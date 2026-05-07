Tyson Foods To Participate in 21st Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that management will participate in the 21st Annual BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on May 13, 2026 in New York City. The fireside chat with Donnie King, president & CEO, and Curt Calaway, CFO, will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via a live webcast. The webcast link, replay, and other information can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com.



About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family™ and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.



Media Contact: Laura Burns, TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com

Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, IR@tyson.com

Category: IR

Source: Tyson Foods