AVAX One Schedules First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for May 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company plans to release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

AVAX One’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 425-9470

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0878

Conference ID: 13760400

Webcast: AVAX One’s Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.avax-one.com.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is a digital infrastructure company accelerating the transition to an onchain financial economy. The Company builds power-first, modular data centers in energy-advantaged regions — leveraging behind-the-meter generation and microgrid design to deliver reliable, cost-efficient compute capacity for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. The Company's powered land model eliminates grid dependency and delivers pre-energized, Tier 3-ready sites on accelerated timelines unavailable through traditional utility-connected development. In addition, the Company continues to mine Bitcoin in Alberta and Ohio, operating at a hashrate of approximately 300 PH/s. Alongside AVAX One's physical infrastructure, the Company maintains a strategic Avalanche digital asset treasury, accumulating AVAX and generating onchain yield through native staking and ecosystem participation. Together, these three pillars give public market investors unique exposure to both the digital infrastructure layer and the onchain economy. For more information, please visit www.avax-one.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

AVX@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Ethan Lyle

Prospero

avax-one@prospero.agency

