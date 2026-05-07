OR Royalties Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OR Royalties Inc. (the “Corporation” or “OR Royalties”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026, each of the 7 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 16, 2026 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation. There were 153,620,646 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 81.96% of the 187,441,610 common shares issued and outstanding on March 27, 2026, being the record date for the meeting.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1

Name of Nominees Votes cast

FOR Percentage

(%) of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of votes cast

WITHHELD Jason Attew 143,980,775 99.25 1,091,349 0.75 Patrick Godin 144,963,193 99.92 108,931 0.08 Pierre Labbé 135,463,268 93.38 9,608,856 6.62 Wendy Louie 143,806,354 99.13 1,265,770 0.87 Norman MacDonald 135,121,442 93.14 9,950,682 6.86 Candace MacGibbon 143,812,866 99.13 1,259,258 0.87 Kevin Thomson 143,834,168 99.15 1,237,956 0.85

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage

(%) of votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Percentage (%)

of votes cast

WITHHELD Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 153,304,424 99.79 316,222 0.21

Approval of the Continuation of the Corporation’s Second Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Corporation’s Second Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Corporation’s Second Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan 139,768,786 96.34 5,303,335 3.66

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of votes cast

AGAINST Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 138,654,502 95.58 6,417,619 4.42

About OR Royalties Inc.

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties’ portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.’s Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world’s largest gold mines.

OR Royalties’ head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.