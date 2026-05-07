DIRTT Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Votes for Votes withheld Broker non-votes Nominee Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Number

Douglas Edwards 149,655,012 99.89 164,400 0.11 15,192,149 Jeremy Gold 145,958,551 97.42 3,860,861 2.58 15,192,149 Holly Hess Groos 146,074,833 97.50 3,744,579 2.50 15,192,149 Shalima Pannikode 146,033,319 97.47 3,786,093 2.53 15,192,149 Scott Robinson 149,632,418 99.88 186,994 0.12 15,192,149 Scott Ryan 149,638,425 99.88 180,987 0.12 15,192,149 Benjamin Urban 149,662,375 99.90 157,037 0.10 15,192,149 Adrian Zarate 149,642,188 99.88 177,224 0.12 15,192,149

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DRTTF”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com