Comscore to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on or before May 15, 2026.

As previously disclosed, Comscore is evaluating various strategic actions following the recapitalization transaction closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the goal of further streamlining our capital structure, enhancing our financial profile, unlocking growth and simplifying our business. We plan to hold a conference call on or before May 29, 2026 to provide an update on our progress and discuss our outlook for the rest of the year. Details regarding the date, time and how to access the conference call will be provided separately.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations and plans regarding the release of financial results for the first quarter of 2026, the evaluation of various strategic actions and their potential benefits, and the timing and content of a planned conference call to be held on a future date. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business, delays in our financial reporting or evaluation of additional strategic actions, and the availability and desirability of additional strategic actions. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

(917) 213-2032

press@comscore.com

Investors

Jackie Marcus

Alpha IR Group

(617) 466-9257

investor@comscore.com