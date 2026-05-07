Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

 | Source: Amaroq Ltd. Amaroq Ltd.

Reykjavík, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Corporation” or the “Company”)

Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 May 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on May 7, 2026.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.

AGM Results

The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:

MotionDescriptionVotes For% Votes CastAgainstWithheld/
Abstain
1Election of directors    
   01Graham Stewart119,709,65197.62%2,924,4940
   02Eldur Olafsson121,723,67999.26%910,4660
   03Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson115,264,86193.99%7,369,2840
   04David Neuhauser112,326,21391.59%10,307,9320
   05Line Frederiksen122,614,68299.98%19,4630
   06Warwick Morley-Jepson121,711,03399.25%923,1120
2Re-appointment of Auditors127,435,88199.96%048,844
3Conditional Repeal of By-Law #2 and Adoption of New By-Law #3122,599,20099.97%31,4450
4Conditional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights120,411,03798.19%2,217,6080
5Conditional approval of cancellation of admission to trading on AIM(1)122,589,48199.96%44,6640
6Approval of Amended Stock Option Plan92,064,38990.67%9,476,2100
7Approval of Amended RSU Plan92,081,92490.69%9,456,1750

(1) required in accordance with the Corporation's existing By-Law #2 in advance of the proposed move from AIM to the Main Market of the LSE.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O
Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer
+44 (0)7385 755711
ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Freddie Wooding
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)
Andrew Miller-Jones
David Herring
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young 
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information: 

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 