NetraMark Announces Change To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (TSX: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that Lawrence Guy has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2026, for personal reasons.

The Board and management of NetraMark thank Mr. Guy for his service and contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for the pharmaceutical and clinical research industries. Its product offering is built on a proprietary, mathematically augmented learning system designed to analyze complex patient datasets and identify explainable subgroups of individuals that are related across multiple variables simultaneously. Through a differentiated mechanism for retaining and reinforcing meaningful signals across analytical pathways, NetraMark’s technology is designed to reveal clinically relevant structure in heterogeneous trial populations and support the development of actionable insights that may complement traditional AI/ML methods. NetraMark’s approach is intended to support the analysis of smaller and complex clinical datasets, including applications related to disease segmentation, patient stratification, drug sensitivity analysis, and the identification of treatment efficacy signals in clinical trial data.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NetraMark Contact Information:

Swapan Kakumanu - CFO | swapan@netramark.com | 403-681-2549

Or

Adam Peeler – Investor Relations | adam.peeler@loderockadvisors.com | 416-427-1235

LodeRock Advisors

1 Toronto St, Suite 202

Toronto, Ontario

M5C 2W4