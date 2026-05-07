PEMCO Mutual Insurance Welcomes Mary Renouf as New Head of Marketing and Communications

SEATTLE, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance recently welcomed Mary Renouf as the Seattle-based insurer’s newly appointed Head of Marketing and Communications. Renouf is focused on strengthening connections with PEMCO’s existing members, increasing the company’s impact on the communities it serves, generating new business opportunities, and elevating PEMCO’s brand in the Pacific Northwest.

Renouf brings nearly 30 years of experience in communications, marketing, and community engagement. Throughout her career, she has led strategy and storytelling efforts that build trust, inspire communities and drive meaningful impact.

At PEMCO, Renouf oversees marketing strategy, brand development, communications, new business development, customer engagement, loyalty and retention, corporate partnerships, and community impact.

“It is a privilege and an honor to have Mary join our team at PEMCO. Her depth and breadth of expertise and experience are game-changing and her leadership vision and commitment are inspiring,” said Cynthia La Rowe, Chief Experience Officer. “She is already elevating how we deliver value to our customers, communities, and our company in ways that are deeply meaningful to them. We are thrilled to have her onboard.”

Most recently, Renouf worked as the Vice President of d Consumer Communication at Providence, where she supported the health system’s development of a national brand voice, community stakeholder engagement, storytelling and brand advocacy.

“As a Pacific Northwest native, I’m honored to join PEMCO and contribute to a company that reflects the values I grew up with,” said Renouf. “It’s a privilege to help serve and support the communities that shaped me.”

Previously, Renouf worked in brand, marketing and communications roles for large technology and consumer brand companies, including adidas, Xbox, Microsoft and T-Mobile. During her tenures, she enhanced overall strategic direction, managed high-level partnerships and built relationships with local and national stakeholders. Renouf is proud to have garnered awards for her organizations including Clios, Tellys, Shortys, MTV Movie and Cannes Golden Lions trophies as well as an Ad Age Campaign of the Year.

Renouf graduated magna cum laude from Oregon State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, and a Master of Business Administration from Portland State University. In addition to her professional experience, she serves on boards and advisory committees supporting health care, mental health and youth mentorship, and helps run a nonprofit for neglected and abused animals.

To learn more about career opportunities at PEMCO Mutual Insurance, visit www.pemco.com/careers.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.