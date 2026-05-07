Omada Health Joins Lilly Employer Connect, Expanding Its Access Pathways for GLP-1 Care as Patients Seek More Lifestyle Support

SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) announced it will serve as an independent program administrator in Eli Lilly and Company’s Employer Connect program. Omada will offer its GLP‑1 Care Track, including clinical evaluation, prescribing, and ongoing medication management, to employers. This adds a new direct‑to‑employer channel alongside Omada’s existing pharmacy benefit manager and cash‑pay pathways to make it easier for employers to offer weight loss medications with coordinated lifestyle support.

Integrating with Lilly’s Employer Connect allows Omada to provide another option with transparent net cost for Zepbound® and enables defined contribution levels from employers, creating a predictable cost structure for obesity medications. Omada’s other offerings include prescribing, guided medication care, and ongoing lifestyle support before, during, and after GLP-1 therapy, helping members achieve lasting results while employers utilize a single, coordinated cardiometabolic program.

Demand for anti-obesity medicines is growing and putting pressure on employer budgets, leading to limited and inconsistent coverage for GLP‑1s for weight loss.1 With Lilly’s Employer Connect program, Omada’s GLP‑1 Flex Care cash-pay option, and existing pharmacy benefit manager pathways, employers now have multiple ways to adapt coverage design to pair medications with behavioral support through Omada’s program.

“Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees’ health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines like Zepbound®,” said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. “We’re excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to providing flexible, transparent solutions for employers to help expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them.”

With recent expansions, Omada’s GLP‑1 Care Track can now be deployed through the nation’s three leading pharmacy benefit manager solutions, direct‑to‑employer programs, and other cash-pay options like Omada’s recently announced GLP‑1 Flex Care–broadening market reach and increasing flexibility in how employers adopt the solution. These new pathways to access prescriptions and wraparound care for GLP-1s are informed by what patients are experiencing, and missing, in today’s status quo. Omada recently released results from a large survey, not conducted with or on behalf of Lilly, that sourced experiences from more than 3,000 non-Omada GLP-1 patients.2 The findings reveal a pervasive gap between the promise of GLP-1 medications and the reality of how patients access and experience them.2

Many patients pursuing GLP-1 treatment reported wanting more support than currently provided in their primary care settings, where limited appointment time, high patient volume, and gaps in obesity-specific care can make it difficult for providers to deliver the guidance patients need.3 Specifically, Omada’s survey found that 61% of surveyed patients want more time to discuss weight loss with their provider, and 44% feel their primary care provider's (PCP) practice is too busy for meaningful between-visit support.2 The majority of patients reported wanting additional nutrition guidance (68%) and exercise support (66%) while on treatment,2 resources that require a care model that traditional primary care visits may not be structured to provide.3

Cost remains an issue for patients, as out-of-pocket spending has risen sharply. Compared to results from Omada’s 2024 survey of 2,000 non-Omada GLP-1 patients,4 full insurance coverage for GLP-1s for weight loss was lower for the 2026 survey participants at 18%, and nearly half (44%) of those recently surveyed reported paying over $250 per month for their medication.2

“This survey makes it clear that many patients are not receiving the support or access necessary to turn these medications into sustainable progress, and employers are in a unique position to change that,” said Sean Duffy, CEO and Co-founder of Omada Health. “No matter where employees access GLP‑1 medications, our goal is to give them a coordinated, evidence‑based GLP‑1 care experience while providing employers with a more sustainable way to support obesity care.”

Omada’s GLP‑1 care track builds on more than 15 years as a virtual cardiometabolic company, with published analyses showing that members who persisted on their GLP-1 medication through 12 months achieved greater average weight loss at one year in the program: 18.4% compared to 11.9% seen in comparable real-world evidence.5 In another analysis, Omada members largely maintained their weight on average after discontinuation,6 compared with typical weight regain observed in key clinical trials.7 Omada combines human‑led care teams, connected devices, and AI‑enabled technology to deliver nutrition, exercise, medication education, and ongoing support tailored to each member’s needs.

About Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is a virtual between-visit healthcare provider that addresses cardiometabolic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and obesity, as well as musculoskeletal issues. Through specialized care tracks, Omada also supports members taking GLP-1s and other anti-obesity medications. Our unique approach of Compassionate Intelligence combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-powered technology to deliver personalized care at scale.

With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada has served over one million members since launch across more than 2,000 customers, including pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s. Its evidence-based approach and commitment to bending the curve of chronic disease has earned the company multiple healthcare accreditations and recognition in the industry.

As a trusted partner in the healthcare ecosystem, Omada delivers measurable results that help to improve health outcomes and to manage healthcare costs. For more information, visit omadahealth.com .

Media Contact:

Rose Ramseth

press@omadahealth.com

Investor Relations Contact

Craig Gracey

ir@omadahealth.com

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