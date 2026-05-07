Mayra Alejandra Pelayo-Bernal and Elmer Polanco Join All-Star Hosts of VIVO SPORTS After Party

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chivas Star Mayra Alejandra Pelayo-Bernal and Veteran ESPN Producer/Analyst Elmer Polanco Join All-Star Hosts of VIVO SPORTS After Party

Mexican National Team forward and respected longtime soccer producer adds athlete insight and veteran analysis to the groundbreaking creator-led platform for Latino fútbol fans —

VIVO SPORTS After Party today announced that Mexican National Team and Liga MX Femenil standout Mayra Alejandra Pelayo-Bernal and veteran sports broadcaster Elmer Polanco have joined the all-star lineup of hosts and contributors for the new creator-led social live streaming platform dedicated to U.S. Latino fútbol fans.

Pelayo-Bernal and Polanco join legendary analyst Jorge Ramos, iconic broadcaster Fernando Fiore, and host Peter Fraga as part of the expanding talent roster for the first-of-its-kind live social sports platform created by Purpura Cow Media and powered by Creator Sports Network, and Brilla Media.

Known for her dynamic playmaking ability, outspoken personality, and rapidly growing fanbase across the United States and Mexico, Pelayo-Bernal brings an active player’s voice and modern cultural perspective to the After Party during the historic 2026 Summer of Fútbol.

Born and raised in the United States and representing Mexico internationally, Pelayo-Bernal has become one of the rising faces of women’s soccer. After competing within the U.S. youth national team system, she made her senior debut for the Mexico Women’s National Team in 2023 and quickly earned international attention following her spectacular long-range goal against the United States during the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Joining the platform as co-host is respected Salvadoran-American sports journalist and producer Elmer Polanco, whose career spans more than three decades across radio, television, and digital sports media. Polanco has been a longtime voice in Spanish-language soccer coverage in the United States, including work with ESPN Deportes Radio and appearances on Jorge Ramos y Su Banda, earning recognition for his deep knowledge of international football and passionate commentary.

“Mayra and Elmer represent two incredibly important perspectives for today’s Latino soccer audience — the voice of the modern athlete and the credibility of a seasoned football analyst,” said Raul Dueñas, Co-Producer of VIVO Sports. “Together with Jorge, Fernando, and Peter, they create a dynamic chemistry that reflects the passion, debate, and cultural connection that Latino fans want during the biggest summer of fútbol ever.”

As part of the platform, Pelayo-Bernal and Polanco will appear across live post-game broadcasts, special features, creator collaborations, and social-first segments discussing the biggest moments, controversies, and cultural conversations surrounding the 2026 global soccer tournament.

Launched as an alternative to traditional match coverage, VIVO SPORTS After Party focuses on the passion surrounding the sport — culture, fandom, social reactions, celebrity conversations, and real-time fan engagement — through a distinctly Latino lens.

The series will feature 50+ live and on-demand programs distributed through Creator-Casts social live streams as well as VivaLiveTV, QueOnnda.com, and affiliated digital platforms.

The live shows will stream across Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and creator channels participating in Creator Sports Network, giving brands and audiences access to large-scale real-time engagement driven by trusted Latino creators and personalities.

A New Model for Live Sports Conversation

The partnership combines the strengths of three complementary media leaders:

VIVO SPORTS, produced by Purpura Cow Media

Creator Sports Network, activating top sports-oriented creators with massive followings

Brilla Media, co-producer, marketing strategy, and brand integration

Why It Matters

With the 2026 tournament spanning the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and Latin American teams at the center of global fandom, VIVO SPORTS positions brands and creators at the intersection of culture, community, and real-time sports passion—a space increasingly driven by creators rather than traditional broadcasters

About Purpura Cow Media & Vivo Sports

Purpura Cow Media was recently formed by a group of US Latino publishers with many decades of combined experience and love for the sport. Vivo Sports is a next-generation live sports conversation platform launching in 2026, delivering creator-led, culturally fluent coverage of the world’s biggest soccer moments through real-time debate, community engagement, and premium brand integration.

About Brilla Media

Brilla Media is a Latino-owned media company specializing in culturally driven storytelling, creator partnerships, and brand integrations across sports, entertainment, and digital platforms.

About Creator Sports Network

Creator Sports Network, connects major sports-focused creators with live events, delivering scale, authenticity, and real-time engagement across social platforms.





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