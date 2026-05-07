DIRTT Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

 | Source: DIRTT Environmental Solutions DIRTT Environmental Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

  Votes for  Votes withheld  Broker non-votes 
Nominee  Number
   Percent
   Number
   Percent
   Number
 
Douglas Edwards  149,655,012   99.89   164,400   0.11   15,192,149 
Jeremy Gold  145,958,551   97.42   3,860,861   2.58   15,192,149 
Holly Hess Groos  146,074,833   97.50   3,744,579   2.50   15,192,149 
Shalima Pannikode  146,033,319   97.47   3,786,093   2.53   15,192,149 
Scott Robinson  149,632,418   99.88   186,994   0.12   15,192,149 
Scott Ryan  149,638,425   99.88   180,987   0.12   15,192,149 
Benjamin Urban  149,662,375   99.90   157,037   0.10   15,192,149 
Adrian Zarate  149,642,188   99.88   177,224   0.12   15,192,149 
                     

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT’s interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DRTTF”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com 


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