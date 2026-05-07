Timbercreek Financial Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF) (the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders today (the “Meeting”). All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Amar Bhalla
|13,803,620
|96.72
|%
|468,571
|3.28
|%
|Deborah Robinson
|13,988,556
|98.01
|%
|283,635
|1.99
|%
|Scott Rowland
|13,968,365
|97.87
|%
|303,826
|2.13
|%
|W. Glenn Shyba
|13,957,690
|97.80
|%
|314,501
|2.20
|%
|R. Blair Tamblyn
|13,939,855
|97.67
|%
|332,336
|2.33
|%
|Dominique Barker
|13,998,114
|98.08
|%
|274,077
|1.92
|%
Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company. Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting did not confirm the amendment to the Corporation’s By-Law No. 1 to reduce the quorum requirement for meetings of shareholders.
About the Company
Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.
For further information, please contact:
Timbercreek Financial
R. Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
btamblyn@timbercreek.com