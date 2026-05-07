Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2026

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare market data and analytics, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $55.9 million, a decrease of 6% from $59.2 million in Q1 2025.

Net Loss, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $197.2 million, was $(192.4) million, or (344)% of revenue, compared to $(155.1) million in Q1 2025, inclusive of goodwill impairment charges of $176.5 million, or (262)% of revenue.

Adjusted Net Income was $8.5 million, compared to $7.0 million in Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $14.7 million, or 25% of revenue in Q1 2025.

Cash Flow from Operations was $11.6 million in the quarter.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $18.0 million in the quarter.

“Definitive Healthcare started 2026 on a solid note, with financial results at or above the high end of our guidance ranges. We continue to make progress against each of our strategic pillars and are realizing some positive early indications of success, including improvements in retention rates,” said Kevin Coop, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “We remain confident we are making the right investments to drive sustained long-term operational and financial improvements, while also continuing to generate significant profitability and cash flow.”

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the first quarter, Definitive Healthcare continued to win new logos and expansion opportunities across all end-markets, by providing the data, insights and integrations that drive their critical business use cases. Customer wins for the quarter included:

A life sciences company selected Definitive Healthcare in a six-figure, multi-year deal after their generic, multi-vertical data provider failed to deliver the specialized insights needed to effectively target oncology and rheumatology providers. The customer's frustration with limited affiliation data, prescription pattern visibility, and Key Opinion Leader identification capabilities made our healthcare-specific data differentiation immediately apparent, enabling them to meaningfully reduce research time, enhance KOL identification, and refine their sales strategy through more precise physician targeting.



An existing Monocl customer expanded their investment with Definitive Healthcare following their acquisition by a larger biopharma organization, creating a strategic opportunity to demonstrate value at the parent company level. Our team's ability to articulate how our platform could streamline the integration of the two organizations through unified data sharing and collaboration proved decisive in securing this upsell, while positioning us for broader enterprise adoption as the combined entity continues to integrate operations.



Business Outlook

Based on information as of May 7, 2026, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Second Quarter 2026:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $55.0 – $56.0 million.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $10.5 – $11.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $13.5 – $14.5 million, and 24% – 26% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $5.0 – $6.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.03 to $0.04 per share on approximately 144.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2026:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $220.0 – $226.0 million.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $43.5 – $47.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $55.0 – $59.0 million, and 25% – 26% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be $23.0 – $27.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.16 to $0.19 per share on approximately 144.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures; in particular, the effects of equity-based compensation expense, taxes and amounts under the tax receivable agreement, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities, and transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses. We expect the variability of these excluded items may have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today May 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Company's full financial results and current business outlook. Participants may access the call at 1-877-358-7298 or 1-848-488-9244. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through June 6, 2026, at 1-800-645-7964 or 1-757-849-6722. The replay passcode is 1765#. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at ir.definitivehc.com/.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is a data and analytics company focused on the business side of healthcare. The healthcare market is complex — our data makes it clearer. We cut through the noise to deliver the insights that healthcare organizations and companies need to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions. Because when our customers succeed, healthcare gets better for everyone. Learn more at definitivehc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such statements are provided under the “safe harbor” protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by words or phrases written in the future tense and/or preceded by words such as “likely,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “assumes,” “would,” “potentially” or similar words or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our outlook, financial guidance, the benefits of our healthcare commercial intelligence solutions, our overall future prospects, customer behaviors and use of our solutions, the market, industry and macroeconomic environment, our plans to improve our operational and financial performance and our business, our ability to execute on our plans, customer growth, including our upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and our ability to successfully transition executive leadership.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the following: global geopolitical tension and difficult macroeconomic conditions; actual or potential changes in international, national, regional and local economic, business and financial conditions, including tariffs, sanctions, trade barriers, recessions, fluctuating inflation, high interest rates, volatility in the capital markets and related market uncertainty; our inability to acquire new customers and generate additional revenue from existing customers; our inability to generate sales of subscriptions to our platform or any decline in demand for our platform and the data we offer; the competitiveness of the market in which we operate and our ability to compete effectively; the failure to maintain and improve our platform, or develop new modules or insights for healthcare commercial intelligence; the inability to obtain and maintain accurate, comprehensive or reliable data, which could result in reduced demand for our platform; the loss of our access to our data providers; the failure to respond to advances in healthcare commercial intelligence; an inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers; our ability to successfully transition executive leadership; and the possibility that our security measures are breached or unauthorized access to data is otherwise obtained.

Additional factors or events that could cause our actual performance to differ from these forward-looking statements may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual financial condition, results of operations, future performance and business may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

For additional discussion of factors that could impact our operational and financial results, refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026 that will be filed following this earnings release, as well as our Current Reports on Form 8-K and other subsequent SEC filings, which are or will be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at ir.definitivehc.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) website at www.sec.gov .

All information in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update this information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Website

Definitive Healthcare intends to use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Company’s website at definitivehc.com . Accordingly, you should monitor the investor relations portion of our website at ir.definitivehc.com in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section of our investor relations page at ir.definitivehc.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for an evaluation of the Company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including providing meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods and to the financial results of peer and competitor companies. Our use of these non-GAAP terms may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to loss from operations, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP. These are supplemental financial measures of our performance and should not be considered substitutes for cash provided by operating activities, loss from operations, net loss, net income margin, gross profit, gross margin, or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations to Certain Non-GAAP Measures

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, equipment and data assets, plus cash interest expense, and cash payments related to transaction, integration, and restructuring related expenses, earnouts, and other non-core items paid in cash. Unlevered Free Cash Flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define EBITDA as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest expense (income), net, and loss on partial extinguishment of debt, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including other income, net, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments and other non-core expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess the profitability of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to help investors to assess our operating performance because these metrics eliminate non-core and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. We believe that these metrics are helpful to investors in measuring the profitability of our operations on a consolidated level.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit excluding acquisition-related amortization and equity-based compensation costs and Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our operations. We exclude acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses as they have no direct correlation to the cost of operating our business on an ongoing basis. A small portion of equity-based compensation is included in cost of revenue in accordance with GAAP but is excluded from our Adjusted Gross Profit calculations due to its non-cash nature.

Adjusted Operating Income

We define Adjusted Operating Income as loss from operations plus acquisition related amortization, equity-based compensation, transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses, goodwill impairments and other non-core expenses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share

We define Adjusted Net Income as Adjusted Operating Income less interest expense net, recurring income tax (provision) benefit, foreign currency (loss) gain, and tax impacts of adjustments. We define Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted outstanding shares.

In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in these presentations.

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251

Media Contact:

Bethany Swackhamer

bswackhamer@definitivehc.com



Definitive Healthcare Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,648 $ 163,627 Short-term investments 20,447 17,262 Accounts receivable, net 38,941 51,978 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,279 11,972 Deferred contract costs 12,441 12,766 Total current assets 245,756 257,605 Property and equipment, net 13,798 12,680 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,880 5,394 Other assets 2,578 2,277 Deferred contract costs 12,293 12,840 Intangible assets, net 235,433 247,477 Goodwill — 197,219 Total assets $ 514,738 $ 735,492 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,024 3,596 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,916 44,773 Deferred revenue 99,055 96,989 Term loan 8,750 8,750 Operating lease liabilities 2,657 2,679 Total current liabilities 140,402 156,787 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 116 2,383 Term loan 153,985 156,085 Operating lease liabilities 4,449 5,152 Tax Receivable Agreement liability 12,378 19,212 Deferred tax liabilities 11,087 14,634 Other liabilities 1,622 2,247 Total liabilities 324,039 356,500 Equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 105,263,448 and

104,020,957 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively 105 104 Class B common stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 38,225,333 and

38,339,076 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,

respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,065,811 1,061,965 Accumulated other comprehensive deficit (1,555 ) (1,450 ) Accumulated deficit (918,127 ) (779,506 ) Noncontrolling interests 44,465 97,879 Total equity 190,699 378,992 Total liabilities and equity $ 514,738 $ 735,492





Definitive Healthcare Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Revenue $ 55,929 $ 59,191 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1) 9,355 10,141 Amortization 4,924 5,290 Gross profit 41,650 43,760 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 19,578 20,653 Product development (1) 6,499 9,301 General and administrative (1) 12,084 12,269 Depreciation and amortization 8,325 8,527 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses (765 ) 1,265 Goodwill impairment 197,219 176,531 Total operating expenses 242,940 228,546 Loss from operations (201,290 ) (184,786 ) Other income, net Interest expense, net (1,332 ) (381 ) Other income, net 6,833 19,188 Total other income, net 5,501 18,807 Net loss before income taxes (195,789 ) (165,979 ) Benefit from income taxes 3,435 10,886 Net loss (192,354 ) (155,093 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (53,733 ) (47,865 ) Net loss attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ (138,621 ) $ (107,228 ) Net loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and diluted $ (1.32 ) $ (0.95 ) Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 104,675,068 112,782,505 (1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Cost of revenue $ 82 $ 160 Sales and marketing 951 1,179 Product development 375 1,739 General and administrative 3,812 4,241 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 5,220 $ 7,319





Definitive Healthcare Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss $ (192,354 ) $ (155,093 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,004 591 Amortization of intangible assets 12,245 13,226 Amortization of deferred contract costs 3,740 3,947 Equity-based compensation 5,220 7,319 Amortization of debt issuance costs 159 126 Benefit from doubtful accounts receivable (208 ) (142 ) Loss on partial extinguishment of debt — 507 Non-cash restructuring charges — 192 Goodwill impairment charges 197,219 176,531 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (6,521 ) (20,664 ) Changes in fair value of contingent consideration — (690 ) Deferred income taxes (3,537 ) (11,007 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 13,259 10,351 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,022 ) (5,683 ) Deferred contract costs (2,868 ) (3,794 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (11,573 ) (8,745 ) Deferred revenue (199 ) 19,094 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,564 26,066 Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and data assets (3,202 ) (7,706 ) Purchases of short-term investments (12,500 ) (12,000 ) Maturities of short-term investments 9,481 103,251 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,221 ) 83,545 Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayments of term loan (2,188 ) (246,250 ) Proceeds from term loan — 175,000 Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,660 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (926 ) (1,874 ) Repurchases of Class A Common Stock — (21,155 ) Payments under Tax Receivable Agreement (7,762 ) (13,767 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,876 ) (109,706 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,533 ) (95 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (446 ) 816 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 163,627 105,378 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 157,648 $ 106,099 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,472 $ 2,242 Income taxes $ 93 $ 32 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 3,758 $ 5,393





Definitive Healthcare Corp.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow

(in thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,564 $ 26,066 Purchases of property, equipment, and data assets (3,202 ) (7,706 ) Interest paid in cash 2,472 2,242 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses paid in cash (a) 4,116 1,763 Other non-core items paid in cash (b) 3,010 560 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 17,960 $ 22,925 (a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting, and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions. Restructuring expenses paid in cash relate to our restructuring plans. (b) Non-core items paid in cash represent expenses driven by events that are typically by nature one-time, non-operational, and unrelated to our core operations. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and

GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Net loss $ (192,354 ) $ (155,093 ) Add: Income tax benefit (3,435 ) (10,886 ) Add: Interest expense, net 1,332 381 Add: Loss on partial extinguishment from debt — 507 Add: Other income, net (6,833 ) (19,695 ) Loss from operations (201,290 ) (184,786 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 10,808 11,089 Add: Equity-based compensation 5,220 7,319 Add: Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses (765 ) 1,265 Add: Goodwill impairment charge 197,219 176,531 Add: Other non-core items 1,693 560 Adjusted Operating Income 12,885 11,978 Less: Interest expense, net (1,332 ) (381 ) Less: Recurring income tax (provision) benefit (127 ) 352 Less: Foreign currency gain (loss) 312 (969 ) Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net loss (3,221 ) (4,008 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 8,517 $ 6,972 Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (a) 142,948,869 151,800,030 Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 (a) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 166,102,119 and 162,079,150 as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin

(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

(in thousands) Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Reported gross profitand margin $ 41,650 74 % $ 43,760 74 % Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business

combinations 3,487 6 % 3,153 5 % Equity compensation costs 82 0 % 160 0 % Adjusted gross profit and margin $ 45,219 81 % $ 47,073 80 %



