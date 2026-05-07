TTEC Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reiterates Outlook for Full Year 2026

 | Source: TTEC Services Corporation TTEC Services Corporation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global technology, consulting and managed services company focused on delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"While our performance this quarter was impacted by timing shifts across the business, our commitment to our annual plan is steadfast. Our momentum moving into the balance of the year with recent exciting new client wins and embedded base growth in our diversified portfolio, gives us confidence that we are on our way to achieving our full year objectives,” commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer, TTEC.

Tuchman continued, "Market demand for our AI expertise is accelerating. Enterprise brands are looking for partners who can bridge the gap between high-level AI strategy and practical, large-scale CX technology and services execution. Our ability to design, build, and operate secure and scalable solutions provides a distinct competitive advantage that is translating into new contract wins and a growing pipeline. While we have more work to do to achieve our historic growth and margin profile, we have the right strategies and teams in place to deliver on our full year commitments, and lead in this rapidly evolving customer experience market.”

FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS                

Revenue

  • First quarter 2026 GAAP revenue was $496.2 million, a 7.1 percent decrease compared to $534.2 million in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $7.8 million positive impact on revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

Income from Operations

  • First quarter 2026 GAAP income from operations was $18.5 million, or 3.7 percent of revenue, compared to $24.2 million, or 4.5 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $31.7 million, or 6.4 percent of revenue, compared to $41.5 million, or 7.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $0.6 million negative impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA        

  • First quarter 2026 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue, compared to $56.4 million, or 10.6 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share

  • First quarter 2026 GAAP fully diluted net loss per share was $0.11 compared to net income per share of $0.07 in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.15 compared to $0.28 in the prior year.

CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was $27.5 million compared to $21.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2026 was $21.1 million compared to $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2026 were $6.4 million compared to $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.
  • As of March 31, 2026, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $88.7 million and debt of $891.5 million, resulting in a net debt position of $802.7 million. This compares to a net debt position of $881.4 million for the same period 2025.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage business segments. Financial highlights for the two business segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital – Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

  • First quarter 2026 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital was $101.9 million, a decrease of 5.7 percent compared to $108.0 million for the year ago period.
  • Income from operations was $1.4 million or 1.3 percent of revenue compared to $5.9 million or 5.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.7 million, or 6.6 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $12.1 million or 11.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.

TTEC Engage – Technology-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

  • First quarter 2026 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage was $394.3 million, a 7.5 percent decrease from $426.2 million for the year ago period.
  • Income from operations was $17.1 million or 4.3 percent of revenue compared to $18.3 million, or 4.3 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $24.9 million, or 6.3 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $29.4 million, or 6.9 percent of revenue in the prior year.
  • Foreign exchange had a $6.9 million positive impact on revenue and a $0.8 million negative impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

“Our first quarter financial results were slightly below expectations across both segments, primarily due to timing factors. In TTEC Digital, we signed significant new professional services engagements with a large portion phased late in the quarter, impacting near-term revenue and profitability. With this sales momentum and a growing pipeline, we are confident we will deliver meaningful growth in our diversified practices throughout the remainder of the year. In TTEC Engage, we continue to focus on profit optimization through the rationalization of certain underperforming clients, infusing AI-technology into business process enhancements, and growing our offshore revenue mix. These initiatives are anticipated to deliver profitability improvements throughout the remainder of the year,” commented Kenny Wagers, chief financial officer of TTEC.

Wagers continued, “Our confidence in the business segments remains unchanged and we are re-affirming our full year guidance.”

TTEC Full Year 2026 Outlook   
 Full Year 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Mid-Point
Revenue$2,005M — $2,055M $2,030M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$220M — $240M $230M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins11.0% — 11.7% 11.3%
Non-GAAP operating income$159M — $179M $169M
Non-GAAP operating income margins7.9% — 8.7% 8.3%
Interest expense, net($72M) — ($74M) ($73M)
Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate38% — 42% 40%
Diluted share count48.5M — 48.7M 48.6M
Non-GAAP earnings per a share$1.06 — $1.32 $1.19
    
    
Engage Full Year 2026 Outlook   
 Full Year 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Mid-Point
Revenue$1,585M — $1,615M $1,600M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$164M — $176M $170M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins10.3% — 10.9% 10.6%
Non-GAAP operating income$114M — $126M $120M
Non-GAAP operating income margins7.2% — 7.8% 7.5%
    
    
Digital Full Year 2026 Outlook   
 Full Year 2026 Guidance Full Year 2026 Mid-Point
Revenue$420M — $440M $430M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA$56M — $64M $60M
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins13.3% — 14.6% 14.0%
Non-GAAP operating income$45M — $53M $49M
Non-GAAP operating income margins10.6% — 12.0% 11.3%


The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company’s control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s 2025 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
  • Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

EARNINGS WEBCAST/CONFERENCE CALL

TTEC will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8, 2026. You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Earnings Press Release and related oral statements contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, effective tax rate, cash flow, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, profit improvement actions, competitive position, demand for our services in international operations, acquisition opportunities and impact of acquisitions, capital allocation and dividends, growth opportunities, spending, capital expenditures and investments, competition and market forecasts, industry trends, our human capital resources, and other business, operational and financial matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance.

In this Release when we use words such as “may,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “project,” “would,” “could,” “target,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated or except where the context otherwise requires, the terms “TTEC,” “the Company,” “we,” “us” and “our” and other similar terms in this report refer to TTEC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) which are available on TTEC’s website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.


      
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
      
      
   Three months ended
    March 31,
    2026   2025 
      
Revenue $496,175  $534,228 
      
Operating Expenses:    
 Cost of services  387,866   414,547 
 Selling, general and administrative 66,539   70,037 
 Depreciation and amortization  21,305   22,698 
 Restructuring charges, net  1,450   1,996 
 Impairment losses  520   761 
 Total operating expenses  477,680   510,039 
      
Income From Operations  18,495   24,189 
      
 Other income (expense), net  (15,875)  (11,628)
      
Income Before Income Taxes  2,620   12,561 
      
 Provision for income taxes  (7,797)  (9,315)
      
Net (Loss) / Income  (5,177)  3,246 
      
 Net (loss) / income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,432)  (1,862)
      
Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders$(7,609) $1,384 
      
      
Net (Loss) / Income Per Share    
      
 Basic $(0.11) $0.07 
      
 Diluted $(0.11) $0.07 
      
Net (Loss) / Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders  
      
 Basic $(0.16) $0.03 
      
 Diluted $(0.16) $0.03 
      
      
Income From Operations Margin  3.7%  4.5%
Net (Loss) / Income Margin  (1.0)%  0.6%
Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin
  (1.5)%  0.3%
Effective Tax Rate  297.6%  74.2%
      
      
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding   
  Basic  48,580   47,771 
  Diluted  48,580   48,225 
      



      
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
      
  Three months ended 
  March 31, 
  2026 2025 
      
Revenue:     
TTEC Digital $101,865 $108,040 
TTEC Engage  394,310  426,188 
Total $496,175 $534,228 
      
Income From Operations:     
TTEC Digital $1,359 $5,864 
TTEC Engage  17,136  18,325 
Total $18,495 $24,189 
      



     
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
     
  March 31, December 31,
   2026   2025 
     
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $88,747  $82,901 
Accounts receivable, net  429,447   455,829 
Prepaids and other current assets  95,068   124,006 
Income and other tax receivables  8,772   10,615 
Total current assets  622,034   673,351 
     
Property and equipment, net  104,478   111,778 
Operating lease assets  75,760   86,064 
Goodwill  368,185   368,678 
Other intangibles assets, net  125,665   133,688 
Income and other tax receivables, long-term  8,536   8,595 
Other assets  107,957   116,928 
Total non-current assets  790,581   825,731 
     
Total assets $1,412,615  $1,499,082 
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $65,753  $72,637 
Accrued employee compensation and benefits  113,039   155,400 
Deferred revenue  60,211   58,828 
Current operating lease liabilities  32,044   34,188 
Other current liabilities  37,953   34,899 
Total current liabilities  309,000   355,952 
     
Long-term liabilities:    
Line of credit  889,000   905,000 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  52,324   61,170 
Other long-term liabilities  60,533   64,057 
Total long-term liabilities  1,001,857   1,030,227 
     
     
Equity:    
Common stock  487   486 
Additional paid in capital  435,047   432,268 
Treasury stock  (584,900)  (584,900)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (113,657)  (106,938)
Retained earnings  346,542   354,151 
Noncontrolling interest  18,239   17,836 
Total equity  101,758   112,903 
     
Total liabilities and equity $1,412,615  $1,499,082 
     



TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(In thousands) 
(unaudited) 
      
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended  
 March 31, March 31,  
  2026   2025   
      
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net (loss) / income$(5,177) $3,246   
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities :    
Depreciation and amortization 21,305   22,698   
Amortization of contract acquisition costs 292   494   
Amortization of debt issuance costs 733   510   
Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration -   -   
Provision for credit losses 184   251   
Loss on disposal of assets 54   316   
Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 102   -   
Impairment losses 520   761   
Deferred income taxes -   1,913   
Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards 205   236   
Equity-based compensation expense 2,826   3,250   
Loss / (gain) on foreign currency derivatives 165   (68)  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:     
Accounts receivable 24,915   14,189   
Prepaids and other current assets 29,466   (7,921)  
Operating lease assets 8,342   9,715   
Other noncurrent assets 5,494   (3,514)  
Accrued employee comp & benefits (41,600)  (21,758)  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (11,609)  3,868   
Deferred revenue and customer advances 1,473   5,543   
Operating lease liabilities (7,538)  (9,297)  
Other noncurrent liabilities (2,617)  (2,840)  
Net cash provided by operating activities 27,535   21,592   
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,460   127   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,400)  (5,406)  
Net cash used in investing activities (4,940)  (5,279)  
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Net proceeds / (borrowings) from line of credit (16,000)  (11,000)  
Payments on other debt (372)  (462)  
Payments to noncontrolling interest (1,800)  (2,211)  
Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (46)  (62)  
Payments of debt issuance costs (134)  -   
Net cash used in financing activities (18,352)  (13,735)  
      
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,603   (2,434)  
      
Increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,846   144   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 82,901   84,991   
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$88,747  $85,135   
      



         
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
         
  Three months ended    
  March 31,    
   2026   2025     
         
Revenue $496,175  $534,228     
         
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:      
         
Income from Operations $18,495  $24,189     
Restructuring charges, net  1,450   1,996     
Impairment losses  520   761     
Property costs not related to operations  -   (46)    
Mexico VAT consulting fees  12   408     
Expenses related to non-binding offer  659   3,189     
Equity-based compensation expenses  2,826   3,250     
Amortization of purchased intangibles  7,693   7,750     
         
Non-GAAP Income from Operations $31,655  $41,497     
         
Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin  6.4%  7.8%    
         
Depreciation and amortization  13,612   14,948     
Loss on sale of subsidiary  401   -     
Gain on property sale  (135)  (450)    
Mexico VAT Recovery  (34)  (3,906)    
Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net  (375)  750     
Other Income (expense), net  658   3,589     
         
Adjusted EBITDA $45,782  $56,428     
         
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  9.2%  10.6%    
         
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:        
         
Net (Loss) Income $(5,177) $3,246     
Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges  1,970   2,757     
Add: Equity-based compensation expenses  2,826   3,250     
Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles  7,693   7,750     
Add: Software accelerated amortization  -   -     
Add: Property costs not related to operations  -   (46)    
Add: Expenses related to non-binding offer  659   3,189     
Add: Gain on property sale  (135)  (450)    
Add: Foreign VAT (inclusive of interest)  (376)  (7,823)    
Add: Write-off of acquisition related receivable  -   -     
Add: Loss on sale of subsidiary  401   -     
Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net  (375)  750     
Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above  (286)  1,002     
         
Non-GAAP Net Income $7,200  $13,625     
         
Diluted shares outstanding  48,580   48,225     
         
Non-GAAP EPS $0.15  $0.28     
         
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:        
         
Cash Flow From Operating Activities:        
Net (loss) / income $(5,177) $3,246     
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  21,305   22,698     
Other  11,407   (4,352)    
Net cash provided by operating activities  27,535   21,592     
         
Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures  6,400   5,406     
         
Free Cash Flow $21,135  $16,186     
         
         
  
         
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment :   
  TTEC Engage TTEC Digital 
  Q1 26 Q1 25 Q1 26Q1 25 
         
Income from Operations $17,136  $18,325  $1,359 $5,864  
Restructuring charges, net  1,035   1,292   415  703  
Impairment losses  520   720   -  42  
Mexico VAT Consulting Fees  12   408   -  -  
Property costs not related to operations  -   (46)  -  -  
Expenses related to non-binding offer  357   2,633   302  556  
Equity-based compensation expenses  1,843   2,023   983  1,227  
Amortization of purchased intangibles  4,043   4,067   3,650  3,683  
         
Non-GAAP Income from Operations $24,946  $29,422  $6,709 $12,075  
         
Depreciation and amortization  10,937   12,139   2,675  2,809  
Mexico VAT Recovery  (34)  (3,906)  -  -  
Loss on sale of subsidiary  -   -   401  -  
Gain on Property Sale  (135)  (450)  -  -  
Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net  (372)  751   (3) (1) 
Other Income (expense), net  654   3,587   4  2  
         
Adjusted EBITDA $35,996  $41,543  $9,786 $14,885  
         
         
  




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