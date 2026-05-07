Theosis Books Launches Budget Planner for Beginners Needing Debt Relief Without Prior Financial Knowledge

Sarasota, FL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theosis Books today announced the publication of the Achieve Financial Peace Budget Planner, a 12 month practical debt workbook designed specifically for people who have never successfully budgeted before. The book was first published on February 6, 2026.

Budget planner closed on top of a desk showing the cover

With inflation pressures, rising unemployment concerns, and household debt at critical levels, millions of Americans are searching for practical tools to regain control of their finances. A budget planner that actually works for beginners is no longer a convenience. It is a necessity. The Achieve Financial Peace Budget Planner arrives at a time when citizens buried in credit card debt and uncertain about the economy need a clear, actionable path to stability.

Unlike financial advice books that focus on abstract theories or complicated apps, this large format 8.5x11 paperback workbook teaches by doing. It includes a full tutorial section and the largest expense tracker on the market with eight pages per month for tracking cash, checks, credit cards, gift cards, and food stamps.

The planner functions as both a budget planner and monthly bill organizer. Each of the 12 monthly sections contains a large calendar, an income tracker, budget plan, budget review, bill payment tracker, category spending review, and custom checklists. A dedicated debt strategy section and financial glossary remove the intimidation factor for beginners.

“We built this workbook for the person who feels overwhelmed by debt and confused by financial jargon,” said a representative from Theosis Books. “Personal finance knowledge is not needed prior to using this workbook, only a willingness to start. By the end of the first month, users will see exactly where their money goes and gain the confidence to make changes.”

The planner provides more tracking space than any competing budget book. For a detailed review of the planner’s features, customer feedback, and interior images, visit the official blog post about the budget planner.

The Achieve Financial Peace Budget Planner is available now exclusively in paperback on Amazon (ASIN: B0GMQJTNH7). To order, buy direct on Amazon.com.

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Theosis Books publishes literary fiction, workbooks, coloring books, nonfiction, and reference books across various niches including personal finance and self improvement.

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