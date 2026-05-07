The Benchmark Company Announces 4th Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference in New York City

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX), is pleased to announce its 4TH Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York City on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. This exclusive in-person event will connect dynamic public and private companies from the consumer sector with Benchmark and StoneX’s network of institutional investors.

The conference will kick off with opening remarks from Dave Smoldt, President of StoneX’s Commodities Division, and feature keynote insights from Vincent Deluard, StoneX’s Global Macro Strategist. Deluard authors widely followed weekly research on global macroeconomic trends, capital flows, European markets, and quantitative investment themes, and advises large pension funds and institutional investors on asset allocation, portfolio construction, and risk management across market cycles.

“We’re excited to host our upcoming Consumer Conference and bring together a select group of high-quality consumer companies and institutional investors in a dynamic, interactive and intimate setting,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding “We’re very much looking forward to this year’s program and invite institutional investors seeking differentiated access, insight, and dialogue to join us.”

What:

4th Annual Consumer One-On-One Conference

Where and When:

New York Athletic Club

180 Central Park South

New York, NY 10019

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Participating Companies include: BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI), Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN), First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG), Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND), Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE), OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK), Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG), Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH), The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE), The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF), The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS), Westrock Coffee Company (WEST), Winland Foods (Private)

To register, please use this link or contact your Benchmark or StoneX representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

SNEX-G