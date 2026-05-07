WSP announces results of annual meeting of shareholders

MONTREAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world's leading professional services firms, held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a hybrid format on May 7, 2026. A total of 105,694,511 common shares (representing approximately 78% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at nine the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the nine nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026, was duly elected as a director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successor is appointed (the “Directors”).

Name Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Christopher Cole 102,271,920 97.02% 3,138,809 2.98% Martine Ferland 104,419,635 99.06% 991,094 0.94% Eric Lamarre 105,373,517 99.96% 37,213 0.04% Alexandre L’Heureux 105,372,024 99.96% 38,706 0.04% Suzanne Rancourt 105,180,102 99.78% 230,627 0.22% Linda Smith-Galipeau 102,813,258 97.54% 2,597,471 2.46% Pascale Sourisse 105,284,076 99.88% 126,654 0.12% Macky Tall 105,364,797 99.96% 45,933 0.04% Claude Tessier 103,940,077 98.60% 1,470,653 1.40%

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 102,472,756 96.95% 3,221,755 3.05%

NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such an advisory resolution was adopted.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 98,629,047 93.57% 6,781,682 6.43%

As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.

The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About WSP

WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

For more information, please contact:

Quentin Weber

Global Head, Investor Relations

WSP Global Inc.

quentin.weber@wsp.com

Phone: 438-843-7519



