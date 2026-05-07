Timbercreek Financial Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF) (the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders today (the “Meeting”). All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Amar Bhalla 13,803,620 96.72 % 468,571 3.28 % Deborah Robinson 13,988,556 98.01 % 283,635 1.99 % Scott Rowland 13,968,365 97.87 % 303,826 2.13 % W. Glenn Shyba 13,957,690 97.80 % 314,501 2.20 % R. Blair Tamblyn 13,939,855 97.67 % 332,336 2.33 % Dominique Barker 13,998,114 98.08 % 274,077 1.92 %

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company. Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting did not confirm the amendment to the Corporation’s By-Law No. 1 to reduce the quorum requirement for meetings of shareholders.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

R. Blair Tamblyn

Chief Executive Officer

btamblyn@timbercreek.com