New Cadillac Formula 1® Team Deploys 3D Systems’ SLA Technology To Achieve 2026 Debut

New American Formula 1™ team selected seven 3D Systems SLA systems to accelerate critical wind tunnel testing and parts production prior to its 2026 Formula 1™ race debut

Industry-leading SLA materials portfolio is enabling accurate and rapid production of test parts

3D Systems’ tightly integrated software, materials and machines, plus expert assistance by 3D Systems, allowed Team to “Race to the Race”



ROCK HILL, S.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced that Cadillac Formula 1® Team, the newest entrant to the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, deployed seven SLA 3D printing systems to accelerate critical wind tunnel testing prior to the 2026 FORMULA 1 season, as well as the development of production parts. The combination of these large format additive manufacturing systems, integrated with 3D Systems software, along with Accura® Xtreme White 200, Accura Xtreme Black and Accura HPC materials, enabled rapid and critical wind tunnel testing within rapidly diminishing race deadlines.

3D Systems’ SLA solutions are developed specifically for efficient, high-quality production-grade manufacturing delivering the best in sharp part corners, small extruded and embossed feature details, superior side wall details and smooth layer lines on angled faces in its class. It enables tool-free manufacturing, eliminating weeks of lead time and significantly reducing costs. This was a critical factor while the Cadillac Formula 1® Team qualified for the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP and continues to be essential for continued race car development.

The FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP is described by Racecar Engineering magazine as “the greatest challenge a manufacturer of mechanical components may ever be confronted with1.” Indeed, FORMULA 1 racing operates under some of the most stringent technical requirements in all of motorsport. The Cadillac Formula 1® Team worked hard to meet the barriers to entry and secured its place in the 2026 FORMULA 1 season in time for the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026 in March.

To achieve this, the team worked with 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group (AIG), a global team of Additive Manufacturing engineers, designers, and technicians who bring expertise to customers to co-develop solutions.

“3D Systems was founded on innovation, pioneering the additive manufacturing industry and we are continuing to lead it into an era of high-precision, highly repeatable production at scale,” said Elvis Perez, Senior Vice President, Sales, 3D Systems. “We are pleased that our work has enabled Cadillac Formula 1® team to enter the 2026 FORMULA 1 season despite the short timelines and strict qualification conditions.”

About 3D Systems

For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the timing of product launches, regulatory approvals, market opportunities, expected revenue impact, and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

1 “Running a Race car,” 2023, Racecar Engineering magazine.