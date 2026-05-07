Programmable Privacy Is Live: Panther Protocol Deploys on Polygon





ZUG, Switzerland, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of research, engineering, and community collaboration, Panther Protocol is now live on Polygon.

This community-driven milestone introduces a new primitive for decentralized finance: programmable privacy — infrastructure designed to enable confidential on-chain interactions while supporting verifiable compliance when required.

The Panther interface is accessible at: https://pantherdao.app

A New Phase for Privacy in DeFi

Panther combines zero-knowledge cryptography, non-custodial architecture, and DAO governance to explore how privacy and accountability can coexist in decentralized environments.

Users interact directly with smart contracts while retaining full control of their assets, with cryptographic proofs generated locally in their own browser or device.

Compliance Without Surveillance

The initial deployment includes a compliance-enabled zone powered by credentials issued by independent providers such as AMLBot via PureFi tooling.

Participants present zero-knowledge attestations on-chain, allowing the protocol to verify eligibility without exposing personal data or transferring identity information to the DAO or protocol infrastructure.

This model demonstrates a path toward privacy-preserving compliance compatible with institutional participation.

Connected to Real DeFi

The system is designed to integrate with existing decentralized liquidity sources, enabling confidential interactions without isolating users from broader DeFi markets.

Panther Reward Points (PRPs)

The network introduces Panther Reward Points (PRPs), a participation-based mechanism that recognizes protocol activity.

Users accrue PRPs through actions such as interacting with privacy-enabled zones and other qualifying protocol interactions, according to rules defined by Panther DAO governance.

PRPs are intended to support long-term ecosystem participation and alignment as Panther infrastructure develops across additional chains and integrations.

Built for the Long Term

Panther’s architecture includes Forensic Data Escrow, enabling governed disclosure of encrypted metadata under defined conditions, alongside a roadmap that includes:

Multi-chain expansion

Additional integrations and adapters

New zones and participation models



A grant approved by Panther DAO will support open-source development work intended to enable a potential future community deployment on Base.

About Panther Protocol Foundation

Panther Protocol Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the ecosystem through research funding, open-source development grants, and ecosystem initiatives.

The Foundation does not operate the protocol, deploy smart contracts, host interfaces, custody assets, or provide financial or digital asset services.

For more information, visit www.panther.org

To learn more about Panther Protocol, visit www.pantherprotocol.io

Media contact

Joris Koopman

Marketing and Ecosystem Lead at Panther Protocol Foundation

joris@panther.org

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