 2026 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and the effects of certain non-recurring items, such as expenses for certain legal proceedings, acquisition-related and integration costs, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items. Non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense and income has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of expenses related to certain legal proceedings and acquisition-related and integration costs) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented below.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, Cimetrix, CV, DirectScan, eProbe, PDF Solutions, Sapience, secureWISE, and logos therefor are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the planned conference call include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations about total revenue growth for 2026, progress towards long-term model target margins, portfolio strength and momentum and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this press release and the planned conference call are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: the effectiveness of the Company’s business and technology strategies; current semiconductor industry trends and competition; rates of adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; cost and schedule of new product development and investments in research and development; the continuing impact of macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, changing interest rates and tariffs, the evolving trade regulatory environment and geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, government shutdowns, and other trends impacting the semiconductor industry, the Company’s customers, operations, and supply and demand for its products; supply chain disruptions; changes in laws and regulations, including recent tax and data privacy laws and regulations, or the interpretation or enforcement thereof; the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships; recent and future acquisitions, strategic alliances and relationships and the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; whether the Company can successfully convert backlog into revenue; customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and anticipated funds from operations; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing if needed and its ability to use support and updates for certain open-source software; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and any amendments to such reports. All forward-looking statements made in this press release and the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,153 $ 42,220 Accounts receivable, net 96,016 82,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,475 38,735 Total current assets 175,644 163,893 Property and equipment, net 90,477 81,609 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,592 4,778 Goodwill 95,006 95,005 Intangible assets, net 50,127 52,194 Deferred tax assets, net 44 69 Other non-current assets 14,674 21,149 Total assets $ 430,564 $ 418,697 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,703 $ 17,076 Accrued compensation and related benefits 23,874 22,437 Accrued and other current liabilities 6,977 8,719 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 2,073 1,982 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 23,102 19,441 Current portion of long-term debt, net 2,238 2,236 Total current liabilities 74,967 71,891 Long-term income taxes 4,580 4,273 Operating lease liabilities – non-current portion 3,475 3,838 Long-term debt, net 64,214 64,763 Other non-current liabilities 2,863 2,910 Total liabilities 150,099 147,675 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 542,182 533,509 Treasury stock, at cost (169,518 ) (165,808 ) Accumulated deficit (89,837 ) (94,628 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,362 ) (2,051 ) Total stockholders’ equity 280,465 271,022 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 430,564 $ 418,697

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Revenues (1): Platform $ 50,936 $ 52,503 $ 37,321 Volume-based 9,194 9,900 10,457 Total revenues 60,130 62,403 47,778 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 16,938 16,942 12,955 Research and development 18,328 19,258 14,628 Selling, general, and administrative 17,492 21,676 23,372 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,059 1,069 378 Income (loss) from operations 6,313 3,458 (3,555 ) Interest expense (1,089 ) (1,164 ) (311 ) Interest income and other, net 592 345 870 Income (loss) before income tax expense 5,816 2,639 (2,996 ) Income tax expense (1,025 ) (2,687 ) (36 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,791 $ (48 ) $ (3,032 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 39,857 39,524 39,088 Diluted 40,377 39,524 39,088

(1 ) In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company updated its presentation of revenue categories. The Company now presents revenue in the following categories: Platform and Volume-based. Platform revenue is derived from the following primary offerings: licenses for software (other than Cimetrix runtime licenses) and related software maintenance and technical support services; SaaS; engineering services; fixed fees associated with CV systems; and licenses and purchase contracts for DirectScan systems. Volume-based revenue is derived from Cimetrix runtime licenses, secureWISE data, and Gainshare. Prior periods Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations have been reclassified to conform to the new revenue presentation. The change in presentation of revenue does not change the Company’s total revenues or costs of revenues.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 GAAP Total revenues $ 60,130 $ 62,403 $ 47,778 Costs of revenues 16,938 16,942 12,955 GAAP gross profit $ 43,192 $ 45,461 $ 34,823 GAAP gross margin 72 % 73 % 73 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 43,192 $ 45,461 $ 34,823 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 1,279 1,379 1,342 Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues 998 998 678 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 45,469 $ 47,838 $ 36,843 Non-GAAP gross margin 76 % 77 % 77 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND OPERATING MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 6,313 $ 3,458 $ (3,555 ) GAAP operating margin 10 % 6 % (7 )% Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: Stock-based compensation expense 6,396 6,866 6,596 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,057 2,066 1,056 Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1) 210 2,574 115 Acquisition-related and integration costs 8 2 4,345 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 14,984 $ 14,966 $ 8,557 Non-GAAP operating margin 25 % 24 % 18 %





(1 ) Represents legal costs and expenses related to a certain arbitration proceeding, which are expected to continue until this matter is fully resolved.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,791 $ (48 ) $ (3,032 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 6,396 6,866 6,596 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,057 2,066 1,056 Expenses for certain legal proceedings (1) 210 2,574 115 Acquisition-related and integration costs 8 2 4,345 Amortization of debt issuance costs 65 55 5 Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (2) (878 ) 495 (970 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,649 $ 12,010 $ 8,115 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation 40,377 39,524 39,088 Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 40,377 39,911 39,285

(1 ) Represents legal costs and expenses related to a certain arbitration proceeding, which are expected to continue until this matter is fully resolved.





(2 ) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s cumulative non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.





Company Contacts: Adnan Raza Sonia Segovia Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Tel: (408) 280-7900 Tel: (408) 938-6491 Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com



