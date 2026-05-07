ESCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

St. Louis, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q2 2026).

Operating Highlights

Q2 2026 Sales increased $78 million (33.5 percent) to $309 million compared to $232 million in Q2 2025. Q2 2026 organic sales increased $30 million (12.8 percent) and Maritime contributed $48 million (20.7 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter.

Q2 2026 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 26.5 percent to $1.29 per share compared to $1.02 per share in Q2 2025. Q2 2026 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 63.2 percent to $1.91 per share compared to $1.17 per share in Q2 2025.

Q2 2026 Entered Orders increased $113 million (42.4 percent) to $378 million (book-to-bill of 1.22), resulting in record backlog of $1.5 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $135 million YTD, an increase of $88 million compared to the prior year period.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q2 was another excellent quarter, highlighted by $378 million in orders, 33% revenue growth, and 320 basis points of Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. We saw broad-based revenue strength across our Navy, aerospace, Test, and utilities markets. It has been particularly encouraging to see a strong rebound in our Test business, with increasing orders driving solid revenue growth across many of their served markets.

“We believe this quarter’s results further demonstrate the strength of our strategic positioning and our ability to execute consistently and deliver sustainable value. ESCO has taken concrete steps to strengthen our business portfolio and we remain positive about the long-term outlook for our target markets. Across these markets, durable demand drivers continue to be in place, and we are excited for the future.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

Q2 2026 sales increased $60.7 million (67.7 percent) to $150.3 million from $89.6 million in Q2 2025. Organic sales increased $12.9 million (14.3 percent) and Maritime added $47.8 million (53.4 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter. Quarterly sales growth was led by strong performance in Navy, commercial aerospace, and military aerospace.

Q2 2026 EBIT increased $18.8 million to $43.0 million from $24.2 million in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $18.9 million in Q2 2026 to $43.1 million (28.6 percent margin) from $24.2 million (27.0 percent margin) in Q2 2025. The 78 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by the addition of Maritime as well as leverage on higher volume, and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures and unfavorable mix.

Q2 2026 entered orders increased $87.3 million (90.4 percent) to $183.8 million (book-to-bill of 1.22), resulting in record backlog of $1.1 billion. Orders strength in the quarter was primarily driven by $53 million in orders at Maritime, $24 million in Virginia Class orders at Globe, and higher commercial aerospace OEM orders.





Utility Solutions Group (USG)

Q2 2026 sales increased $2.7 million (3.0 percent) to $93.5 million from $90.8 million in Q2 2025. Doble sales increased by $8.4 million (11.3 percent) while NRG sales decreased by $5.7 million (35.8 percent). Sales growth in the quarter was driven by higher protection testing, offline test equipment, and services revenue at Doble, partially offset by lower wind and solar revenue at NRG.

Q2 2026 EBIT increased $1.7 million to $22.5 million from $20.8 million in Q2 2025. Adjusted EBIT increased $2.2 million in Q2 2026 to $23.1 million (24.7 percent margin) from $20.9 million (23.0 percent margin) in Q2 2025. The 11 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume at Doble, price increases, and mix, partially offset by deleverage on lower volume at NRG and inflationary pressures.

Q2 2026 entered orders increased $9.1 million (9.9 percent) to $101.3 million (book-to-bill of 1.08), resulting in backlog of $162.5 million. Doble orders increased $15.5 million (20.3 percent) to $92.1 million due to strength in services, offline test equipment, and condition monitoring orders. NRG orders decreased $6.4 million (41.3 percent) to $9.2 million, primarily due to lower wind and solar orders.





RF Test & Measurement (Test)

Q2 2026 sales increased $14.1 million (27.5 percent) to $65.5 million from $51.4 million in Q2 2025. Sales growth in the quarter was primarily driven by higher U.S Test & Measurement (EMC) and filter sales for government funded data centers.

Q2 2026 EBIT increased $2.4 million to $8.8 million from $6.4 million in Q2 2025. Q2 2026 Adjusted EBIT increased $3.7 million to $10.1 million (15.4 percent margin) from $6.4 million (12.4 percent margin) in Q2 2025. The 59 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by leverage on higher volume and price increases, partially offset by inflationary pressures.

Q2 2026 entered orders increased $16.1 million (21.0 percent) to $93.1 million (book-to-bill of 1.42), resulting in ending backlog of $232.5 million. Orders strength in the quarter was driven by higher Test and Measurement (EMC) orders in the U.S. and EMEA, filter orders for government funded data centers, and multiple industrial shielding projects.





Megger Acquisition

As announced on April 15, 2026, ESCO has agreed to acquire Megger Group Limited. Megger will become part of ESCO’s Utility Solutions Group, creating a business of substantial scale and expanding our capabilities as a valued partner to utilities worldwide. All filings for regulatory approval are underway and we anticipate closing on the transaction in Q1 of fiscal 2027.

Business Outlook – FY 2026

FY 2026 Sales and Adjusted EPS Guidance Update:

Maintaining full year FY 2026 revenue guidance of $1.29 to $1.33 billion (18 to 21 percent growth over the prior year).

Raising full year Adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range of $8.00 - $8.25 per share (33 to 37 percent growth), which reflects a midpoint increase of $0.48 per share from our initial November guidance ($7.50 - $7.80) and $0.10 per share from our more recent February guidance update ($7.90 - $8.15).

Q3’26 Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.05 - $2.15 per share (28 to 34 percent growth compared to Q3’25 Adjusted EPS).





Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2026 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, May 7, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q2 2026 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2026, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and the following: the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars including the conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components; restrictions or closures of critical supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz; other supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO

ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.



ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

March

31, 2026 Three Months

Ended

March

31, 2025 Net Sales $ 309,341 231,777 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 178,026 132,504 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,830 54,294 Amortization of intangible assets 20,420 7,989 Interest expense 2,399 2,195 Other expenses (income), net 1,802 375 Total costs and expenses 265,477 197,357 Earnings before income taxes 43,864 34,420 Income tax expense 10,308 8,037 Earnings from continuing operations 33,556 26,383 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $363 and $1,429, respectively 1,177 4,650 Net earnings $ 34,733 31,033 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 1.29 1.02 Discontinued operations 0.05 0.18 Net earnings $ 1.34 1.20 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 1.91 (1 ) 1.17 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,938 25,877 (1 ) Q2 2026 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.62 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.06 of Test & USG segment restructuring charges, $0.03 of Corporate acquisition costs and $0.53 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.15 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2026 Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2025 Net Sales $ 599,000 446,370 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 347,766 256,718 Selling, general and administrative expenses 124,037 109,263 Amortization of intangible assets 40,744 15,982 Interest expense 5,279 4,452 Other expenses (income), net 1,832 (262 ) Total costs and expenses 519,658 386,153 Earnings before income taxes 79,342 60,217 Income tax expense 17,095 13,527 Earnings from continuing operations 62,247 46,690 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax expense of $363 and $2,407, respectively 1,177 7,816 Net earnings $ 63,424 54,506 Diluted - GAAP Continuing operations $ 2.40 1.81 Discontinued operations 0.05 0.30 Net earnings $ 2.45 2.11 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Continuing Operations $ 3.55 (1 ) 2.12 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,909 25,854 (1 ) YTD Q2 2026 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $1.15 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of: $0.07 of restructuring charges within Test, USG & A&D segments, $0.03 of Corporate acquisition costs and $1.05 of acquisition related amortization. (2 ) YTD Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.31 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 150,310 89,627 150,310 89,627 USG 93,529 90,767 93,529 90,767 Test 65,502 51,383 65,502 51,383 Totals $ 309,341 231,777 309,341 231,777 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 42,967 24,217 43,062 24,219 USG 22,486 20,779 23,068 20,862 Test 8,773 6,369 10,095 6,369 Corporate (27,963 ) (14,750 ) (9,011 ) (9,648 ) Consolidated EBIT 46,263 36,615 67,214 41,802 Less: Interest expense (2,399 ) (2,195 ) (2,399 ) (2,195 ) Less: Income tax expense (10,308 ) (8,037 ) (15,126 ) (9,230 ) Net earnings $ 33,556 26,383 49,689 30,377 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $49.7 million in Q2 2026 exclude $16.2 million (or $0.62 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.06 of Test & USG segment restructuring charges, $0.03 of Corporate acquisition costs and $0.53 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $30.4 million in Q2 2025 exclude $4.0 million (or $0.15 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: Q2 2026 - Q2 2025 - Q2 2026 Q2 2025 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 73,100 49,685 76,380 49,912 Less: Depr & Amort (26,837 ) (13,070 ) (9,166 ) (8,110 ) Consolidated EBIT 46,263 36,615 67,214 41,802 Less: Interest expense (2,399 ) (2,195 ) (2,399 ) (2,195 ) Less: Income tax expense (10,308 ) (8,037 ) (15,126 ) (9,230 ) Net earnings $ 33,556 26,383 49,689 30,377





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted YTD YTD YTD YTD Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 294,139 171,495 294,139 171,495 USG 181,013 177,427 181,013 177,427 Test 123,848 97,448 123,848 97,448 Totals $ 599,000 446,370 599,000 446,370 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 80,954 41,669 81,195 41,697 USG 42,015 41,268 42,647 41,351 Test 16,815 10,791 18,137 11,256 Corporate (55,163 ) (29,059 ) (18,644 ) (18,958 ) Consolidated EBIT 84,621 64,669 123,335 75,346 Less: Interest expense (5,279 ) (4,452 ) (5,279 ) (4,452 ) Less: Income tax (17,095 ) (13,527 ) (25,998 ) (15,983 ) Net earnings $ 62,247 46,690 92,058 54,911 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $92.1 million in YTD 2025 exclude $29.8 million (or $1.15 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.07 of restructuring charges within Test, USG, A&D segments, $0.03 of Corporate acquisition costs and $1.05 of acquisition related amortization. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $54.9 million in YTD 2025 exclude $8.2 million (or $0.31 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: YTD YTD YTD YTD Q2 2026 - Q2 2025 - Q2 2026 Q2 2025 As Adj As Adj Consolidated EBITDA $ 137,951 90,710 141,427 91,430 Less: Depr & Amort (53,330 ) (26,041 ) (18,092 ) (16,084 ) Consolidated EBIT 84,621 64,669 123,335 75,346 Less: Interest expense (5,279 ) (4,452 ) (5,279 ) (4,452 ) Less: Income tax expense (17,095 ) (13,527 ) (25,998 ) (15,983 ) Net earnings $ 62,247 46,690 92,058 54,911





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 September 30

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,252 101,350 Accounts receivable, net 256,835 253,554 Contract assets 103,532 90,730 Inventories 237,090 217,807 Other current assets 37,084 25,065 Total current assets 726,793 688,506 Property, plant and equipment, net 170,860 172,493 Intangible assets, net 682,372 723,973 Goodwill 761,181 761,931 Operating lease assets 48,977 47,707 Other assets 15,622 15,778 $ 2,405,805 2,410,388 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000 20,000 Accounts payable 106,677 96,534 Contract liabilities 269,402 216,590 Current income tax payable 5,619 62,007 Other current liabilities 98,667 113,017 Total current liabilities 500,365 508,148 Deferred tax liabilities 115,140 112,390 Non-current operating lease liabilities 45,707 44,403 Other liabilities 34,173 38,576 Long-term debt 125,000 166,000 Shareholders' equity 1,585,420 1,540,871 $ 2,405,805 2,410,388





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months

Ended

March 31, 2026 Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 63,424 54,506 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations (1,177 ) (7,816 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,330 26,041 Stock compensation expense 6,565 5,323 Changes in assets and liabilities 7,304 (30,033 ) Effect of deferred taxes 5,176 (1,714 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 134,622 46,307 Net cash used by operating activities - discontinued operations (59,340 ) 11,968 Net cash provided by operating activities 75,282 58,275 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (10,232 ) - Capital expenditures (13,134 ) (14,864 ) Additions to capitalized software and other (4,801 ) (5,465 ) Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (28,167 ) (20,329 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 1,540 (486 ) Net cash used by investing activities (26,627 ) (20,815 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt and short term borrowings 110,000 66,000 Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (151,000 ) (100,000 ) Dividends paid (4,143 ) (4,130 ) Other (10,645 ) (6,146 ) Net cash used by financing activities (55,788 ) (44,276 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,965 ) (1,750 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,098 ) (8,566 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,350 65,963 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 92,252 57,397





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2026 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 1/1/26 $ 1,041,514 154,772 204,863 1,401,149 Entered Orders 183,783 101,267 93,146 378,196 Sales (150,310 ) (93,529 ) (65,502 ) (309,341 ) Ending Backlog - 3/31/26 $ 1,074,987 162,510 232,507 1,470,004 Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2026 A&D USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 10/1/25 $ 803,002 143,460 187,175 1,133,637 Entered Orders 566,124 200,063 169,180 935,367 Sales (294,139 ) (181,013 ) (123,848 ) (599,000 ) Ending Backlog - 3/31/26 $ 1,074,987 162,510 232,507 1,470,004





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2026 EPS Continuing Operations – GAAP Basis – Q2 2026 $ 1.29 Adjustments (defined below) 0.62 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2026 $ 1.91 Adjustments of $0.62 per share consist of: $0.06 of restructuring charges within the Test & USG segments, $0.03 of Corporate acquisition costs and $0.53 of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2025 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q2 2025 $ 1.02 Adjustments (defined below) 0.15 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2025 $ 1.17 Adjustments of $0.15 per share consist of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2026 EPS Continuing Operations – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2026 $ 2.40 Adjustments (defined below) 1.15 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2026 $ 3.55 Adjustments of $1.15 per share consist of: $0.07 of restructuring charges within the Test, USG and A&D segments, $0.03 of Corporate acquisition costs and $1.05 of acquisition related amortization. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2025 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2025 $ 1.81 Adjustments (defined below) 0.31 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2025 $ 2.12 Adjustments of $0.31 per share consist of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment, and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.



SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277