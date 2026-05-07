AMD to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 9 a.m. PT as a virtual meeting accessible at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMD2026. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed during the meeting.



The matters to be voted on at the meeting are in AMD’s 2026 Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement and AMD’s Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed at ir.amd.com



The real-time audio webcast of the meeting will be available at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMD2026. Replay of the audio webcast can be accessed at ir.amd.com approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for up to one year after the meeting.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at http://www.amd.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Phil Hughes

AMD Communications

512-865-9697

phil.hughes@amd.com

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

(720) 652-3965

liz.stine@amd.com