Restoring the Biology of Hair Growth at its Root: Mblue Labs Launches Next-Generation Hair Regeneration Technology

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mblue Labs, a biotechnology-driven skin and hair health company, today announced the launch of Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+. This next-generation hair regeneration technology is powered by methylene blue, a clinically studied molecule with unique mitochondrial and stem cell–protective properties.





Developed through cutting-edge research at the University of Maryland, this new technology targets hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), the critical drivers for hair growth and regeneration. It uniquely addresses two of the most important causes of hair loss: oxidative stress and metabolic imbalance.

Originally studied for its effects on aging and mitochondrial function, methylene blue has demonstrated the ability to improve cellular energy production, protect against UV-induced damage, and support tissue regeneration. These properties make it uniquely suited for scalp health and hair preservation, especially in environments exposed to UV, inflammation, and metabolic stress.





A New Technology: Protecting the “Seed” of Hair Growth

Unlike traditional treatments that primarily stimulate existing hair follicles, Mblue Labs’ innovation focuses on preserving and activating the stem cell population responsible for long-term hair regeneration. Research and clinical trial findings confirm that methylene blue:

Addresses various causes of hair loss

Enhances hair follicle stem cell proliferation and viability

Reduces damaging reactive oxygen species (ROS)

Activates the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, essential for hair growth

Accelerates cellular repair and regeneration processes

Protects stem cells from metabolic stressors, including those linked to GLP-1 therapies

From Aging Biology to Scalp Health





“Methylene blue is one of the oldest drugs in medicine, but we are uncovering entirely new applications,” said Dr. Kan Cao, Founder of Mblue Labs and professor of Cell Biology and molecular Genetics at the University of Maryland.

“Our peer reviewed research shows that it doesn’t just act as an antioxidant. It actively supports the energy and signaling systems that keep hair follicle stem cells alive and functional. This is about restoring the biology of hair growth at its root.”

The launch comes at a time when new forms of hair loss are emerging, including those associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists, widely used for weight management. These therapies induce metabolic stress that reduces hair follicle stem cell (HFSC) viability and disrupts normal hair regeneration. Dr. Cao’s study also confirmed that methylene blue protects HFSCs from this stress, preserving their function and supporting continued hair growth—positioning Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+ as a relevant solution for emerging, treatment-associated hair loss.

Research published: https://www.aging-us.com/article/206376

Clinically Tested: https://bluelene.com/pages/methylene-blue-a-better-minoxidil-alternative

Availability





Bluelene Hair Density Renewal Serum+ is available:

Direct-to-consumer online platforms, Bluelene and Amazon (coming soon)

and Amazon (coming soon) Select dermatology clinics and specialty retailers

“This research was conducted under a grant from Maryland Industrial Partnerships (MIPS), a program that provides funding for tech and life sciences product development teaming companies with University of Maryland faculty.”

About Mblue Labs® / Bluelene®

Mblue Labs is a biotechnology company pioneering mitochondria-targeted anti-aging innovation. Its clinical skin and hair health brand Bluelene® uses patented Methylene Blue technology as a next-generation human aging technology.

More information: Bluelene.com | Instagram @getbluelene



