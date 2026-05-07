Scripps reports Q1 2026 financial results

CINCINNATI, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) delivered $517 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2026. Loss attributable to the shareholders of Scripps was $18 million or 20 cents per share.

Business notes:

Net leverage at the end of the first quarter was 3.9x, per the calculations in company credit agreements, which includes the retroactive benefit of proforma adjustments of management’s ongoing transformation efforts. In February, Scripps announced it had launched a transformation plan that targets annualized enterprise EBITDA growth of $125-$150 million by 2028 through cost savings and revenue growth initiatives.

For the first quarter, core advertising revenue in the Local Media division increased 7% on an adjusted combined basis, largely driven by revenue from agreements with four National Hockey League teams, including the addition of the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. The Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl also contributed. The NHL regular season ended in mid-April, reducing the impact of live local sports on second-quarter results.

A fifth NHL team, the Nashville Predators, and Scripps Sports announced a landmark multi-year media rights agreement in early April that begins with the 2026–27 NHL season. Scripps Sports will produce and distribute all local preseason, regular season and first-round playoff Predators games that are not allocated exclusively to national broadcasts and will broadcast live 30-minute pre-game and post-game shows.

On March 24, Scripps debuted Scripps Sports Network (SSN), a free, premium ad-supported streaming television channel designed as a 24/7 destination for live games, original series, documentaries, sports talk and other premium sports programming. The network launched with broad distribution on major CTV platforms, including The Roku Channel, LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus, with more distribution announcements expected soon.

In the first quarter, political advertising revenue in the Local Media division was $9 million as the nation launched into a midterm election cycle projected to have record-setting spending. Scripps’ competitive election outlook includes its markets in Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin, with certain races in Florida and Montana also being closely watched.

Scripps has now closed on the sales of its Fox affiliate WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida, and its ABC affiliate WRTV in Indianapolis. Gross proceeds from both sales are $123 million. The company has announced plans to swap stations across five markets in four states with Gray Media, which will close following the necessary regulatory approvals. And it has entered into an agreement to purchase WTVQ, the ABC affiliate in Lexington, for $15.8 million, and create a duopoly with its existing NBC affiliate, WLEX. While approval is pending, we receive revenue from and pay expenses related to WTVQ’s operations through a local programming and marketing agreement. These transactions support two company strategies: to pay down debt and to improve the operating performance of its local stations.

On April 30, the company entered into an agreement to extend the July 7, 2027, maturity date for $200 million of commitments on our revolving credit facility to July 7, 2029.



From Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson:

“We’re moving through the second quarter with real momentum, fueled by progress toward our transformation goals, the ongoing successes with our Scripps Sports strategy and meaningful reductions in our leverage ratio. We are on track in the execution of our ambitious plans to improve company EBITDA by at least 30% over the next two years. Hundreds of colleagues from every area of the company have come together to identify more than 1,000 cost savings and revenue growth initiatives. Our execution plans leverage AI, automation and other technology to fundamentally improve how we operate.

“The magnitude of our transformation is evident in the early changes to our leverage ratio and the improvement we’ll continue to see on our balance sheet. We plan to use proceeds from midterm political advertising revenue to make meaningful further progress.

“We’re also capitalizing on live sports across both divisions’ portfolios. Tomorrow night, the WNBA regular season tips off with a double-header on our ION network and tremendous excitement about the return of Caitlin Clark and this year’s class of draft picks. We’ll once again broadcast the most WNBA games of any network, bringing a double-header every Friday night to fans nationwide. We’re also seeing continued strong advertiser demand for our broadcasts of women’s professional soccer, hockey, volleyball, track, pro cheer, rodeo and college basketball. We recognized early that Americans were embracing the quality and professionalism of women’s sports, and we’re pleased to have become the go-to source for brands that want to connect with fans.

“We continue to expand on our opportunity, having recently announced a new partnership with the NHL’s Nashville Predators for local broadcast, and with the PBR for Premier Women’s Rodeo, which we’ll bring to Grit, ION and our new streaming channel, Scripps Sports Network. In March, we launched the network to build on our leadership in sports and leverage our existing sports rights. Through this network, we’re delivering more than 100 live games a year, original sports programming, documentaries and sports talk shows.

“This is shaping up to be a pivotal year for our company. We’re using the word transformation to describe how all of us at Scripps are questioning what we do, how we do it and why, with a goal of forming the optimal organizational structure to position us to grow, inside our current businesses and beyond. Through that growth, we will continue to serve our audiences, advertisers, sports fans and communities with objective journalism, meaningful personal connection, live sports and quality entertainment – and at the same time, create new shareholder value.”



Operating results

First-quarter company revenue was $517 million, a decrease of 1.4% or $7.5 million from the prior-year quarter. Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $457 million, up from $454 million in the year-ago quarter.

Loss attributable to the shareholders of Scripps was $18 million or 20 cents per share. The current-year quarter included a $30 million gain from the sales of Court TV and two television stations: WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida, and WRTV in Indianapolis. These sale transactions decreased the loss attributable to shareholders by 25 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, loss attributable to shareholders of Scripps was $18.8 million or 22 cents per share. The prior-year quarter included a $4.1 million restructuring charge that increased the loss attributable to shareholders by 4 cents per share.

First-quarter 2026 as-reported results by segment compared to prior-period amounts:

Local Media

Revenue was $342 million, up 5% from the prior-year quarter.

Core advertising revenue increased 5.8% to $140 million.

Political revenue was $9 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior-year quarter, a non-election year.

Distribution revenue increased 1.5% to $190 million.



Segment expenses increased 1.5% to $295 million.

Segment profit was $46.7 million, compared to $34.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Scripps Networks

Revenue was $176 million, down 11% from the prior-year quarter. Segment expenses were $130 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Segment profit was $46.3 million, compared to $64.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

First-quarter 2026 adjusted combined results by segment compared to prior-period amounts:

In order to provide more meaningful year-over-year comparisons, we are providing non-GAAP supplemental information for certain revenues and expenses for the prior-year periods on an adjusted combined basis.

The adjusted combined revenue and expense information illustrates what the historical results of Scripps would have been, given the assumptions outlined in the supplemental materials and had WFTX, WRTV and WTVQ (Local Media) and Court TV (Scripps Networks) transactions been effective at the beginning of 2025. Refer to the “Supplemental Information” section that begins on page E-8 of the attached tables.

Local Media – Adjusted combined basis

Revenue was $331 million, up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Core advertising revenue increased 7% to $137 million.

Political revenue was $8.9 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior-year quarter, a non-election year.

Distribution revenue increased 1.9% to $182 million.



Segment expenses increased 2.4% to $287 million.

Segment profit was $43.7 million, compared to $32.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Scripps Networks – Adjusted combined results

Revenue was $174 million, down 9.5% from the prior-year quarter. Segment expenses were $126 million, up 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Segment profit was $47.5 million, compared to $66.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial condition

On March 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $84 million. That amount reflects the proceeds received from the sale of WRTV in Indianapolis, which closed on March 31.

Total debt was $2.6 billion. At March 31, long-term debt included $1.7 billion of senior notes outstanding, $588 million of term loans outstanding and $322 million under the accounts receivable securitization facility. Additionally, we had $20 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility. On March 31, we made principal pre-payments totaling $30.6 million on our June 2028 and November 2029 term loans.

Scripps did not declare or provide payment for the first-quarter 2026 quarterly preferred stock dividend. The 9% dividend rate on the preferred shares compounds quarterly. At March 31, aggregated undeclared and unpaid cumulative dividends totaled $133 million. Under the terms of Berkshire Hathaway’s preferred equity investment in Scripps, the company is prohibited from paying dividends on or repurchasing common shares until all preferred shares are redeemed.

Looking ahead

Comparisons for our segments are to the same adjusted combined period in 2025.

Second-quarter 2026 Local Media revenue Up low single-digit percent Local Media expense Flat Scripps Networks revenue Down about 10 percent Scripps Networks expense Up low single-digit percent range Shared services and corporate About $27 million

Conference call

The company’s senior management team will hold a call to discuss first-quarter 2026 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, May 8.

The company’s protocol for joining its earnings calls is as follows:

To access a live webcast of the call , participants will need to register by visiting http://ir.scripps.com/. The registration link can be found on that page under “upcoming events.”

, participants will need to register by visiting http://ir.scripps.com/. The registration link can be found on that page under “upcoming events.” To dial in by phone , participants will first need to visit a website to receive the phone number. To receive a listen-only dial-in and PIN code, visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/es5u3dih.

, participants will first need to visit a website to receive the phone number. To receive a listen-only dial-in and PIN code, visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/es5u3dih. Analysts who will be asking questions should visit this webpage to receive a different dial-in and PIN, which will identify them by name on the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb50a33781b834e55b93ae7051bca2ed1.



A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com/ approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under “audio/video links.”

Forward-looking statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “target” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the company makes regarding expected operating results and future financial condition. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of the industry and the economy, the company’s plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the company’s control. The company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: change in advertising demand, fragmentation of audiences, loss of affiliation agreements, loss of distribution revenue, increase in programming costs, changes in law and regulation, the company’s ability to identify and consummate strategic transactions, the controlled ownership structure of the company, and the company’s ability to manage its outstanding debt obligations. A detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s Form 10-K, on file with the SEC, in the section titled “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement made in this document is based only on currently available information and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, rebecca.mccarter@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”



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THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Operating revenues $ 516,868 $ 524,393 Segment, shared services and corporate expenses (456,621 ) (454,392 ) Restructuring costs (644 ) (4,144 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (35,347 ) (38,460 ) Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment 509 78 Operating expenses (492,103 ) (496,918 ) Operating income 24,765 27,475 Interest expense (56,958 ) (43,750 ) Defined benefit pension plan expense (733 ) (338 ) Gains (losses) from sale of business 30,009 — Miscellaneous, net (1,531 ) 156 Loss from operations before income taxes (4,448 ) (16,457 ) Benefit for income taxes 2,658 13,002 Net loss (1,790 ) (3,455 ) Preferred stock dividends (16,191 ) (15,388 ) Net loss attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company $ (17,981 ) $ (18,843 ) Net loss per diluted share of common stock attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company $ (0.20 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 89,767 86,912

See notes to results of operations.

Notes to Results of Operations

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION

We determine our operating segments based upon our management and internal reporting structure, as well as the basis that our chief operating decision maker makes resource-allocation decisions.

Our Local Media segment includes more than 60 local television stations and their related digital operations. It is comprised of 18 ABC affiliates, 11 NBC affiliates, nine CBS affiliates and three FOX affiliates. We also have 12 independent stations and 10 additional low power stations. Our Local Media segment earns revenue primarily from the sale of advertising to local, national and political advertisers and retransmission fees received from cable operators, telecommunications companies, satellite carriers and over-the-top virtual MVPDs.

Our Scripps Networks segment includes national news outlet Scripps News as well as popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every U.S. television home through free over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV and/or digital distribution. These operations earn revenue primarily through the sale of advertising.

Our segment results reflect the impact of intercompany carriage agreements between our local broadcast television stations and our national networks. The intercompany carriage fee revenue earned by our local broadcast television stations is equal to the carriage fee expense incurred by our national networks. We also allocate a portion of certain corporate costs and expenses, including accounting, human resources, employee benefit and information technology to our segments. These intercompany agreements and allocations are generally amounts agreed upon by management, which may differ from an arms-length amount.

The other segment caption aggregates our operating segments that are too small to report separately. Costs for centrally provided services and certain corporate costs that are not allocated to the segments are included in shared services and corporate costs. These unallocated corporate costs would also include the costs associated with being a public company. Corporate assets are primarily cash and cash equivalents, property and equipment primarily used for corporate purposes and deferred income taxes.

Our chief operating decision maker evaluates operating performance and makes decisions about the allocation of resources to our segments using a measure called segment profit. Segment profit excludes interest, defined benefit pension plan amounts, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, divested operating units, restructuring activities, investment results and certain other items that are included in net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Information regarding our operating performance is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Change Segment operating revenues: Local Media $ 341,638 $ 325,389 5.0 % Scripps Networks 176,027 198,007 (11.1 )% Other 3,663 5,680 (35.5 )% Intersegment eliminations (4,460 ) (4,683 ) (4.8 )% Total operating revenues $ 516,868 $ 524,393 (1.4 )% Segment profit (loss): Local Media $ 46,691 $ 34,919 33.7 % Scripps Networks 46,266 64,093 (27.8 )% Other (6,076 ) (6,405 ) (5.1 )% Shared services and corporate (26,634 ) (22,606 ) 17.8 % Restructuring costs (644 ) (4,144 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (35,347 ) (38,460 ) Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment 509 78 Interest expense (56,958 ) (43,750 ) Defined benefit pension plan expense (733 ) (338 ) Gains (losses) from sale of business 30,009 — Miscellaneous, net (1,531 ) 156 Loss from operations before income taxes $ (4,448 ) $ (16,457 )

Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Change Segment operating revenues: Core advertising $ 139,794 $ 132,146 5.8 % Political 8,964 3,263 Distribution 189,922 187,191 1.5 % Other 2,958 2,789 6.1 % Total operating revenues 341,638 325,389 5.0 % Segment costs and expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 104,300 105,169 (0.8 )% Programming 142,637 139,697 2.1 % Other expenses 48,010 45,604 5.3 % Total costs and expenses 294,947 290,470 1.5 % Segment profit $ 46,691 $ 34,919 33.7 %

Operating results for our Scripps Networks segment were as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Change Total operating revenues $ 176,027 $ 198,007 (11.1 )% Segment costs and expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 22,574 20,873 8.1 % Programming 71,037 76,410 (7.0 )% Other expenses 36,150 36,631 (1.3 )% Total costs and expenses 129,761 133,914 (3.1 )% Segment profit $ 46,266 $ 64,093 (27.8 )%

2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) As of

March 31,

2026 As of

December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,726 $ 27,923 Restricted cash 11,305 — Other current assets 570,266 616,562 Assets held for sale — 102,933 Total current assets 665,297 747,418 Investments 12,915 14,369 Property and equipment 398,018 407,966 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,175 95,975 Goodwill 1,918,334 1,918,334 Other intangible assets 1,508,389 1,517,776 Programming 296,229 280,359 Miscellaneous 25,691 26,431 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,917,048 $ 5,008,628 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 73,678 $ 63,420 Unearned revenue 24,838 22,166 Current portion of long-term debt — 8,854 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 323,821 352,098 Liabilities held for sale — 7,063 Total current liabilities 422,337 453,601 Long-term debt (less current portion) 2,548,901 2,585,534 Other liabilities (less current portion) 700,409 723,401 Total equity 1,245,401 1,246,092 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,917,048 $ 5,008,628

3. EARNINGS PER SHARE (“EPS”)

Unvested awards of share-based payments with non-forfeitable rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents, such as certain of our RSUs, are considered participating securities for purposes of calculating EPS. Under the two-class method, we allocate a portion of net income to these participating securities and, therefore, exclude that income from the calculation of EPS for common stock. We do not allocate losses to the participating securities.

The following table presents information about basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Numerator (for basic and diluted earnings per share) Net loss $ (1,790 ) $ (3,455 ) Less preferred stock dividends (16,191 ) (15,388 ) Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share $ (17,981 ) $ (18,843 ) Denominator Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 89,767 86,912 Effect of dilutive securities — — Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 89,767 86,912

4. NON-GAAP INFORMATION

In addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP performance measure that management and the company’s Board of Directors uses to evaluate the performance of the business. We also believe that the non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view our business through the eyes of management and is a measure that is frequently used by industry analysts, investors and lenders as a measure of valuation for broadcast companies.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, plus income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, financing transaction costs, losses (gains) on extinguishment of debt, defined benefit pension plan expense (income), share-based compensation costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, loss (gain) on business and asset disposals, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges and certain other miscellaneous items. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of our operating performance.

A reconciliation of the adjusted EBITDA measure to the comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Net loss $ (1,790 ) $ (3,455 ) Benefit for income taxes (2,658 ) (13,002 ) Interest expense 56,958 43,750 Defined benefit pension plan expense 733 338 Share-based compensation costs 6,511 5,605 Depreciation 13,285 14,904 Amortization of intangible assets 22,062 23,556 Losses (gains), net on disposal of property and equipment (509 ) (78 ) Restructuring costs 644 4,144 Losses (gains) from sale of business (30,009 ) — Miscellaneous, net 1,531 (156 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,758 $ 75,606

5. SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

The following table presents additional information on certain sources and uses of cash:

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Capital expenditures $ (2,136 ) $ (1,854 ) Interest paid (81,310 ) (57,867 ) Income taxes refunded 6,876 185 Mandatory contributions to defined retirement plans (281 ) (277 )

ADJUSTED COMBINED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Due to the effect that the WTVQ station inclusion, the WRTV and WFTX television station dispositions and the Court TV disposition have on our segment operating results, and to provide meaningful period over period comparisons, we are presenting supplemental non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information for certain financial results on an adjusted combined basis. The adjusted combined financial results have been compiled by adding, as of the earliest period presented, the impact from including the WTVQ television station's historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses to Scripps’ historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses captions historically reported within our Local Media segment. Similarly, WRTV and WRTV television stations' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses have been subtracted, as of the earliest period presented, from Scripps’ historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses captions historically reported within our Local Media segment. Finally, Court TV's historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses have been subtracted, as of the earliest period presented, from Scripps’ historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses captions historically reported within our Scripps Networks segment. These historical results are adjusted for certain intercompany adjustments and other impacts that would result from the companies operating under the ownership of Scripps as of the earliest period presented.

Management uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information for purposes of evaluating the Company’s segment results. The company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the company’s businesses through the eyes of management, facilitating comparison of Local Media and Scripps Networks results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of our segments.

The company uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information to supplement the financial information presented on a GAAP historical basis. This non-GAAP supplemental information is not to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The adjusted combined financial results contained in the following supplemental information is for informational purposes only. These results do not necessarily reflect what the historical results of Scripps would have been if the transactions had occurred on January 1, 2025. Nor is this information necessarily indicative of the future results of operations of the combined entities.

The adjusted combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of SEC regulation S-X, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation.

Local Media adjusted combined segment profit

2025 2026 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Segment operating revenues: Core advertising $ 127,710 $ 130,893 $ 127,529 $ 160,801 $ 546,933 $ 136,608 Political 3,269 2,615 5,283 9,216 20,383 8,880 Distribution 178,653 183,857 177,470 175,007 714,987 182,131 Other 2,789 2,954 2,963 2,642 11,348 2,893 Total operating revenues 312,421 320,319 313,245 347,666 1,293,651 330,512 Segment costs and expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 102,694 102,007 103,022 104,141 411,864 102,561 Programming 133,442 123,013 119,037 146,709 522,201 137,430 Other expenses 44,027 43,915 41,397 49,869 179,208 46,839 Total costs and expenses 280,163 268,935 263,456 300,719 1,113,273 286,830 Segment profit $ 32,258 $ 51,384 $ 49,789 $ 46,947 $ 180,378 $ 43,682

Non-GAAP reconciliation

Below is a reconciliation of Scripps historical reported revenue and segment profit for its Local Media segment to the adjusted combined revenue and adjusted combined segment profit for the Local Media segment following the sales of WRTV and WFTX television stations, as well as the inclusion of the WTVQ television station.

2025 2026 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Local Media operating revenues, as reported $ 325,389 $ 334,766 $ 325,456 $ 359,952 $ 1,345,563 $ 341,638 WRTV station disposition (9,351 ) (11,532 ) (9,616 ) (9,190 ) (39,689 ) (9,136 ) WFTX station disposition (7,380 ) (6,670 ) (6,480 ) (7,204 ) (27,734 ) (4,588 ) WTVQ station inclusion 3,763 3,755 3,885 4,108 15,511 2,598 Local Media adjusted combined operating revenues $ 312,421 $ 320,319 $ 313,245 $ 347,666 $ 1,293,651 $ 330,512





2025 2026 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Local Media segment profit, as reported $ 34,919 $ 55,821 $ 52,801 $ 50,046 $ 193,587 $ 46,691 WRTV station disposition (1,826 ) (4,056 ) (2,214 ) (1,752 ) (9,848 ) (2,106 ) WFTX station disposition (961 ) (509 ) (914 ) (1,667 ) (4,051 ) (905 ) WTVQ station inclusion 126 128 116 320 690 2 Local Media adjusted combined segment profit $ 32,258 $ 51,384 $ 49,789 $ 46,947 $ 180,378 $ 43,682

Scripps Networks adjusted combined segment profit

2025 2026 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Total operating revenues $ 191,805 $ 198,464 $ 194,640 $ 192,983 $ 777,892 $ 173,580 Segment costs and expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 18,195 19,217 19,330 19,004 75,746 21,406 Programming 72,536 84,978 82,965 71,737 312,216 69,471 Other expenses 34,289 37,037 36,395 36,452 144,173 35,211 Total costs and expenses 125,020 141,232 138,690 127,193 532,135 126,088 Segment profit $ 66,785 $ 57,232 $ 55,950 $ 65,790 $ 245,757 $ 47,492

Non-GAAP reconciliation

Below is a reconciliation of Scripps historical reported revenue and segment profit for its Scripps Networks segment to the adjusted combined revenue and adjusted combined segment profit for the Scripps Networks segment following the sale of Court TV.

2025 2026 (in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Scripps Networks operating revenues, as reported $ 198,007 $ 205,765 $ 200,956 $ 199,489 $ 804,217 $ 176,027 Court TV disposition (6,202 ) (7,301 ) (6,316 ) (6,506 ) (26,325 ) (2,447 ) Scripps Networks adjusted combined operating revenues $ 191,805 $ 198,464 $ 194,640 $ 192,983 $ 777,892 $ 173,580



