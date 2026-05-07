Acadian Timber Corp. Announces Election of Directors

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (the “Company”) announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors held at the virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2026 are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Malcolm Cockwell 11,073,964 99.46% 59,615 0.54% Heather Fitzpatrick 11,112,585 99.81% 20,994 0.19% Karen Oldfield 11,080,419 99.52% 53,160 0.48% Erika Reilly 10,844,575 97.12% 322,004 2.88% Bruce Robertson 11,109,477 99.78% 24,102 0.22%

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. We own and manage 775,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine. Acadian also provides timber services relating to 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Our primary business is the production of softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers. Acadian also generates income through other operations, including Real Estate and Environmental Solutions.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities. We aim to grow our business by acquiring additional timberland assets at value and actively manage those assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

For further information, please visit our website at www.acadiantimber.com or contact:

Susan Wood

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 506-737-2345

Email: ir@acadiantimber.com