Reykjavík, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Corporation” or the “Company”)
Annual General and Special Meeting ('AGM') Results
TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 May 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces the results of voting at its AGM held on May 7, 2026.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward at the AGM.
AGM Results
The following proxy votes for the AGM were received from the shareholders:
|Motion
|Description
|Votes For
|% Votes Cast
|Against
|Withheld/
Abstain
|1
|Election of directors
|01
|Graham Stewart
|119,709,651
|97.62%
|2,924,494
|0
|02
|Eldur Olafsson
|121,723,679
|99.26%
|910,466
|0
|03
|Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
|115,264,861
|93.99%
|7,369,284
|0
|04
|David Neuhauser
|112,326,213
|91.59%
|10,307,932
|0
|05
|Line Frederiksen
|122,614,682
|99.98%
|19,463
|0
|06
|Warwick Morley-Jepson
|121,711,033
|99.25%
|923,112
|0
|2
|Re-appointment of Auditors
|127,435,881
|99.96%
|0
|48,844
|3
|Conditional Repeal of By-Law #2 and Adoption of New By-Law #3
|122,599,200
|99.97%
|31,445
|0
|4
|Conditional Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights
|120,411,037
|98.19%
|2,217,608
|0
|5
|Conditional approval of cancellation of admission to trading on AIM(1)
|122,589,481
|99.96%
|44,664
|0
|6
|Approval of Amended Stock Option Plan
|92,064,389
|90.67%
|9,476,210
|0
|7
|Approval of Amended RSU Plan
|92,081,924
|90.69%
|9,456,175
|0
(1) required in accordance with the Corporation's existing By-Law #2 in advance of the proposed move from AIM to the Main Market of the LSE.
Enquiries:
Amaroq Ltd. C/O
Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer
+44 (0)7385 755711
ewe@amaroqminerals.com
Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Freddie Wooding
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)
James Asensio
Harry Rees
+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)
Andrew Miller-Jones
David Herring
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Further Information:
Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.