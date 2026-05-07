Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026.
All of the nominees listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 27, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For (Aggregate)
|Percentage
|Vote Against
(Aggregate)
|Percentage
|Kofi Adjepong-Boateng
|2,803,061,460
|100.0
|19,407
|0.0
|Ken Costa
|2,803,064,596
|100.0
|16,271
|0.0
|Katherine Cunningham
|2,803,073,412
|100.0
|7,455
|0.0
|Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire
|2,803,063,260
|100.0
|17,607
|0.0
|Christopher D. Hodgson
|2,791,074,539
|99.6
|12,006,328
|0.4
|Tope Lawani
|2,803,064,596
|100.0
|16,271
|0.0
|Quinn McLean
|2,803,075,622
|100.0
|5,245
|0.0
|Sahar Nasr
|2,803,064,486
|100.0
|16,381
|0.0
|Babatunde Soyoye
|2,803,064,386
|100.0
|16,481
|0.0
|Masai Ujiri
|2,803,685,073
|100.0
|395,794
|0.0
The Company is an investment holding company that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HFPC.U. The company invests in African businesses and other businesses with customers, suppliers or operations primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa. It is advised by Helios Investment Partners LLP which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. As at March 31, 2026, HFP had Portfolio Investments totaling $429.8 million.
For further information, contact:
|Sonia Keshwar
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(647) 874-8690
|Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com
www.loderockadvisors.com