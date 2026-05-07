Southernside West Affordable Community Set to Break Ground in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Housing Affordable Development (HHAD), in partnership with the Greenville Housing Fund (GHF), introduces a new affordable housing community, Southernside West, a thoughtfully designed community for seniors located at 846 West Washington Street in Greenville. This four-story development which will bring 54 high-quality apartment homes to residents aged 55 and older, offering a mix of affordability levels serving households earning between 30% and 80% of area median income (AMI), with 10% of units specially reserved for individuals with disabilities.

Set in Greenville’s rapidly evolving Southernside community, Southernside West rises to meet a growing demand for affordable senior housing in an area experiencing significant population growth and limited comparable supply.

Financing for the development includes a loan from CommunityWorks , a Greenville CDFI, along with a construction loan and federal tax credit equity provided by Huntington Bank. Permanent financing will be supported through a 9% Freddie Mac Forward loan arranged through JLL. The City of Greenville contributed to the project through a land donation.

The development will offer a range of modern in-unit features, and community amenities will further enhance daily life, offering spaces to gather, stay active, and connect, including a welcoming community room, fitness center, free on-site parking, and bike racks. Southernside West reflects a strong collaboration between industry leaders, including McMillan Pazdan Smith as architect, Creative Builders as general contractor, and Thomas & Hutton as civil engineer. Each partner brings expertise and vision to create a vibrant and enduring community.

“Southernside West is designed to provide high-quality, affordable housing that supports the health, independence, and well-being of Greenville’s senior population,” said Tanya Eastwood, President and CEO of HHAD. “This development represents not just new housing, but a meaningful investment in the future of the community.”

“HHAD and GHF previously partnered on Southernside East, located a few blocks away, which broke ground last July and is adding 93 affordable apartments for people age 55 and up,” said Deborah McKetty, interim President and CEO of The Greenville Housing Fund. "Partnerships are what make affordable housing a reality in our community, but it also takes vision, leadership and planning. All of these came together to bring us here today.”

Completion of Southernside West is anticipated in October 2027, followed by lease-up through year-end and conversion to permanent financing in April 2028—marking an exciting new chapter in expanding affordable housing opportunities in Greenville.

About Harmony Housing Affordable Development Inc.

Driven by a passion for creating and preserving affordable housing in our nation’s most vulnerable communities, Harmony Housing Affordable Development Inc. is an industry-leading, mission-driven affordable housing developer and developer partner that specializes in construction, rehabilitation, repositioning, and recapitalization of projects. To date, the team has developed approximately 18,000 apartment homes with another 4,800 in various stages of completion in 10 states. The group’s mission is to create meaningful and significant impacts on communities by helping to provide low-wealth households with decent, safe, and affordable housing. For more information, visit www.HHAD.org .

About Greenville Housing Fund

The Greenville Housing Fund (GHF) originally launched in 2018 in response to the findings and recommendations in the 2016 “Balancing Prosperity and Housing Affordability” report, an eye-opening community-wide look at Greenville’s alarming shortfall of affordable housing options. As a convener, advocate, investor, and funder, our goal is to work with key partners, developers, elected officials, community stakeholders, and residents to increase and preserve the supply of a variety of safe, accessible, high-quality, affordable housing choices to support economic growth and promote prosperity for all citizens throughout Greenville County. Greenville Housing Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to championing a future of thriving, affordable, and successful neighborhoods across Greenville’s myriad communities. For additional information, visit https://greenvillehousingfund.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f773e481-3372-4e6d-84f8-2d716ad4269c