Gerard McMann Announces Focus on Cross-Border Advisory Services Amid Evolving Canadian Regulatory Landscape





MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gerard McMann today announced an expanded focus on cross-border advisory and regulatory support services as Canadian businesses continue adapting to changing international compliance requirements, privacy standards, and operational risks.

The announcement comes at a time when organizations across Canada are facing increasing complexity related to artificial intelligence governance, international business structuring, and evolving data-protection expectations. As regulatory frameworks continue to develop in 2026, many businesses are reassessing how they manage cross-border operations and long-term compliance planning.

According to Gerard McMann, the growing demand for proactive legal and business guidance reflects a broader shift in how companies approach international growth and operational stability.

“Businesses today are operating in a far more interconnected and regulated environment,” McMann said. “Organizations are increasingly seeking structured guidance before entering new markets or implementing operational changes, particularly where cross-border considerations and compliance obligations are involved.”

The expanded focus will include advisory support related to international business operations, regulatory strategy, operational structuring, and evolving digital compliance considerations. The initiative is intended to help businesses navigate changing global conditions while improving long-term organizational preparedness.

Recent developments across Canada have increased discussion surrounding AI oversight, privacy obligations, and cross-border commercial activity, prompting many organizations to strengthen internal compliance planning and international risk-management strategies.

McMann noted that companies are placing greater importance on clarity, adaptability, and early-stage planning as regulatory expectations continue evolving across multiple jurisdictions.

“Forward planning has become increasingly important,” McMann added. “Businesses want to better understand the legal and operational implications of international activity before challenges arise, rather than responding reactively afterward.”

The announcement reflects Gerard McMann’s continued commitment to supporting businesses operating within complex international environments and adapting to rapidly evolving regulatory conditions.

About Gerard McMann

Gerard McMann provides advisory services related to international business matters, regulatory strategy, and cross-border operational planning. Based in Canada, the firm works with organizations navigating evolving legal, commercial, and compliance environments in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

For more information, users can visit gerardmcmann.com .

Contact

Lucia Hughes

lucia.hughes@gerardmcmann.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8957c5f3-996c-4672-89c1-04a912d7b9c5