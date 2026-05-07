Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close $20.8 Million FHA/HUD Loan for HELIO Apartments Refinance in Kearny, New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone has provided a $20,766,500 FHA/HUD-insured loan to refinance HELIO Apartments, a newly completed 69-unit multifamily property in Kearny, New Jersey. The financing was originated by Eric Rosenstock, Senior Managing Director, and Jesse Yodice, Director, at Greystone, in collaboration with Alan Blank, Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) team.

HELIO Apartments is a newly constructed multifamily community comprising 69 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences. The property features modern amenities including a fitness center and rooftop terrace, designed to meet the needs of today’s renters in Northern New Jersey’s Hudson County market.

“Greystone is pleased to deliver a long-term FHA/HUD financing solution that supports the successful stabilization of HELIO Apartments,” said Mr. Yodice. “Working alongside Cushman & Wakefield’s EDSF team, we were able to structure a loan that aligns with the client’s objectives and the property’s strong fundamentals.”

Alan Blank added, “The collaboration between Greystone and Cushman & Wakefield’s EDSF platform enabled an efficient execution for this high-quality asset. HELIO represents a strong addition to the Kearny multifamily landscape, and this refinancing positions the property for continued success.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com .

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com .

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