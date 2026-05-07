Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Claims Evaluated: The Plump & Firm Advanced Collagen Booster Drink Powder for Healthy Skin Support

Beverly Hills, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any supplement, especially if pregnant, nursing, under age 18, managing a medical condition, taking prescription medication, or reviewing ingredient suitability. See full terms at beverlyhillsmd.com. Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is available through affiliate links on this page. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer.

Brand: Beverly Hills MD | Product: Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster | Format: Drinkable powder | Size: 5.05 oz (143.1 g), 30 servings | Key Ingredients: VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® (2,500 mg), Ceramosides® wheat ceramide extract (30 mg), Polyphenol Blend (150 mg) | Allergen Note: Contains Wheat | Guarantee: 90-Day Money-Back | Website: beverlyhillsmd.com

View the current Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm offer (official Beverly Hills MD page)

Why Consumers Search Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Claims

Consumers searching Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm claims, Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster reviews, or Beverly Hills MD collagen booster complaints are almost always doing the same thing: looking for ingredient transparency, claim context, product terms, and supplement category boundaries before buying. These searches reflect consumer interest in understanding what the formula is actually designed to do — and whether the claims they saw on the product page fall within normal dietary supplement positioning.

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster can be evaluated through ingredient transparency, claim context, supplement category boundaries, and current product terms. The claims on the Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm product page are appearance-support and structure-function supplement claims — not medical claims, cosmetic drug claims, or clinical outcome guarantees.

What "Claims Evaluated" Means for a Supplement Like This

In the supplement category, a claims-evaluated framework means reviewing what the formula is designed to support at the ingredient level, how each ingredient mechanism is described, and how the claim language stays within dietary supplement structure-function boundaries.

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster carries the standard DSHEA disclaimer — "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease" — because it is a dietary supplement making appearance-support and structure-function claims. Those claims describe what the formula is designed to support, not outcomes it guarantees for every individual. That distinction matters for anyone evaluating the product against its marketing.

The three headline claim areas — plumper-looking skin, firmer-looking skin, and smoother-looking skin — are each tied to a specific ingredient mechanism in the formula. The formula can be reviewed through three core ingredient mechanisms: collagen peptide support, ceramide-based hydration support, and polyphenol antioxidant support.

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Claims Evaluated

Claim Theme 1: Plumper-Looking Skin

The plumper-looking skin positioning is tied to the ceramide component of the formula. Ceramosides® wheat ceramide extract is designed to support the skin barrier's moisture-retention environment. Ceramides are lipid compounds naturally associated with skin structure, and dietary ceramide supplementation is intended to support the skin's ability to maintain hydration — contributing to the appearance of more hydrated, volumized, plumper-looking skin as part of a consistent daily routine.†*

Claim Theme 2: Firmer-Looking Skin

The firmer-looking skin positioning is tied to the collagen peptide component. VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® are designed to supply collagen-derived peptide sequences that support the body's normal collagen-related skin structure pathways. Collagen is the structural protein that plays a central role in maintaining the scaffolding beneath the skin's surface, and collagen peptide supplementation is intended to provide the nutritional building blocks associated with that process.†

Claim Theme 3: Smoother-Looking Skin

The smoother-looking skin positioning draws on both the hydration mechanism (ceramides) and the collagen-support mechanism (peptides), combined with the antioxidant polyphenol component. The formula is designed to support the visible qualities consumers associate with smoother-looking skin: hydration appearance, firmness appearance, and the appearance of healthy skin texture. Individual results vary, and results depend on consistent use over time.†*

Claim Theme 4: Collagen Loss Appearance Support

The collagen loss discussion in the product materials is best understood as context-setting around the formula's design. Collagen production naturally slows over time, and UV radiation, environmental pollutants, and oxidative stress contribute to changes in the visible appearance of skin. The polyphenol blend in Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm is designed to support the body's antioxidant defenses against the free radical activity associated with those environmental stressors — which is the mechanism behind the collagen degradation language in the product positioning.†*

VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides®: Why the Collagen Peptide Source Matters

Each serving of Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster includes 2,500 mg of VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides®. VERISOL® and Bioactive Collagen Peptides® are registered trademarks of GELITA AG, a specialty collagen manufacturer. The inclusion of a named, registered collagen peptide source — rather than a generic collagen protein — identifies the specific peptide fraction and its intended mechanism.

VERISOL® collagen peptides are designed to be bioavailable and to provide the peptide sequences associated with supporting the skin's normal collagen-related nutrition. In a dietary supplement framing, VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® are included to support collagen-related skin structure pathways — not to treat collagen loss as a medical condition, not to reverse wrinkles, and not to guarantee visible results on any specific timeline.†

For consumers evaluating Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm claims around skin firmness and collagen support, the 2,500 mg VERISOL® inclusion is the primary collagen-related nutrition anchor in the formula architecture. It works alongside the ceramide and polyphenol components as part of the broader formula design.

Ceramosides® Wheat Ceramide Extract and Skin Hydration Support

Each serving of Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster includes 30 mg of Ceramosides® standardized wheat ceramide extract. Ceramosides® is a registered trademark of E.P.I. France. The extract is sourced from Triticum vulgare seed and standardized to 50% glycosylceramides and 40% digalactosyl diglyceride.

Ceramides are lipid compounds naturally present in the skin barrier, where they play a structural role in maintaining the skin's moisture-retention environment. As a dietary ceramide supplement ingredient, Ceramosides® is designed to support the skin barrier's ability to maintain hydration — which is the mechanism behind the plumper-looking, more volumized skin appearance positioning in the formula.†*

One important disclosure: Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster contains wheat, as noted on the Supplement Facts panel. Consumers with wheat sensitivities or gluten concerns should review the full ingredient panel and consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. The Ceramosides® extraction process uses gluten-free wheat ceramide, but the allergen disclosure remains and should be reviewed individually.

Polyphenols and Environmental Skin Stress Support

The 150 mg polyphenol blend in Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster includes acai fruit extract (Euterpe oleracea), apple peel powder, black currant powder, blueberry powder, raspberry juice powder, and tart cherry powder. These are antioxidant-rich botanical sources included to support the body's normal response to oxidative stress.

For skin-focused consumers, the relevance of antioxidant support comes from the relationship between free radical activity and the visible appearance of skin aging over time. UV exposure, pollution, and everyday environmental stressors are associated with free radical activity that affects how skin looks and behaves. Polyphenols are designed to support antioxidant pathways related to those environmental stressors — which is the mechanism behind the collagen degradation and skin-aging free radical language in the product's ingredient descriptions.†*

The polyphenol component works alongside the collagen peptide and ceramide components as a supporting layer in the formula architecture, rather than acting as a standalone skin-aging solution.

The B-Vitamin Complex: What It Adds to the Formula

Beyond the three headline ingredient categories, each serving of Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster includes a complete B-vitamin stack: Thiamin (1.5 mg / 125% DV), Riboflavin (1.7 mg / 131% DV), Niacin as niacinamide (20 mg / 125% DV), Vitamin B6 as pyridoxine HCl (2 mg / 118% DV), Folate (667 mcg DFE / 167% DV, as 400 mcg folic acid), Vitamin B12 as cyanocobalamin (6 mcg / 250% DV), Biotin (2,500 mcg / 8,333% DV), and Pantothenic Acid as D-calcium pantothenate (10 mg / 200% DV).

Biotin at 2,500 mcg is the most notable individual inclusion — biotin is a B vitamin widely incorporated in skin, hair, and nail support formulations due to its role in keratin infrastructure. The B-vitamin complex contributes additional nutrient support within a formula primarily structured around collagen peptides, ceramides, and polyphenols.†

View the current Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm offer (official Beverly Hills MD page)

Serving Size, Usage, and Formula Context

Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster comes in a 5.05 oz (143.1 g) jar containing 30 servings. Each serving is one scoop (4.77 g), mixed into 6 to 8 fl. oz. of water or a smoothie. The formula is raspberry lemonade flavored. The recommended use is daily, as part of a consistent routine.

The formula architecture — collagen peptides for collagen-related nutrition, ceramides for moisture-retention support, polyphenols for antioxidant support, and B vitamins for broader nutrient coverage — is built for consistent daily use over time. Individual results vary, as disclosed on the product page.†*

What "Sagging," "Aging Skin," and "Collagen Loss" Mean in a Supplement Context

Consumers researching Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster often focus on three visible-aging concern terms in the product materials: sagging appearance, aging skin appearance, and collagen loss. In a dietary supplement context, these terms describe appearance-related consumer concerns — not medical conditions the product is designed to diagnose, treat, or cure.

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is formulated to support healthy-looking skin appearance through collagen peptide nutrition, ceramide-based moisture support, and antioxidant polyphenols. The formula is designed to support the appearance of plumper, firmer, smoother-looking skin as part of a daily collagen-support routine — which is standard structure-function supplement positioning under DSHEA.†*

Consumers who have a diagnosed skin condition, are managing a medical concern, or are taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen.

Who Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster May Fit

Based on the formula's ingredient architecture, Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is designed for adults interested in daily collagen-support nutrition who want a formula combining collagen peptides, ceramides, and polyphenols in a single drinkable serving. The raspberry lemonade flavor and powder format make it easy to build into a daily habit — mixed into water or a smoothie rather than taken as a capsule.

Consumers who prioritize ingredient transparency — verified ingredient amounts, named ingredient trademarks, and allergen disclosure — will find the Supplement Facts panel informative. The 2,500 mg VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® and 30 mg Ceramosides® are both disclosed by ingredient name and exact amount, and the wheat allergen is clearly identified on the label.

Who Should Consult a Professional First

Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster contains wheat. Anyone with a wheat sensitivity, gluten intolerance, or related condition should review the full ingredient panel and speak with a healthcare provider before use. Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, under age 18, managing a diagnosed medical condition, or currently taking prescription medications should consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement.

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Complaints, Concerns, and Label Transparency

Search terms involving Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm complaints typically reflect consumer due diligence rather than confirmed product problems. The most common areas of consumer inquiry for this type of product are: the wheat allergen disclosure and what it means for individual suitability, subscription auto-renewal terms and cancellation options, return authorization requirements under the 90-day guarantee, individual result variability and the meaning of the standard disclaimer, and how to confirm current pricing before purchase.

Each of those concerns has a factual answer. The wheat disclosure is on the Supplement Facts panel. Subscriptions can be modified, paused, or cancelled at any time with no early cancellation fees, per Beverly Hills MD's published terms. The 90-day guarantee requires a return authorization number (RA#) obtained through Beverly Hills MD customer care. Individual results vary, as disclosed on the product page. Current pricing and subscription terms are available at beverlyhillsmd.com.

Is Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm a Scam?

Search queries combining Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm with terms like scam, complaints, or legitimacy often reflect consumer verification behavior before buying supplements online. These search patterns should not be treated as proof of a confirmed product issue. No statement in this section should be interpreted as legal, regulatory, or investigative commentary. The most useful evaluation points are product identity, Supplement Facts transparency, customer support access, official purchase terms, and return policy visibility.

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster has a disclosed Supplement Facts panel listing all active and other ingredients with verified amounts, named ingredient trademarks (VERISOL® and Ceramosides®), published company address information, listed customer support channels, a stated 90-day money-back guarantee with published terms, and an official return process through Beverly Hills MD customer care. Consumers should purchase only through authorized channels and review current terms at beverlyhillsmd.com before ordering.

Current Purchase Format and Terms

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is available through the official Beverly Hills MD website in one-time purchase and Subscribe & Save formats. At the time of source review, the product page listed single-jar, two-jar, and three-jar purchase configurations, along with recurring subscription options. Pricing, savings, subscription terms, and availability are subject to change, so consumers should review current terms at beverlyhillsmd.com before ordering.

The product page also lists Subscribe & Save terms that may include recurring-order savings, account modification options, cancellation options, and first-recurring-order gift eligibility. Consumers should review current subscription terms before enrolling.

The 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Beverly Hills MD lists a 90-day money-back guarantee for eligible purchases of Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster made through its website. The guarantee period begins on the date the product ships from the fulfillment center and expires 90 days after the shipping date. Customers who are not satisfied may contact Beverly Hills MD customer care to request a return authorization number (RA#). Refunds are issued minus shipping costs once returned product is received at the fulfillment facility.

Beverly Hills MD's published return terms should be reviewed for eligibility details, including how opened or used product returns are handled. Full policy details are available at beverlyhillsmd.com.

View the current Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm offer (official Beverly Hills MD page)

Contact Information

Beverly Hills MD, LLC

8383 Wilshire Blvd #800

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Phone: 1-877-828-5528

Email: support@beverlyhillsmd.com

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST | Saturday and Sunday, 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster?

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is a dietary supplement in drinkable powder form. Each jar contains 30 servings (5.05 oz / 143.1 g) in a raspberry lemonade flavor. The formula is designed to support the appearance of plumper, firmer, smoother-looking skin through three primary ingredient categories: VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® for collagen-related nutrition, Ceramosides® wheat ceramide extract for moisture-retention support, and a polyphenol blend for antioxidant support. A full B-vitamin complex, including 2,500 mcg biotin, is also included. The product contains wheat.†*

What are the main Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm claims?

The primary appearance-support claims associated with Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster are support for the appearance of plumper-looking skin (tied to ceramide hydration support), support for the appearance of firmer-looking skin (tied to collagen peptide nutrition), and support for the appearance of smoother-looking skin (tied to both mechanisms plus antioxidant polyphenols). These are structure-function supplement claims under DSHEA. They describe what the formula is designed to support — not outcomes it guarantees for every individual.†*

What does "claims evaluated" mean for this supplement?

In a supplement context, a claims-evaluated framework means reviewing what the product is designed to do at the ingredient level and how that positioning stays within dietary supplement structure-function boundaries. Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster claims are appearance-support claims — they describe the formula's designed mechanisms for supporting healthy-looking skin, not medical treatments. The FDA has not evaluated these claims for efficacy, and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What is VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides®?

VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® is a registered trademark ingredient developed by GELITA AG. It is a specific bioactive collagen peptide fraction designed to supply collagen-derived peptide sequences that support the body's normal collagen-related skin structure pathways. Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster includes 2,500 mg of VERISOL® per serving. The use of a named, trademarked collagen peptide source identifies the specific peptide fraction used — rather than a generic collagen protein — which is relevant for consumers evaluating ingredient sourcing and transparency.†

What is Ceramosides® wheat ceramide extract?

Ceramosides® is a registered trademark of E.P.I. France. The formula includes a standardized, gluten-free wheat ceramide extract sourced from Triticum vulgare seed, standardized to 50% glycosylceramides and 40% digalactosyl diglyceride. In Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm, Ceramosides® is included at 30 mg per serving and is designed to support the skin barrier's moisture-retention environment, which contributes to the appearance of more hydrated, plumper-looking skin. The inclusion of a named, registered ceramide ingredient identifies the specific ceramide source used in the formula.†*

Does Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm contain wheat?

Yes. The Supplement Facts panel for Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster discloses that the product contains wheat. The wheat source is the Ceramosides® wheat ceramide extract (Triticum vulgare, seed). The Ceramosides® ingredient uses a gluten-free wheat ceramide extraction process, but the wheat allergen disclosure remains on the label. Individuals with wheat sensitivities, gluten intolerance, or related conditions should review the full ingredient panel and consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

What are polyphenols doing in the formula?

The 150 mg polyphenol blend in Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster includes acai fruit extract, apple peel powder, black currant powder, blueberry powder, raspberry juice powder, and tart cherry powder. Polyphenols are antioxidant compounds designed to support the body's normal response to oxidative stress from environmental stressors including UV exposure and pollution — factors associated with changes in the visible appearance of skin over time. The polyphenol component works alongside the collagen peptide and ceramide components as part of the overall formula architecture.†*

How many servings are in one jar?

Each jar of Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster contains 30 servings. Each serving is one scoop (4.77 g). The jar weighs 5.05 oz (143.1 g) total. At one serving per day, one jar represents a 30-day supply. Subscription options are available in one-jar monthly, two-jar every two months, and three-jar every three months configurations.

How do consumers use Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm?

The recommended use is one scoop mixed into 6 to 8 fl. oz. of water or a smoothie, taken daily. The formula is raspberry lemonade flavored and is designed to be used as part of a consistent daily routine. The product is intended for adults and should be used as directed on the label. Individuals with health conditions or who take prescription medications should consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement.†*

Is Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm a skincare product or a supplement?

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is a dietary supplement — specifically a drinkable powder taken orally. It is not a topical skincare product. The formula's approach to skin support is nutritional: it is designed to support healthy-looking skin from the inside through collagen peptide nutrition, ceramide hydration support, and antioxidant polyphenols. As a dietary supplement, it carries the standard DSHEA disclaimer and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.†*

Are Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm results guaranteed?

Results are not guaranteed on any specific timeline or to any specific degree. The standard product disclaimer applies: all individuals are unique, and results can and will vary. The formula is designed for consistent daily use over time. Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee, which allows eligible purchasers to return the product for a refund minus shipping if they are not satisfied. Full guarantee terms are available at beverlyhillsmd.com.†*

What should consumers know about subscription terms?

Beverly Hills MD's Subscribe & Save option provides recurring shipments of Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster at a savings versus one-time purchase pricing. The product page lists subscription frequencies of monthly, every two months, and every three months. Per Beverly Hills MD's published terms, subscriptions can be modified, paused, or cancelled at any time with no early cancellation fees and no purchase minimum. Current subscription frequencies, pricing, and terms are available at beverlyhillsmd.com and should be confirmed before enrolling.

What should consumers know about the 90-day money-back guarantee?

The 90-day money-back guarantee covers eligible purchases of Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster made through the official Beverly Hills MD website. The guarantee period begins on the product's ship date and expires 90 days after shipping. To initiate a return, consumers must contact Beverly Hills MD customer care to obtain a return authorization number (RA#) — shipments without an RA# will not be processed. Refunds are issued minus shipping costs once returned product arrives at the fulfillment facility. Products marked as Final Sale are not covered. Full terms are at beverlyhillsmd.com.

Where can consumers find current Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm terms?

Current pricing, subscription options, guarantee terms, shipping policies, allergen disclosures, and full terms and conditions for Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster are available at beverlyhillsmd.com. Product terms may be updated, so current information should be confirmed on the official Beverly Hills MD product page before purchase. Beverly Hills MD customer care is available by phone at 1-877-828-5528 or by email at support@beverlyhillsmd.com, Monday through Friday 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST and Saturday through Sunday 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST.

Summary

Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is a drinkable collagen-support supplement powder built around three ingredient categories: 2,500 mg VERISOL® Bioactive Collagen Peptides® for collagen-related nutrition, 30 mg Ceramosides® wheat ceramide extract for moisture-retention support, and 150 mg of a polyphenol blend for antioxidant support, alongside a full B-vitamin complex that includes 2,500 mcg biotin. The formula is designed to support the appearance of plumper, firmer, smoother-looking skin as part of a consistent daily routine.†*

The Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm claims covered here are appearance-support and structure-function supplement claims positioned within standard DSHEA boundaries. They describe what the formula is designed to support at the ingredient level — not outcomes it guarantees. Individual results vary, consistent use is required, and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The formula is available in one-time and Subscribe & Save formats, with current terms maintained through the official Beverly Hills MD product page. Full terms, current pricing, and allergen information are at beverlyhillsmd.com.

View the current Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm offer (official Beverly Hills MD page)

Additional Beverly Hills MD Coverage

Beverly Hills MD has been featured in prior coverage across financial and product-focused publications.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Beverly Hills MD Plump + Firm Advanced Collagen Booster is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

The information provided here is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider with questions about any medical condition or before beginning any supplement regimen.

Individual results vary. Results are not guaranteed.

Pricing is subject to change. Current pricing and availability are listed at beverlyhillsmd.com.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Beverly Hills MD. See full terms and conditions at beverlyhillsmd.com.