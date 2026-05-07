WSP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders

MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world's leading professional services firms, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a hybrid format on May 7, 2026. A total of 105,694,511 common shares (representing approximately 78% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at nine the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026, was duly elected as a director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successor is appointed (the “Directors”).
|Name
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Against
|% Votes
Against
|Christopher Cole
|102,271,920
|97.02%
|3,138,809
|2.98%
|Martine Ferland
|104,419,635
|99.06%
|991,094
|0.94%
|Eric Lamarre
|105,373,517
|99.96%
|37,213
|0.04%
|Alexandre L’Heureux
|105,372,024
|99.96%
|38,706
|0.04%
|Suzanne Rancourt
|105,180,102
|99.78%
|230,627
|0.22%
|Linda Smith-Galipeau
|102,813,258
|97.54%
|2,597,471
|2.46%
|Pascale Sourisse
|105,284,076
|99.88%
|126,654
|0.12%
|Macky Tall
|105,364,797
|99.96%
|45,933
|0.04%
|Claude Tessier
|103,940,077
|98.60%
|1,470,653
|1.40%
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|102,472,756
|96.95%
|3,221,755
|3.05%
NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such an advisory resolution was adopted.
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|98,629,047
|93.57%
|6,781,682
|6.43%
As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.
The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
About WSP
WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).
|For more information, please contact:
|
Quentin Weber
Global Head, Investor Relations
WSP Global Inc.
quentin.weber@wsp.com
Phone: 438-843-7519