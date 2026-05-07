Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting

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TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on directors at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2026.

All of the nominees listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 27, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company. The voting results are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) Percentage Vote Against

(Aggregate) Percentage Kofi Adjepong-Boateng 2,803,061,460 100.0 19,407 0.0 Ken Costa 2,803,064,596 100.0 16,271 0.0 Katherine Cunningham 2,803,073,412 100.0 7,455 0.0 Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire 2,803,063,260 100.0 17,607 0.0 Christopher D. Hodgson 2,791,074,539 99.6 12,006,328 0.4 Tope Lawani 2,803,064,596 100.0 16,271 0.0 Quinn McLean 2,803,075,622 100.0 5,245 0.0 Sahar Nasr 2,803,064,486 100.0 16,381 0.0 Babatunde Soyoye 2,803,064,386 100.0 16,481 0.0 Masai Ujiri 2,803,685,073 100.0 395,794 0.0



The Company is an investment holding company that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HFPC.U. The company invests in African businesses and other businesses with customers, suppliers or operations primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa. It is advised by Helios Investment Partners LLP which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. As at March 31, 2026, HFP had Portfolio Investments totaling $429.8 million.

For further information, contact:

Sonia Keshwar

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(647) 874-8690 Neil Weber

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

(647) 222-0574

neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

www.loderockadvisors.com



