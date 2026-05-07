VitalHub Announces Planned Board Succession with Appointment of Allan Brett as Chairman

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today proposed changes to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in connection with the Company’s upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held on June 26, 2026.

At the Meeting, management intends to nominate Allan Brett and Andrew Shen for election as directors. Subject to his election, the Board intends to appoint Allan Brett as Chairman of the Board. Allan Brett and Andrew Shen will succeed Francis Shen and Roger Dent, respectively, each of whom has advised the Company that they will retire from the Board effective at the conclusion of the Meeting and will not stand for re-election. Francis Shen will continue to engage with the Company’s leadership in an advisory capacity. These proposed changes are part of a planned Board transition plan to support VitalHub’s next phase of growth, with a continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and international expansion of its vertical market software platform.

Allan Brett is an experienced public-company finance executive with deep expertise in global technology businesses. From 2014 to March 2026, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Descartes Systems Group Inc., a global provider of logistics and supply chain technology solutions. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Aastra Technologies Limited for 18 years until its sale in 2014.

Andrew Shen is a technology investor with deep transactional and operational software experience. He is the Co‑Founder and General Partner of Shen Capital Partners Inc., a Toronto‑based growth‑equity investment firm. Andrew Shen is currently the Chairman of Flexion Mobile Plc, a director of Sylogist, Ltd., and previously served as Chairman of MediaValet Inc. until its sale to a private equity group. Andrew Shen is a significant shareholder of the Company.

“Having helped support Descartes’ growth into a global logistics and supply chain technology industry leader, I bring a deep appreciation for disciplined growth, capital allocation, and execution,” said Allan Brett, proposed Chairman of the Board, “As a long-time investor in VitalHub, I believe in VitalHub’s strategic vision and am aligned in terms of values and methodologies. I look forward to working together with the Board and management to scale the Company to the next level.”

“As VitalHub enters its next phase of growth, Allan’s experience scaling Descartes into a global technology platform will be an invaluable asset for the Company and our Board,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub, “We thank Roger Dent for his meaningful contributions to the Board, particularly in governance and capital markets. We also thank Francis Shen for his leadership as Chairman, and we are pleased that he will continue to support the Company as a significant shareholder and a continued source of trusted counsel as an advisor.”

Additional information regarding the proposed nominees for election as directors will be included in the Company’s Management Information Circular to be filed in connection with the Meeting. Subject to the election, the transitions are to be made effective upon the conclusion of the Meeting on June 26, 2026.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information", including statements relating to the nomination and resignation of certain directors and their future involvement with the Company and the Company’s next phase of growth or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.