OR Royalties Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

 | Source: OR Royalties Inc. OR Royalties Inc.

MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OR Royalties Inc. (the “Corporation” or “OR Royalties”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026, each of the 7 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 16, 2026 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation. There were 153,620,646 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 81.96% of the 187,441,610 common shares issued and outstanding on March 27, 2026, being the record date for the meeting.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominees		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage
(%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Jason Attew143,980,77599.251,091,3490.75
Patrick Godin144,963,19399.92108,9310.08
Pierre Labbé135,463,26893.389,608,8566.62
Wendy Louie143,806,35499.131,265,7700.87
Norman MacDonald135,121,44293.149,950,6826.86
Candace MacGibbon143,812,86699.131,259,2580.87
Kevin Thomson143,834,16899.151,237,9560.85

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage
(%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor153,304,42499.79316,2220.21

Approval of the Continuation of the Corporation’s Second Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Corporation’s Second Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Corporation’s Second Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan139,768,78696.345,303,3353.66

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation138,654,50295.586,417,6194.42

About OR Royalties Inc.

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties’ portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world’s largest gold mines.

OR Royalties’ head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact OR Royalties Inc.:
 
Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Cell: (365) 275-1954
Email: gmoenting@orroyalties.com		Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability and Communications
Tel: (647) 477-2087
Email: htaylor@orroyalties.com

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OR Royalties Redevances OR or gold mining board of directors conseil d'administration assemblée actionnaires annual meeting vote

Attachments

16 - 2026 MAY_07_EN_Voting_Results
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