TTEC Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reiterates Outlook for Full Year 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global technology, consulting and managed services company focused on delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"While our performance this quarter was impacted by timing shifts across the business, our commitment to our annual plan is steadfast. Our momentum moving into the balance of the year with recent exciting new client wins and embedded base growth in our diversified portfolio, gives us confidence that we are on our way to achieving our full year objectives,” commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer, TTEC.

Tuchman continued, "Market demand for our AI expertise is accelerating. Enterprise brands are looking for partners who can bridge the gap between high-level AI strategy and practical, large-scale CX technology and services execution. Our ability to design, build, and operate secure and scalable solutions provides a distinct competitive advantage that is translating into new contract wins and a growing pipeline. While we have more work to do to achieve our historic growth and margin profile, we have the right strategies and teams in place to deliver on our full year commitments, and lead in this rapidly evolving customer experience market.”

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

First quarter 2026 GAAP revenue was $496.2 million, a 7.1 percent decrease compared to $534.2 million in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $7.8 million positive impact on revenue in the first quarter of 2026.





Income from Operations

First quarter 2026 GAAP income from operations was $18.5 million, or 3.7 percent of revenue, compared to $24.2 million, or 4.5 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $31.7 million, or 6.4 percent of revenue, compared to $41.5 million, or 7.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $0.6 million negative impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2026.





Adjusted EBITDA

First quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue, compared to $56.4 million, or 10.6 percent of revenue in the prior year.





Earnings Per Share

First quarter 2026 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $0.11 compared to net income per share of $0.07 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.28 in the prior year.





CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET

Cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was $27.5 million compared to $21.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.



Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million compared to $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.



Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2026 were $6.4 million compared to $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $88.7 million and debt of $891.5 million, resulting in a net debt position of $802.7 million. This compares to a net debt position of $881.4 million for the same period 2025.





SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

First quarter 2026 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $101.9 million, a decrease of 5.7 percent compared to $108.0 million for the year ago period.

Income from operations was $1.4 million or 1.3 percent of revenue compared to $5.9 million or 5.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.7 million, or 6.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $12.1 million or 11.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.





TTEC Engage – Technology-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

First quarter 2026 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage was $394.3 million, a 7.5 percent decrease from $426.2 million for the year ago period.

Income from operations was $17.1 million or 4.3 percent of revenue compared to $18.3 million, or 4.3 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $24.9 million, or 6.3 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $29.4 million, or 6.9 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $6.9 million positive impact on revenue and a $0.8 million negative impact on income from operations.





BUSINESS OUTLOOK

“Our first quarter financial results were slightly below expectations across both segments, primarily due to timing factors. In TTEC Digital, we signed significant new professional services engagements with a large portion phased late in the quarter, impacting near-term revenue and profitability. With this sales momentum and a growing pipeline, we are confident we will deliver meaningful growth in our diversified practices throughout the remainder of the year. In TTEC Engage, we continue to focus on profit optimization through the rationalization of certain underperforming clients, infusing AI-technology into business process enhancements, and growing our offshore revenue mix. These initiatives are anticipated to deliver profitability improvements throughout the remainder of the year,” commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC.

Wagers continued, “Our confidence in the business segments remains unchanged and we are re-affirming our full year guidance.”





TTEC Full Year 2026 Outlook Full Year 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Mid-Point Revenue $2,005M — $2,055M $2,030M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $220M — $240M $230M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 11.0% — 11.7% 11.3% Non-GAAP operating income $159M — $179M $169M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.9% — 8.7% 8.3% Interest expense, net ($72M) — ($74M) ($73M) Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate 38% — 42% 40% Diluted share count 48.5M — 48.7M 48.6M Non-GAAP earnings per a share $1.06 — $1.32 $1.19 Engage Full Year 2026 Outlook Full Year 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Mid-Point Revenue $1,585M — $1,615M $1,600M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $164M — $176M $170M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 10.3% — 10.9% 10.6% Non-GAAP operating income $114M — $126M $120M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.2% — 7.8% 7.5% Digital Full Year 2026 Outlook Full Year 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Mid-Point Revenue $420M — $440M $430M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $56M — $64M $60M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 13.3% — 14.6% 14.0% Non-GAAP operating income $45M — $53M $49M Non-GAAP operating income margins 10.6% — 12.0% 11.3%



The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company’s control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s 2025 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.



metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.





EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL

TTEC will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8, 2026. You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Earnings Press Release and related oral statements contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, effective tax rate, cash flow, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, profit improvement actions, competitive position, demand for our services in international operations, acquisition opportunities and impact of acquisitions, capital allocation and dividends, growth opportunities, spending, capital expenditures and investments, competition and market forecasts, industry trends, our human capital resources, and other business, operational and financial matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance.

In this Release when we use words such as “may,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “would,” “could,” “target,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated or except where the context otherwise requires, the terms “TTEC,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” and other similar terms in this report refer to TTEC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which are available on TTEC’s website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.





TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 496,175 $ 534,228 Operating Expenses: Cost of services 387,866 414,547 Selling, general and administrative 66,539 70,037 Depreciation and amortization 21,305 22,698 Restructuring charges, net 1,450 1,996 Impairment losses 520 761 Total operating expenses 477,680 510,039 Income From Operations 18,495 24,189 Other income (expense), net (15,875 ) (11,628 ) Income Before Income Taxes 2,620 12,561 Provision for income taxes (7,797 ) (9,315 ) Net (Loss) / Income (5,177 ) 3,246 Net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,432 ) (1,862 ) Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ (7,609 ) $ 1,384 Net (Loss) / Income Per Share Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.07 Net (Loss) / Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.03 Income From Operations Margin 3.7 % 4.5 % Net (Loss) / Income Margin (1.0 )% 0.6 % Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin

(1.5 )% 0.3 % Effective Tax Rate 297.6 % 74.2 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 48,580 47,771 Diluted 48,580 48,225







TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue: TTEC Digital $ 101,865 $ 108,040 TTEC Engage 394,310 426,188 Total $ 496,175 $ 534,228 Income From Operations: TTEC Digital $ 1,359 $ 5,864 TTEC Engage 17,136 18,325 Total $ 18,495 $ 24,189







TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,747 $ 82,901 Accounts receivable, net 429,447 455,829 Prepaids and other current assets 95,068 124,006 Income and other tax receivables 8,772 10,615 Total current assets 622,034 673,351 Property and equipment, net 104,478 111,778 Operating lease assets 75,760 86,064 Goodwill 368,185 368,678 Other intangibles assets, net 125,665 133,688 Income and other tax receivables, long-term 8,536 8,595 Other assets 107,957 116,928 Total non-current assets 790,581 825,731 Total assets $ 1,412,615 $ 1,499,082 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,753 $ 72,637 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 113,039 155,400 Deferred revenue 60,211 58,828 Current operating lease liabilities 32,044 34,188 Other current liabilities 37,953 34,899 Total current liabilities 309,000 355,952 Long-term liabilities: Line of credit 889,000 905,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 52,324 61,170 Other long-term liabilities 60,533 64,057 Total long-term liabilities 1,001,857 1,030,227 Equity: Common stock 487 486 Additional paid in capital 435,047 432,268 Treasury stock (584,900 ) (584,900 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (113,657 ) (106,938 ) Retained earnings 346,542 354,151 Noncontrolling interest 18,239 17,836 Total equity 101,758 112,903 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,412,615 $ 1,499,082







TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) / income $ (5,177 ) $ 3,246 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities : Depreciation and amortization 21,305 22,698 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 292 494 Amortization of debt issuance costs 733 510 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration - - Provision for credit losses 184 251 Loss on disposal of assets 54 316 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 102 - Impairment losses 520 761 Deferred income taxes - 1,913 Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards 205 236 Equity-based compensation expense 2,826 3,250 Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 165 (68 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 24,915 14,189 Prepaids and other current assets 29,466 (7,921 ) Operating lease assets 8,342 9,715 Other noncurrent assets 5,494 (3,514 ) Accrued employee comp & benefits (41,600 ) (21,758 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (11,609 ) 3,868 Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,473 5,543 Operating lease liabilities (7,538 ) (9,297 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (2,617 ) (2,840 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27,535 21,592 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,460 127 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,400 ) (5,406 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,940 ) (5,279 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit (16,000 ) (11,000 ) Payments on other debt (372 ) (462 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest (1,800 ) (2,211 ) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (46 ) (62 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (134 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (18,352 ) (13,735 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,603 (2,434 ) Increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,846 144 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 82,901 84,991 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 88,747 $ 85,135







TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 496,175 $ 534,228 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA: Income from Operations $ 18,495 $ 24,189 Restructuring charges, net 1,450 1,996 Impairment losses 520 761 Property costs not related to operations - (46 ) Mexico VAT consulting fees 12 408 Expenses related to non-binding offer 659 3,189 Equity-based compensation expenses 2,826 3,250 Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,693 7,750 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 31,655 $ 41,497 Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin 6.4 % 7.8 % Depreciation and amortization 13,612 14,948 Loss on sale of subsidiary 401 - Gain on property sale (135 ) (450 ) Mexico VAT Recovery (34 ) (3,906 ) Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (375 ) 750 Other Income (expense), net 658 3,589 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,782 $ 56,428 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.2 % 10.6 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS: Net (Loss) Income $ (5,177 ) $ 3,246 Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges 1,970 2,757 Add: Equity-based compensation expenses 2,826 3,250 Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles 7,693 7,750 Add: Software accelerated amortization - - Add: Property costs not related to operations - (46 ) Add: Expenses related to non-binding offer 659 3,189 Add: Gain on property sale (135 ) (450 ) Add: Foreign VAT (inclusive of interest) (376 ) (7,823 ) Add: Write-off of acquisition related receivable - - Add: Loss on sale of subsidiary 401 - Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (375 ) 750 Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above (286 ) 1,002 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 7,200 $ 13,625 Diluted shares outstanding 48,580 48,225 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.28 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow: Cash Flow From Operating Activities: Net (loss) / income $ (5,177 ) $ 3,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,305 22,698 Other 11,407 (4,352 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 27,535 21,592 Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures 6,400 5,406 Free Cash Flow $ 21,135 $ 16,186 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment : TTEC Engage TTEC Digital Q1 26 Q1 25 Q1 26 Q1 25 Income from Operations $ 17,136 $ 18,325 $ 1,359 $ 5,864 Restructuring charges, net 1,035 1,292 415 703 Impairment losses 520 720 - 42 Mexico VAT Consulting Fees 12 408 - - Property costs not related to operations - (46 ) - - Expenses related to non-binding offer 357 2,633 302 556 Equity-based compensation expenses 1,843 2,023 983 1,227 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,043 4,067 3,650 3,683 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 24,946 $ 29,422 $ 6,709 $ 12,075 Depreciation and amortization 10,937 12,139 2,675 2,809 Mexico VAT Recovery (34 ) (3,906 ) - - Loss on sale of subsidiary - - 401 - Gain on Property Sale (135 ) (450 ) - - Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net (372 ) 751 (3 ) (1 ) Other Income (expense), net 654 3,587 4 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,996 $ 41,543 $ 9,786 $ 14,885





