Savaria Announces the Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LAVAL, Québec, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the “’Meeting”).
Election of Directors
All the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular, prepared in connection with the Meeting, were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:
|Nominees
|IN FAVOUR
|WITHHOLD
|(#)
|(%)
|(#)
|(%)
|Caroline Bérubé
|49,278,690
|96.82
|1,620,191
|3.18
|Jean-Marie Bourassa
|49,111,109
|96.49
|1,787,772
|3.51
|Marcel Bourassa
|49,483,319
|97.22
|1,415,562
|2.78
|Sébastien Bourassa
|49,538,907
|97.33
|1,359,974
|2.67
|Jean-Louis Chapdelaine
|49,471,863
|97.20
|1,427,018
|2.80
|Peter Drutz
|45,869,280
|90.12
|5,029,601
|9.88
|Sylvain Dumoulin
|49,468,207
|97.19
|1,430,674
|2.81
|Anne Le Breton
|49,708,177
|97.66
|1,190,704
|2.34
|Pernilla Lindén
|50,369,593
|98.96
|529,288
|1.04
|Alain Tremblay
|35,744,623
|70.23
|15,154,258
|29.77
About Savaria Corporation
Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as elevators for home and commercial use, stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and dumbwaiters. In addition, Savaria manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products, medical beds, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe movement of patients, such as transfer, lifting and repositioning aids. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic) and Australia. Savaria employs approximately 2,550 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.
|For further information:
|Sébastien Bourassa
President and CEO
1. 800.661.5112
sb@savaria.com
|Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
1.800.661.5112, ext. 3370
sreitknecht@savaria.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savariacorp/
LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/savaria