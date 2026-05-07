Nova Scotia Media Advisory: Nova Scotia Police Officers to Be Recognized with MADD Canada’s Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Awards

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will recognize Nova Scotia police officers’ outstanding efforts to make the province’s roads, waterways and trails safer at the fourth annual Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Awards ceremony in Dartmouth.

Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony. Interviews with guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Monday, May 11, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters, 80 Garland Ave., Dartmouth, NS Speakers: Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Scott Armstrong

Commanding Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, Assistant Commissioner Dan Morrow

Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association, Chief Mark Kane

MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan

The Constable Heidi Stevenson’s Watch Award is a collaborative effort by MADD Canada, the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association, the Nova Scotia RCMP and the Nova Scotia Department of Justice to honour Cst. Heidi Stevenson and to recognize the efforts of police officers to reduce impaired driving. This year, 75 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2025.

Cst. Heidi Stevenson held many different roles throughout her 23 years as an active RCMP member, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert. She was especially proud of her expertise in that area and deeply committed to helping make Nova Scotia’s roadways safer. Cst. Stevenson was killed in the line of duty. She was one of the 22 people killed by a gunman in April 2020 in Nova Scotia. She was posthumously awarded MADD Canada’s Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.



To attend, please RSVP to:

Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 232 or ssteeves@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca