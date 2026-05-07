Rocket Lab Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results: Surpasses All Guidance Metrics Including Revenue, Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA; Posts Record $200M Quarterly Revenue and over $2.2B Backlog; Guides Another Record Revenue

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“Rocket Lab has delivered another exceptional quarter with record financial performance of more than $200 million in revenue, consistent execution across launch and space systems programs, a record number of significant new contracts signed, and strategic acquisitions secured. We exited the quarter with $2.2 billion in backlog and currently have access to more than $2 billion in liquidity, putting us in a very strong position for continued growth and M&A execution.

“Rocket Lab continues to lead on execution and growth. We completed successful orbital launches and hypersonic test missions, introduced new space systems products including the highly sought after Gauss satellite electric propulsion system, have been selected to support the Department of War’s Space Based Interceptor program under Golden Dome for America in partnership with Raytheon, and expanded our leading role in hypersonic test launch with a record contract under the MACH-TB program. We also closed the Mynaric acquisition to establish our first European footprint with Rocket Lab Europe, and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv, adding Mars-proven robotics heritage to our suite of capabilities, while also insourcing costly and supply-constrained spacecraft components, including solar array drive assemblies and other precision mechanisms and motion control systems. Rocket Lab’s tailwinds are strong. We’re already embedded in the most demanding and significant space programs of our generation and we’re in an incredibly strong position to continue expanding this.”

Highlights for the First Quarter 2026, plus business updates since March 31, 2026.

Record quarterly revenue of $200.3M, a 63.5% increase YoY

Record GAAP gross margin of 38.2%

Record backlog of $2.2B, up 20.2% QoQ

Record liquidity following completion of at-the-market offering, with access to more than $2 billion in total liquidity strongly positioning the Company for further organic growth and M&A execution

Record new launch contracts, with 31 new Electron and HASTE contracts signed in Q1, plus five new dedicated Neutron launches signed. Rocket Lab has now sold more launches in Q1 2026 than in the full year 2025, demonstrating strong continued demand and growth for the Company’s extensive launch capabilities. Rocket Lab’s total launch manifest now exceeds 70 contracted missions.

Completed the acquisition of Mynaric AG, a leading provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space, and mobile applications which further strengthens Rocket Lab’s extensive capabilities as a supplier of satellite components at scale to the global space market.

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Motiv Space Systems, a leader in space robotics, motion control systems, and precision mechanisms for spacecraft. The acquisition will achieve two strategic objectives for Rocket Lab: add Mars-proven robotics capability for advanced planetary and national security missions, and closes a critical gap in Rocket Lab’s vertical integration strategy by bringing in-house costly and supply-constrained satellite components like solar array drive assemblies (SADAs) and other precision mechanisms.

Selected to directly support the Department of War’s Space Based Interceptor (SBI) program, a critical element of President Trump’s Golden Dome for America, in partnership with Raytheon. Rocket Lab’s launch and satellite capabilities are both being utilized for SBI, demonstrating the value of the Company’s agile and cost-effective end-to-end space capabilities for the warfighter and positioning the Company to capture significant revenue from what could become the U.S. government’s most important national security program.

Introduced Gauss, a new electric satellite thruster designed for high-volume production to meet the growing demand for reliable satellite propulsion across commercial and national security constellations.

Achieved significant milestones across the Neutron program with ongoing integration and readiness of first-flight hardware, continued progress on Archimedes engine qualification, and advancement of the second stage and reusable fairing systems, positioning the medium-lift launch vehicle on track for its debut launch later this year.

Second Quarter 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $225 million and $240 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between 33% and 35%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 38% and 40%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $138 million and $144 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $120 million and $126 million.

Interest Income, net $12.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $20 million and $26 million.

Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 629 million, including approximately 46 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Shares.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q2 2026 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $19 million to $21 million in Q2 2026.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our first quarter, other updates, and to provide our outlook for the second quarter 2026.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com/

Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact

Patrick Vorenkamp

investors@rocketlabusa.com

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the second quarter of 2026, launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development and anticipated timeline to launch, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.investors.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.





ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenues: Product revenues $ 127,488 $ 80,804 Service revenues 72,860 41,765 Total revenues 200,348 122,569 Cost of revenues: Cost of product revenues 81,084 53,869 Cost of service revenues 42,771 33,453 Total cost of revenues 123,855 87,322 Gross profit 76,493 35,247 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 80,513 55,109 Selling, general and administrative 51,949 39,326 Total operating expenses 132,462 94,435 Operating loss (55,969 ) (59,188 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,274 ) (6,795 ) Interest income 10,149 4,209 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange 156 (134 ) Other income, net 124 479 Total other income (expense), net 9,155 (2,241 ) Loss before income taxes (46,814 ) (61,429 ) Benefit for income taxes 1,792 813 Net loss $ (45,022 ) $ (60,616 ) Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab Corporation: Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 605,434,642 505,614,185





ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values)



March 31, 2026

(unaudited) December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,205,499 $ 828,660 Marketable securities, current 177,852 187,917 Accounts receivable, net 74,955 39,001 Contract assets 75,036 61,606 Inventories 183,146 158,407 Prepaids and other current assets 83,874 89,953 Total current assets 1,800,362 1,365,544 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 343,988 319,473 Intangible assets, net 220,567 224,746 Goodwill 208,738 205,750 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 90,933 90,371 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 13,767 13,895 Marketable securities, non-current 93,494 82,247 Restricted cash 5,524 4,885 Deferred income tax assets, net 849 1,895 Other non-current assets 41,719 15,672 Total assets $ 2,819,941 $ 2,324,478 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 63,112 $ 72,699 Accrued expenses 33,546 19,299 Employee benefits payable 40,720 25,803 Contract liabilities 241,412 195,438 Other current liabilities 23,555 21,237 Total current liabilities 402,345 334,476 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 36,869 152,395 Long-term borrowings, net 1,716 1,716 Non-current operating lease liabilities 85,517 85,191 Non-current finance lease liabilities 14,568 14,653 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,352 1,241 Other non-current liabilities 13,207 12,952 Total liabilities 555,574 602,624 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 45,951,250 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 5 5 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued shares: 621,718,750 and 589,525,802 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; outstanding shares: 575,767,500 and 543,574,552 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 58 54 Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 45,951,250 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Additional paid-in capital 3,324,206 2,735,669 Accumulated deficit (1,056,932 ) (1,011,910 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,970 ) (1,964 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,264,367 1,721,854 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,819,941 $ 2,324,478





ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(unaudited; in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (45,022 ) $ (60,616 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,990 8,707 Stock-based compensation expense 28,116 19,234 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (409 ) 13 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 133 831 Noncash lease expense 2,797 1,519 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration 187 — Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (458 ) (561 ) Deferred income taxes 1,155 (585 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (35,662 ) (2,974 ) Contract assets (13,434 ) 2,165 Inventories (24,571 ) (6,308 ) Prepaids and other current assets 4,081 (9,617 ) Other non-current assets (26,098 ) 1,571 Trade payables (8,161 ) 9,779 Accrued expenses 10,825 (2,712 ) Employee benefits payables 1,309 (253 ) Contract liabilities 45,753 (9,294 ) Other current liabilities (2,941 ) (3,699 ) Non-current lease liabilities (2,993 ) (1,670 ) Other non-current liabilities 71 245 Net cash used in operating activities (50,332 ) (54,225 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and software (27,065 ) (28,677 ) Proceeds on disposal of assets 715 16 Cash paid for business combinations, net of acquired cash (8,021 ) — Purchases of marketable securities (91,328 ) (84,639 ) Maturities of marketable securities 89,979 84,699 Net cash used in investing activities (35,720 ) (28,601 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from ATM Equity Offerings 450,347 92,806 Issuance costs related to ATM Equity Offerings (4,740 ) (2,088 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,081 48 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4,189 2,237 Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 52,337 17,310 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (39,848 ) (16,577 ) Proceeds from secured term loans — 25,000 Repayments on secured term loan — (2,894 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (278 ) Finance lease principal payments (73 ) (61 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 463,293 115,503 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 237 272 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 377,478 32,949 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 833,545 275,302 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,211,023 $ 308,251





ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(unaudited; in thousands)





The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 NET LOSS $ (45,022 ) $ (60,616 ) Depreciation 7,514 5,689 Amortization 7,476 3,018 Stock-based compensation expense 28,116 19,234 Transaction costs 1,668 1,378 Interest expense 1,274 6,795 Interest income (10,149 ) (4,209 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 187 — Benefit for income taxes (1,792 ) (813 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (156 ) 134 Accretion of marketable securities and cash equivalents purchased at a discount (458 ) (585 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (409 ) 13 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (11,751 ) $ (29,962 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 GAAP Gross profit $ 76,493 $ 35,247 Stock-based compensation 3,506 3,920 Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease 6,094 1,823 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 86,093 $ 40,990 Non-GAAP Gross margin 43.0 % 33.4 % GAAP Research and development, net $ 80,513 $ 55,109 Stock-based compensation (5,846 ) (4,894 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease — (165 ) Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 74,667 $ 50,050 GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 51,949 $ 39,326 Stock-based compensation (18,764 ) (10,420 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,105 ) (776 ) Transaction costs (1,668 ) (1,378 ) Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 30,412 $ 26,752 GAAP Operating expenses $ 132,462 $ 94,435 Stock-based compensation (24,610 ) (15,314 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,105 ) (941 ) Transaction costs (1,668 ) (1,378 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 105,079 $ 76,802 GAAP Operating loss $ (55,969 ) $ (59,188 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 36,983 23,376 Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (18,986 ) $ (35,812 ) GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 9,155 $ (2,241 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (156 ) 134 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (409 ) 13 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 187 — Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 8,777 $ (2,094 )



